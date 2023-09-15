On a brutally cold day in January 1918, a U.S. Navy minesweeper was defeated four times. The enemy, a plug of ice blocking the entrance of Block Island’s Great Salt Pond. It finally succumbed and the captain of the minesweeper continued with his special mission. As the steamer New Shoreham, which serviced Block Island in the summer months, was frozen in place in the Providence River, the call was made to the U.S. Navy. This captain had orders to arrive at a dock in Block Island’s New Harbor in weather hovering near zero, pick up a medical doctor, and transport him to an outpost covering six forts in coastal Maine. The nation had just entered the Great War; history textbooks refer to this conflict as World War I.
The nation needed all available resources in men and materials. Sixty-five Block Islanders would serve in World War I, including the 59-year-old Dr. Charles Freeman Perry. He first visited the island in 1889 on vacation, and commenced assisting Dr. Champlin, the long-time island physician, for 20 summers. Perry went on to serve as the island’s year-round doctor for over 40 years. He wore many hats, including diagnostician, surgeon, and obstetrician. Yet, he was part of a team. In those early days, for every medical appointment, his horse named Lady pulled the buggy and Don, his faithful dog, ran alongside.
Perry was the youngest medical student to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania at the age of 20. His first trip to Block Island, in the summer of 1889, changed his life and gave Block Island one of its most important adopted natives. His first summer proved to be dramatic. He assisted the full-time island physician, Dr. Champlin, in an emergency surgery, done by the light of a kerosene lamp. Perry could have worked anywhere. Yet, in reflecting on his career in the twilight of his life, he said, “Give me a place like Block Island where I know everyone, know their names and the children’s names.”
Perry’s only significant time away from the island as doctor was his time in the U.S. Army during World War I. The nearly 60-year-old Dr. Perry wanted to treat those fighting on the Western Front. His orders to do so came through on November 5, 1918, however, the war ended less than a week later. Yet, an even deadlier foe than the industrial slaughter of the killing fields of northern France, with the use of suicidal infantry charges against fortified machine-gun installations and chemical weapons, was soon echoing out across the Atlantic, and every other ocean. In the wake of a war that consumed 20 million souls, the microscopic killer of the flu pandemic took 21 million lives globally, including 645,000 Americans.
At its peak, over 800 patients in the six forts assigned to Perry were hospitalized during this flu pandemic. Thus, he needed to visit and monitor each one daily. Only 17 patients died in his care. With the close of the war, he returned to practicing medicine on Block Island till his death in 1948. He fully adapted to the community. As a reporter wrote: “The Island doctor could plaster his walls with certificates of all kinds.” In speaking at the dedication of the Block Island School in 1933, Perry told those gathered, “Perhaps no one here greets these children with greater joy than I do for I was the first to greet scores of them when they entered the portals of life.”
He served as Commander of the Block Island’s American Legion Post 36 and was a founding member of the Block Island Historical Society in 1942. He retained membership cards to fraternal organizations including the Odd Fellows, Masons, and Order of the Eastern Star. Perry joined the Block Island Fire Department at its formation in 1925. He was not trained as a fireman but was there to assist in any medical issues. His medical skills were rarely needed, outside of a minor injury. This would change on a brutally cold evening in 1944.
* * * * *
Ninety-two is the number of young men of Block Island that fought in World War II. Most of these men were away on a cold night at 2:50 a.m. on December 3, 1944, when Earl Dodge was awakened by the smell of smoke in his bedroom. The First Baptist Church, constructed on Chapel Street in 1885 (current location of Gold Diggers Jewelers), was on fire. Adjacent to the blazing church was the fire station (still standing and houses Aldo’s Bakery.) A lot had to go right for the BIFD to confront a fire of this scale, fueled by a gale out of the northwest. The fire station right next door was a start. Dr. Perry’s medical expertise was another.
