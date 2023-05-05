On 1 April 2023, while having supper at George’s, my grandkid Leo was sitting next to me being a kid. While all the adults were sitting around the table gabbing and adulting, and looking at menus, six-year- old Leo looked up at me with a facade of complete consternation and said, “Gramps, something is biting my foot!” I looked down at the little dude and kind of shined him on, because in all truth I was too busy adulting. (I know, that was bad gramp’s protocol.) After more yakking, yammering, and adulting, again, Leo looked up at me with the same level of furrowed consternation and repeated, “Gramps, something is biting my foot!” I looked at Leo, and then leaned down to take a look under his chair. “April Fools!” Leo yelped. Heads turned at the table. The kid got me. Leo April Fooled his gramps. I was stunned. I was thwarted. “Did you all get a load of what this kid just did? Leo just April Fooled me!” I said to the table. While everybody chortled, snickered, and guffawed, I pulled five scoots out of my wallet and flipped it to the kid. “You got me, Leo, here’s five dollar-bux, because you really got me. Well played, kid.” He grabbed his five scoots and laughed heartily at his grandfather’s chagrin while stashing his easy loot. Kids, huh.
The next day the April weather was perfect, and we took Leo to see our new sailboat in Jamestown. When we got to the boatyard he scurried up the ladder and hopped into the sailboat. As I was doing a little show and tell of Dispatch, Leo had many direct questions, which required direct answers as he checked out the nooks and crannies of the cabin. This kid is very curious, and he also reminded me that he needed a fishing pole—ahem, with a pole holder— for the boat this coming summer. I told him I’d hook him up for sure when he comes for his summer visit to Rhody from Oakland, California.
This was a great kickoff for the upcoming month of seasonal changes on our neck of the coast, and here are a few more noteworthy changes:
- Of course the osprey are back in town; however, the nest in back of our place got knocked down during a nasty gale of wind in February, and the adults had to rebuild after our neighbor raised the new pole and nest frame. The wily hawks knew something was awry and started rebuilding; however, they began construction with some trepidation. They even used some of the dross from the ground where the nest landed—clever. They built themselves a new nest but then when they appeared to have settled in, they ghosted. We think that the nest height was compromised when the mast was broken during the gale. It turns out that the osprey are comfortable at a height of about 24 to 26 feet off the ground. That number must be baked into their DNA. Subsequently, the adults built a newer and higher nest nearby, and they now use the lower one as an annex. Sharp hawks.
- The Galilee bulkhead project is finished in the Million Dollar Corner. The expansive and expensive project replaced and raised the bulkhead. Furthermore, the parking lot is now paved and lines delineate parking spaces. Without question, the new bulkhead will be breached during future storms, but the water will sluice north and drain rather than stand like it did before the corner was paved and saturate the sand below the parking lot, and thereby undermine the bulkhead. This new bulkhead should last 50 to 70 years. This project was necessary, and much needed to be done, now.
- The Dutch Inn or Lighthouse Inn or whatever it’s called is still standing with a fence around it. ‘Nuff said.
- Jimmy’s Portside, which is a great restaurant and convenience for ferry workers, fisherman, tourists and folks going to and coming from Block Island, is now open. Since the ‘50s, I have eaten the entire menu at Jimmy’s and the food always was, and is, great. One of the great things about the Portside is that you can burn the clock and have something to eat while waiting to board the ferry. Plus, watching the comings and goings at the ferry dock is better than anything on Network TV. Put down your iPhone, eat your food and watch the show. Try the veal! And, the swordfish, and the linguini and clam sauce will knock you senseless. It’s the best in the state.
- I got it in my head this winter to write some fiction and serialize a few columns in the paper to change things up a little. The editor of the paper was keen with my idea so I crunched out about 5,000 words of fictional narrative so far for people who read the paper. A Brit writer named William Somerset Maugham said, “There are three rules for writing a novel. Unfortunately, no one knows what they are.” Writing a story basically involves creating a protagonist who wants something. I made up a guy named Dodge Galbraith who does something rather criminal on Block Island. Then, after that initial incident plays out the plot points start stacking up and the story is off and running. That’s all I can give you so I don’t spoil things if you read the four installments. I’ll continue the narrative in July when I figure out what the hell to do with this exceptionally flawed protagonist. I’m having fun with this stuff, as I’m a very easily amused guy. Plus, if I ever become a big shot you can say you read my stuff when I was a geezing scribbler.
- A book titled “The Wager,” by a guy named David Grann ended up in the car shack at the ferry docks. It was a gift from Island Bound’s Susan Bush. Susan has never flipped me a book that I didn’t like. This one currently has me pinned down, as it deals with a British man-o’-war called the Wager. First of all, this guy Grann can write historical narrative and his research is striking. Secondly, just go buy this book; it will not disappoint. Moreover, the timing of getting this book happens to coincide with two sailing races I’ve been following. The Ocean Race, and The Golden Globe Challenge (google these races), just happen to have some nautical geography that is germane to Grann’s book about this ill-fated ship of Victorian England. The races give solid context to how tenacious the British Royal Navy was in their pursuit to conquer the world because of their naval capability. I love this stuff; can’t get enough of it.
- Finally, to end the writing of this column on a stormy and rainy night before 1 May, my wife is packing her gear to get ready to head over for London next week to witness the coronation of King Charles. Hey, It should be quite a party. By next Saturday night she and her daughter Amy will visit their old haunts from the ‘70s, put on their royal get-ups, and hoist a toast and hoot and holler. Long live the King! Happy May, as we charge into another season.