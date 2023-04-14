It is April vacation on Block Island.
Sixty years ago the world was a different place and Block Island even more ... different-er. School vacation was a week off from school. In February there was a much greater chance than there has been these past few years of skating and sledding and even ice-boating. In April some of us might have gone away to visit nearby relatives but generally everyone was here most of the time, wondering whatever to do, and who might have come over, brave enough to open their un- or marginally-heated summer house.
Sixty years ago school vacation was next week but it was more the fact of vacation that is part of any recollection of the night the Mansion burned. The date, April 23, 1963, I know only because I have looked it up enough times.
It was dark, the lights dipped, I got up to get whatever I imagined I’d need when the outage came and an odd pinkish-orange light caught my eye when I passed a window. In one of the rare out-of-body experiences of my life I heard myself calmly announce to my parents, “The Mansion is on fire.”
The very fact that I could look out the window and say such a thing, that there was nothing odd about commenting on a Mansion in plain view across farm fields did not strike me for years. It was simply there, more a relic of a time gone by than anything else, a seasonally inhabited place, a boarding house, then a private residence in my lifetime.
It was an oddity for its appearance, a wedding cake of a structure with its bottom layer cut away, leaving gray weathered wood enclosing the above-ground “basement” with what appeared to be a few boarded-over windows, beneath a faded white, once ornate and pristine building with windows so large they could be opened to allow access to little balconies overlooking the ocean. A little box sat on the roof, lacking only a bride and groom in dusty out-of-fashion dress.
The Historical Society held a summer tea there when I was seven or eight, and I wore a blue taffeta dress, homemade back then, hand-crafted today. I remember from a photo a friend of my mother’s took of me standing next to one of those windows. It was black and white, as most were, but my memory colored it, nothing fancy, just a dress with a sash tied in a bow in the back, standard garb.
Other people remembered the floor, I recall only the grandeur of the finished wooden staircase rising to a gallery and a second stair to the third-floor room that was little more than a wide walkway. The place was open from the first-level flooring to the ceiling under the roof. The walkout windows were fun but double hung and even as an almost second grader, I thought surely grown ups would not like having to stoop to go in and out.
The walls were painted a dull blue, “just sheathing” my mother said as if I new what that meant, although it explained the stories of those walls originally being hung with tapestries.
It was not the twin house of legend, it was merely symmetrical, as the chimneys in the photo attest, with large rooms at the front and center of both the first and second floors, the open living and a big bedroom on the floor above it.
The Searles Mansion was far more elegant, far more interesting in old photographs, wood treated to look like stone, the broad, graded road with gates flanked by stone and brick pillars and a landscaped shoulder inside a neat white fence. It had to have been as stunning as it is in those old pictures, and even more so for being surrounded by open farmland.
After posting an article about the Searles Mansion in 2014, one not accessible on-line due to the recent disappearance of the digital archive, on social media among the comments received were some from Bill Huggins. His mother, Alice, was from a long line of Motts who have owned The Homestead, the red house on the corner at the head of the Mansion Road, for centuries. The Huggins family was here from New Hampshire for school vacation in April 1963.
Bill wrote: “My dad grabbed a bucket and an axe (anyone who remembers Bill’s father, Bob, can imagine that happening!) and although I was five or six I remember that fire well. You could see through the building, I remember the stairwells vividly.”
The fire was big and the fields were clearer then, the views wider and the little boy remembers being in that house on the corner. “I first saw it from our fireplace room window. My mom said “oh no it’s the Mansion.” The fire hoses did not put a dent in it. If that was 1963 I was only five. A very powerful memory. To see right through the whole building like I had x-ray vision.”
Leave it to a little boy to think of “x-ray vision.” I remember going up to the fire and watching the embers arc over the pond and land on the roof of the old farmhouse above the beach. The Coast Guard arrived with their truck and saw the Mansion was gone; I remember my older brother jumping on their vehicle as they sped over to save the farmhouse.
People came from around the island and stood by the retaining walls still there to the south of the foundation. We were that close.
Bill then makes a really good point, one that people forget or do not today realize.
“I have never seen a 'next morning' photo. Cameras were a big thing to own except for maybe a Brownie and film was expensive and no one had any money to have extra film hanging around. Movie cameras got wound up to run, not battery-powered yet. When the bricks cooled it was like picking a wreck. Those bricks are part of many homes on the island. By the time the Ocean View went up cameras were much more part of the culture.”
I do have one of those snapshots, grainy gray and white, of the chimneys alone standing the morning after the fire. They swayed in the wind and were soon pulled down.
The Kodak Instamatic came out the year the Mansion burned. Had the little camera been a year earlier or had the fire been a year later there might be more photos. Sometimes the record we have — or lack — is a part of a broader history.