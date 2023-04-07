Stuffed pork loin

Happy Easter! Tired of the same old ham on Easter? This stuffed pork loin is a stunner that will impress your guests and please their palates. You can prepare the pork a day in advance, so you only need to pop it in the oven on Easter day while you whip up the delicious (and easy) risotto.

Rosemary Pork Loin Stuffed with Mushrooms, Bacon, Spinach and Gruyere