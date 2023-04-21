Spring is in the air so pull out your springform pan! Too cheesy? — You’re going to love this recipe!
The flavors of lemon and blueberry are springtime classics and this decadent cheesecake will be your new go-to dessert! Perfect for Mother’s Day — if you can wait that long!
Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake
Crust:
• 1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs
• ¼ cup brown sugar
• 6 tablespoons butter, melted
Cheesecake:
• 24 ounces cream cheese (3, 8 ounce bars), softened to room temperature (very soft)
• 1 ¼ cups sugar
• ¼ cup + 1 tablespoon flour, divided
• ½ teaspoon salt
• ¾ cup sour cream, room temperature
• 1 heaping tablespoon lemon zest
• 1/3 cup lemon juice, room temperature
• 3 large eggs, room temperature
• 2 egg yolks, room temperature
• 2 cups fresh blueberries
Blueberry Topping:
• 2 ½ cups fresh blueberries
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice
• ½ cup sugar
• 1 tablespoon cornstarch
• ¼ cup water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Trace the bottom of a 9- or 10-inch springform pan on a piece of parchment paper and cut the circle out with scissors. Spray the pan with nonstick spray and place the paper circle in the bottom of the pan.
Mix the crust ingredients in a bowl until all of the crumbs are evenly wet. Pour them into the prepared pan and press them evenly all over the bottom of the pan and halfway up the sides. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove and let cool slightly.
Reduce the oven temperature to 300 degrees. Place a 9 x 13-inch baking dish on the lower rack of the oven and fill halfway with hot tap water.
Place the cream cheese, sugar, ¼ cup of the flour, and the salt in the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat on low speed until just blended. Add the sour cream, lemon zest, and lemon juice and beat again until just blended. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the eggs and egg yolks, one at a time, beating on low after each addition, until blended. Do not overmix, which will create air bubbles and potential cracking on the top of the cheesecake.
Combine the blueberries with the remaining tablespoon of flour in a small bowl. Add them to the batter and gently fold them in. Pour the batter evenly into the cooled crust.
Place the springform pan in the oven on the rack directly above the baking dish with the water in it. Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes (do not open the oven). When the center is set, but still slightly jiggly, turn off the oven and crack the door open. Leave the cheesecake in the oven for 2 hours to slowly cool to help prevent cracking. Bring to room temperature and then refrigerate for at least 3 hours (or preferably overnight) to cool completely.
To make the blueberry topping, place 1 cup of the blueberries in a small saucepan with the sugar and lemon juice. Bring to a boil and cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring, until the blueberries begin to break down. Dissolve the corn starch in the water and add it to the pot with the remaining cup of blueberries. Cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes until the sauce thickens. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. Place in the fridge and cool until you are ready to serve.
When you are ready to serve the cheesecake, spread the blueberry topping over the top of the cheesecake. Or, you can serve slices with the sauce drizzled over the top. Soooo yummy!
