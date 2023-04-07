Happy Easter! Tired of the same old ham on Easter? This stuffed pork loin is a stunner that will impress your guests and please their palates. You can prepare the pork a day in advance, so you only need to pop it in the oven on Easter day while you whip up the delicious (and easy) risotto.
Rosemary Pork Loin Stuffed with Mushrooms, Bacon, Spinach and Gruyere
The Stuffing:
8 slices bacon (1/2 pound)
1 small onion, chopped
6 garlic cloves, chopped
1 pound mushrooms, chopped
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, stemmed and chopped
1 teaspoon Dish of the Block Ciao Bella Italian Spice Blend
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
5 ounces baby spinach leaves 1 cup Gruyere or Jarlsberg cheese, shredded
The Pork:
3-3½ pounds boneless pork loin (full loin, not tenderloins)
2 teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 heaping tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves, stemmed and chopped
1 cup dry white wine
To make the stuffing, cook the bacon in a large deep skillet until crispy. Remove the cooked bacon and chop. Set aside. Add the onions and garlic to the drippings in the pan and cook for 2 minutes until fragrant. Add the mushrooms, rosemary, and Italian seasoning to the pan and cook, stirring frequently, for 5-6 minutes until the mushrooms have released their moisture and begin to lightly brown. Season with the salt and black pepper. Add the spinach leaves and fold them into the stuffing until they are just wilted. Remove to a bowl and let cool. When the mushroom mixture is room temperature, add the cheese and mix to combine.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Butterfly the pork loin. Remove the pork loin from the package and pat dry with paper towels. Place the loin, fat side down on a large cutting board. Using a chef’s knife, cut the loin in half lengthwise, taking care not to cut all the way through the meat, leaving about ½ – ¾ inch of uncut meat on the backside, holding the meat together. Open the 2 sides of the loin like a book.
Cut the left side of the pork in half horizontally again, starting at the center and cutting to the left, all the way across, but not cutting through the end, leaving ½ inch uncut on the far-left side. Flip that flap open to the left. Repeat on the right side creating a large rectangle of even thickness.
Cover the pork with plastic wrap and pound it all over with a meat pounder to an even ½ inch thickness. Remove the plastic wrap and season with ½ teaspoon of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the black pepper. Turn the pork so that the long side is facing you.
Spread the mushroom stuffing mixture all over the pork in an even layer. Starting with the long side of the pork closest to you, roll the meat tightly over the filling, jelly-rollstyle, into a log, pushing any stuffing that escapes back into the ends of the roll. Tie the roll with kitchen string at 1- to 2-inch intervals to hold the roll together.
Season the outside of the pork with the remaining salt and pepper. Spread the Dijon mustard all over the top, sides, and ends of the roast and then, sprinkle the rosemary on the mustard, lightly pressing to adhere. Note - you can prepare the pork up to this point a day in advance. Just bring the roast to room temperature for at least 1 hour before putting it in the oven.
Place the roast in a large roasting pan, seam-side-down, and pour the wine into the base of the pan. Place it in the oven and cook for 35-45 minutes until the internal temperature of the meat is 140 degrees.
Remove from the oven and tent with foil and let the roast rest for 15-20 minutes before cutting – very important!
Cut the kitchen string off with a knife or scissors and discard. Cut the roast into 1- to 2-inch-thick slices and drizzle the pan juices over the slices.
Serve with my Spring Risotto!
Spring Risotto with Asparagus, Zucchini, and Peas
The Asparagus and Zucchini:
1 pound thin asparagus spears, woody ends cut off and stalks cut into 3-inch pieces
¾ pounds small zucchinis, cut into ½-inch thick half-moons
2-3 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
The Risotto:
3 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large sweet onion, chopped
6 large garlic cloves, chopped
1 cup Arborio rice 1 cup dry white wine
3-3½ cups warm chicken stock
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 cup frozen peas, thawed
½ cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese (plus more on the side for sprinkling)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line a baking sheet with foil.
Spread the asparagus and zucchini pieces in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss with your hands to evenly coat all of the veggies. Bake for 10-12 minutes until the asparagus are crisp tender and zucchini is lightly browned. Remove from oven and set aside.
To make the risotto, heat the butter and olive oil in a large deep skillet over medium high heat. Cook the onions and garlic until fragrant, about 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the rice to the pan and cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently, until the rice is coated and toasty.
At this point, stirring almost constantly is required to create a creamy delicious result. Add the wine to the pan and stir until it is almost completely absorbed, and the bottom of the pan shows no liquid when you pull the rice to the side. Gradually add the chicken stock in ½ cup increments, stirring constantly, waiting to add more stock until the liquid is almost fully absorbed. Continue adding the stock until the rice is plump and tender (but with some ‘tooth’) when you taste it – not mushy. You may not need all of the stock.
Add the salt, pepper, lemon juice, and peas to the pan. Stir to combine. Add the Parmesan, asparagus, and zucchini to the rice and stir to fully combine, about 1-2 minutes.
