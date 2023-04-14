Mansion fire

It is April vacation on Block Island.

Sixty years ago the world was a different place and Block Island even more ... different-er. School vacation was a week off from school. In February there was a much greater chance than there has been these past few years of skating and sledding and even ice-boating. In April some of us might have gone away to visit nearby relatives but generally everyone was here most of the time, wondering whatever to do, and who might have come over, brave enough to open their un- or marginally-heated summer house.