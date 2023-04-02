On a day in 1943, residents of Block Island gathered to dedicate a stone marker to the former civic center of island life. For younger residents, the location of the intersection of Old Town and Center Roads, may have seemed an odd place to commemorate history. For the last seven decades, the island’s civic and economic life radiated out not from the center, but from the edges of the island in the form of the two harbors.

Those gathered to speak about this bygone era included the Lt. Governor of the State of Rhode Island, Louis E. Cappelli, and the president of the newly formed Block Island Historical Society, Mr. Lester Dodge. A third speaker at the event, Miss Elizabeth Dickens, gave the most intimate remarks. While she had traveled to this spot in 1943 in an automobile powered by gasoline and measured in horsepower, her first visits to this location, known to the older islanders as Middletown, took place as the result of riding in an open cart powered by grass and measured in ox-power. In this bygone era, this was the heart of the community, as the intersection housed the Town Hall, general stores and the First Baptist Church.