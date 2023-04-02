On a day in 1943, residents of Block Island gathered to dedicate a stone marker to the former civic center of island life. For younger residents, the location of the intersection of Old Town and Center Roads, may have seemed an odd place to commemorate history. For the last seven decades, the island’s civic and economic life radiated out not from the center, but from the edges of the island in the form of the two harbors.
Those gathered to speak about this bygone era included the Lt. Governor of the State of Rhode Island, Louis E. Cappelli, and the president of the newly formed Block Island Historical Society, Mr. Lester Dodge. A third speaker at the event, Miss Elizabeth Dickens, gave the most intimate remarks. While she had traveled to this spot in 1943 in an automobile powered by gasoline and measured in horsepower, her first visits to this location, known to the older islanders as Middletown, took place as the result of riding in an open cart powered by grass and measured in ox-power. In this bygone era, this was the heart of the community, as the intersection housed the Town Hall, general stores and the First Baptist Church.
This bygone era pointed to a time in American history before the Industrial Revolution when most people rarely traveled more than a few miles from where they lived. For 13th century China or early 19th century Block Island, a day’s travel time by land before the Industrial Revolution was incredibly consistent. A good horse on a good road was the top speed of human transportation for thousands of years. While Block Islanders, many of whom were in maritime trades, were considered cosmopolitan with world travel on the high seas, one could argue that no one Block Island (in a community sense) existed in the early 19th century.
In 1877, when Elizabeth Dickens was born, Block Island was not one single community, but rather four or five. Everybody traveled to the island’s center to conduct business. It was not until 1933 that the island had a single consolidated school. The difference in our perceptions of distance from today is clearly seen when considering that romantic relationships in the early 19th century on Block Island were often first kindled via letter writing. Daily visits to the Neck from the West Side, or an equal distance on the mainland, were mostly unheard of before the arrival of the car and the movement to start paving roads.
Dickens, with her spoken words at the dedication, offered perspective. When she was age two in 1879, Thomas Edison patented the first incandescent light bulb. In 1885, when she was aged seven, the world’s first steel-girder skyscraper opened in Chicago. It had 10 floors. She was 26 when the Wright Brothers flew the first aircraft and 31 when Henry Ford introduced his first Model T. She would have been 42 when she voted in her first national election. And, at the age of 64, just the year before in 1942, at the University of Chicago, an experiment took place that would soon change the world, - the first controlled self-sustaining atomic chain reaction.
With this as a backdrop, American society, even on isolated Block Island, was experiencing increasingly incredible transformations over the first four decades of the 20th century. Thus, historical stone markers to community history were needed to anchor these memories.
Block Island Historical Society
Despite the world plunging into another World War, in which over 90 islanders served, Block Island deemed forming an organization to remember its collective past a necessity. In September of 1942, the first meeting of the Block Island Historical Society founded and chartered the organization. The small collection of Block Island history that first comprised the collection was housed on High Street, in a structure known today as the Pharmacy building. Yet, the founders of the organization had aims higher than simply having dust gatherslowly on pieces of the past held in perpetual storage. They sought to make history accessible and visible. Thus, on that day in 1943, residents gathered at the intersection of Center and Old Town Roads. Elizabeth Dickens was 65 years old when she spoke at the dedication.
One of the major transformations in American society in the 65 years of the life of Miss Dickens was access to electricity. This not only impacted the visual landscape of the nation, with the erection of electrical poles and wiring in places both urban and rural, but in the audio nature of places. The history of sounds, both what was missing and what was added over the decades, presents an interesting window of historical inquiry. In Miss Dickens’s youth, the sounds of the ocean and the noises of numerous species of domesticated animals dominated the ear on Dickens Farm. At times, the ringing bell from the West Side Church added audio variety. As the domesticated animals slowly dissipated over the decades, not only did their audio contribution (in the form of a range of moos, whinnies and clucking) decline, but also the grazing contributions in keeping pastures and stone walls clear of vegetation.
The internal combustion engines making the greatest societal impact on Block Island were rarely seen. The history of the Block Island power plant involves a community considering the rights and responsibilities of both provider and consumer. Large engines designed for a range of transportation such as trains, tugs, and submarines, sat stationary and produced electricity for Block Island. For the older residents, the humming of the engines yielding electrical power must have seemed out of place at first. More engines after World War II, in the form of airplane engines, riding lawnmowers, mopeds, and weed whackers were to follow in the postwar decades.
While the numbers of animals declined over the decades, these were slowly replaced by a range of human inventions powered by the internal combustion engine. The first automobile arrived on the island in 1903, and was soon followed by the first motorized hearse. Slowly, duties completed by teams of animals in harnesses connected to wagons for centuries, were replaced by inventions sporting noisy engines and rubber tires. Form would truly follow function in the American built environment as designers and architects needed to factor in parking for the ever-expanding armada of American automobiles. For the expanding areas outside metropolitan locations in the Roaring 1920s, this presented one set of problems. Yet, the concept of parking in truly closed systems, such as Block Island, yields problems needing more nuanced solutions. Pavement and engineering not only went into road construction, but also storage and parking lots as the decades of the 20th century flipped by.
Voyage to the island’s center
The 1920 U.S. census revealed that for the first time, more Americans lived in urban rather than rural areas. Elizabeth Dickens, living on a small farm on the southwestern portion of Block Island overlooking the Atlantic, was not dissimilar from thousands of other American farmers and ranchers still living in such diverse locations as the Dakotas or the panhandles of Oklahoma and Texas. Elizabeth and her father worked the farm together, raising a host of animals including turkeys, chickens, sheep and cows. They did not have electricity and never would. The only heat in the house was a coal-burning stove in the kitchen. And, like many Americans of their time, they rarely left their small corner of the world.
The fate of Block Island’s civic center changed with the construction of the harbor in 1875 when the location of commerce on the island drifted towards the harbor on the east side of the island. The dedication of the stone marker sought to commemorate the history of the island before the changes brought about by the harbor. Dickens, in her 1943 dedication address, described a day’s travel as a young girl in the 1880s with her grandfather to this location at the center of the island as a “voyage.” Those gathered at the intersection with no memory of the 19th century, heard of a time before the internal combustion engine dominated daily life. The trip commenced by first catching and harnessing the team of oxen. After being hitched to the oxcart loaded with salt cod, the young Elizabeth and her grandfather headed north.
The journey included many starts and stops, as just to reach the main road five gates needed to be opened and closed. Once coming down the hill on Center Road and reaching the center of town, a number of business transactions were completed, for this was too far a journey for just one. Miss Dickens spoke of the excitement of walking into Mr. Lorenzo Littlefield’s store and seeing jars full of candy sticks, including such flavors as pink cinnamon, red wintergreen and striped peppermint.
In speaking to a crowd during the Second World War, when wartime rationing impacted such products as sugar, meat and gasoline, she described a far different Block Island than those youngsters experienced growing up on the island in the 1940s. Not only was this event a commemoration of what was the civic center of island life, it was a verbal retelling of this history for those too young to remember a Block Island before the internal combustion engine.