In freezing temperatures, an estimated 250 people descended on the fire. Coast Guard personnel assisted the BIFD in fighting the spread of the fire by quickly running three pumps and hoses from the basin of Old Harbor across Water Street and down Chapel Street. By this point in the battle with the fire, the goal was containment. As a result, seawater was directed on the western side of the Royal Hotel (known around 1980 as the Harborside Inn). Then, another thing went right for the BIFD, the wind shifted from the northwest to true north. Yet the pyre at the site of the former church was so massive, just the heat could cause a fire to start. As reported soon after, “the heat from the burning church was so great that firemen had to keep the [Royal Hotel] wet to keep it from catching fire.”
The northern gale, while beneficial in saving the Royal, now caused flaming debris to bombard High Street. This also drove the flames directly toward the fire barn just 30 feet away. These firefighters, handling hoses in subfreezing temperatures, walked a tightrope between incineration and hypothermia. While the by-laws of the Ladies Auxiliary were not formally drafted until 1963, a small army of ladies led by Gladys Steadman, made countless pots of coffee and donuts to warm up those of the 250 people fighting 19 separate fires needing a break.
So many fires were starting on High Street that firemen descending the hill to fight the fires downtown never made it. These firemen and volunteers assisted the homeowners of High Street by climbing onto roofs with buckets of water and beating the flames with wet brooms. In total, once the dawn rose, only the foundation of the Church was visible. Six other buildings, including the fire barn, were damaged by fires. All the fires on High Street had been extinguished. The Royal Hotel was saved. If the Royal Hotel went ablaze, combined with a northern gale, much of Water Street would have been consumed.
Three firefighters were in fact, injured in fighting the fire on top of the fire barn when a ladder fell, including firemen Madison Conley, 35-year-old fisherman; George Milliken, 37-year-old carpenter; and Brainard Day, 38-year-old owner of the Red Bird Liquor Store. Even as his house on High Street was on fire, the 76-year-old Dr. Perry treated the wounds of the three firemen.
* * * * *
Dr. Perry served as the island doctor until two weeks before his death in 1948. In February of 1947, a massive winter storm created eight-foot snow drifts on Corn Neck Road. With a population cut off on the northern portion of the island, two medical emergencies took place simultaneously. Dr. Perry, while having extensive medical experience, could not do this alone. In true Block Island fashion, with assistance in coordination from the switchboard on Dodge Street, 14 volunteers armed with snow shovels battled the snow in the northern direction for the 79-year-old Dr. Perry. The first patient, a three-year-old Billy Mott, suffered from possible influenza and a 103-degree temperature. Billy’s father, William Mott, in driving south across the Minister’s Lot was able to avoid most of the drifts accumulating on Corn Neck Road to the west. Dr. Perry quickly assisted young Billy. The other emergency was almost at the end of the island, near the North Light, a 98-yearold Harry Maxfield needed help. As digging out another three miles of Corn Neck Road simply was not feasible, Dr. Perry went with an audible, which in today’s vernacular would be called telemedicine. With the assistance of the Block Island switchboard, Dr. Perry relayed medical treatment via phone.
Dr. Perry continued as a member of the BIFD till his death at the age of 80. With his passing in 1948, a key link in the history of Victorian Block Island was lost. On a larger scale, his death demonstrated the near end of the line of New England medical doctors committed to a single community who commenced their practice by traveling via horse and buggy. For 59 years, Dr. Perry held true to the tradition of country doctor. As the decades clicked by after his death, more tourists, making faster and shorter trips in duration compared to Victorian Block Island, increased the amount of medical attention needed in the summer months. It is no coincidence that Dr. Perry passed in 1948 and the Block Island Rescue Squad was formally organized in 1950, with Frederick J. Benson as the first captain.
On busy days in the summer, the sirens are still heard. Medical attention is needed in the far distant corners of Block Island, and if you listen closely, you can hear the legacy of Dr. Perry headed in that direction.