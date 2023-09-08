This craveable pasta is on the table in 15 minutes or less! The sauce cooks in the time it takes to boil the pasta water and it is absolutely dreamy.
Angel Hair with Bursting Cherry Tomato and Herby Cheese Sauce
Ingredients:
1 pound angel hair pasta, cooked al dente to package directions in salted water (save ½ cup of the pasta water before draining)
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small onion, chopped
8 cloves garlic, chopped
6 cups garden cherry or grape tomatoes,* cut in half
1 ½ teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon Dish Off the Block Ciao Bella Italian Spice Blend
2, 5.2-ounce packages Boursin Garlic and Fine Herbs Cheese
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for sprinkling on the finished dish
½ cup fresh basil leaves, rough chopped (plus more leaves for garnish)
Preparation: While your pasta water is coming to a boil, make your sauce.
Heat the olive oil in a large deep skillet over medium high heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook for 2 minutes until fragrant. Add the tomatoes, salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Cook for 4-5 minutes until the tomatoes break down slightly and ‘burst.’
Crumble the Boursin into the sauce and add the Parmesan. Cook, stirring, until all of the cheese is melted into the sauce. Add the basil leaves and pasta, tossing to fully coat the pasta with the sauce. Add ¼ cup of the reserved pasta water and toss again to create a luscious sauce. Add more water as needed to reach desired consistency. Serve immediately, garnished with more basil leaves and Parmesan cheese on the side for sprinkling.
*You could also use regular size tomatoes, chopped into 2-3” pieces. Garden fresh tomatoes are the best for this sauce, but if you can’t get your hand on any, use store-bought and add a couple teaspoons of sugar for added sweetness.
Get hundreds of approachable and simply delicious recipes on Pam’s blog https:// www.dishofftheblock.com and follow her on FB @dishofftheblock and Instagram @ dishblock for new recipes and tips. You can also get her custom spice blends on island at the Block Island Grocery or Block Island Trading Co. If you are not on Block Island, order her spices, and chicken and seafood cookbooks on her website and make mealtime deliciously easy!