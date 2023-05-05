J.V. Houlihan's grandson Leo

On 1 April 2023, while having supper at George’s, my grandkid Leo was sitting next to me being a kid. While all the adults were sitting around the table gabbing and adulting, and looking at menus, six-year- old Leo looked up at me with a facade of complete consternation and said, “Gramps, something is biting my foot!” I looked down at the little dude and kind of shined him on, because in all truth I was too busy adulting. (I know, that was bad gramp’s protocol.) After more yakking, yammering, and adulting, again, Leo looked up at me with the same level of furrowed consternation and repeated, “Gramps, something is biting my foot!” I looked at Leo, and then leaned down to take a look under his chair. “April Fools!” Leo yelped. Heads turned at the table. The kid got me. Leo April Fooled his gramps. I was stunned. I was thwarted. “Did you all get a load of what this kid just did? Leo just April Fooled me!” I said to the table. While everybody chortled, snickered, and guffawed, I pulled five scoots out of my wallet and flipped it to the kid. “You got me, Leo, here’s five dollar-bux, because you really got me. Well played, kid.” He grabbed his five scoots and laughed heartily at his grandfather’s chagrin while stashing his easy loot. Kids, huh.

The next day the April weather was perfect, and we took Leo to see our new sailboat in Jamestown. When we got to the boatyard he scurried up the ladder and hopped into the sailboat. As I was doing a little show and tell of Dispatch, Leo had many direct questions, which required direct answers as he checked out the nooks and crannies of the cabin. This kid is very curious, and he also reminded me that he needed a fishing pole—ahem, with a pole holder— for the boat this coming summer. I told him I’d hook him up for sure when he comes for his summer visit to Rhody from Oakland, California.