In 1952, the Block Island Volunteer Fire Department (BIVFD) received national attention. Fire chiefs from Maine to California read in the newsletter of The International Association of Fire Chiefs about a community that sounded almost mythical. An all-volunteer fire department with too much community support. The newsletter ran a story titled “Hold Onto Your Chair – Firemen Beg for Cut in Gifts,” describing this department’s situation with “just another small but very efficient volunteer department like thousands of others throughout the country. However, this year it has distinguished itself and stands unique among its fellow organizations – and because of this uniqueness has brought upon itself nationwide publicity.”
Block Island’s Fire Chief John C. Dodge (chief from 1945-1956) wrote in his annual letter, “We suggest that you make this year’s donation ONE HALF as much as last year.” National publications such as The New Yorker also covered the story. In response to a fire department requesting a reduction in the size of annual donations the periodical wrote, “Would you repeat that please? We don’t hear as well as we used to.”
Bleak is a word to describe the economic situation of Block Island in the early 1950s, and yet the residents responded by supporting its fire department with such zeal it made national news. A clue to this unique attachment is seen on two cold nights in the 1940s. On both occasions conditions were set up for nothing short of a fire of deadly proportions. This week’s article will cover a grass fire in March of 1940 that threatened a dozen buildings and took the life of one elderly resident. Next week’s article will cover a fire in December of 1944 that destroyed Block Island’s First Baptist Church on Chapel Street and threatened the entire downtown.
Moisture had been scarce since the beginning of the 1939 summer. March was an unusual time for a major grass fire. Yet, with almost no measurable precipitation, a cold winter, and endless winds from the southwest, yellowed fields were ripe for an epic fire on a scale no living resident had ever seen. Consuming over 700 acres, Block Island’s first two-alarm fire commenced on West Side Road from a discarded cigarette butt.
Controlled grass fires had been used for centuries on the open landscape on the southwestern corner of the island. Yet, out-of-control grass fires could move with terrifying speed. When Coastguardsman Albert McMullen first spotted the blaze just after 7:03 p.m. the wind was gusting to nearly 40 mph. Many things had to go right, plus a healthy dose of bravery from both fireman and residents, for just 11 percent of Block Island to burn.
With sustained winds of 38 mph, the small fire rapidly expanded eastward. As reported, “The glow in the sky was easily visible from South County points, all the way from Watch Hill to Point Judith.” As the BIVFD had only one fire engine, the only resources in auxiliary were the citizens of Block Island and Coast Guard personnel. As the fire rapidly spread in the direction of Peckham Farm and Smilin’ Through, Fire Chief William P. Lewis (chief from 1938-1941) at 7:40 p.m. ordered the issuing of Block Island’s first ever two-alarm fire. After the fire Lewis told reporters, “I suppose you’re wondering why we sounded a second alarm for if we have only one piece of equipment.” He continued with, “when the second alarm rings everybody on the island joins the fire department that very minute, men women and children over here.”
A key element in fighting the fire was an immovable piece of communications equipment on Dodge Street. “When the fire continued to gain headway,” one reporter wrote, “Block Island telephone operators started calling every available man telling them to arm themselves with brooms and shovels and rush to the scene of the blaze.” All volunteer firefighters, plus nine men from the Coast Guard Station and the 50 volunteer residents solicited via telephone, totaled a fighting force of 150. While no buildings were lost, and the fire was defeated in two hours, secondary fires sparked off all night. The fast-moving grass fire burned over a square mile and would, in fact, still prove deadly.
The 82-year-old William L. Peckham had lived at the Peckham farmhouse his entire life. He would die defending it. As the flames reached within 100 feet of the building he was born in, Peckham stepped out onto his porch. He then fell from a massive heart attack. Two firemen, Lycirgus Negus and Chester Mott, pulling into the yard to help with the blaze, saw William and carried him inside. He soon expired.
The Block Island grit seen in taking on the grassfire was not limited to just natives of the island. Peckham’s housekeeper Louise Brown refused to leave that cold night, battling the hotspots quickly turning into startup fires. Nearby haystacks needed defending. When asked if she wanted to take a break as dawn commenced, she replied, “You couldn’t drive me to bed with an axe; I want to make sure the fire doesn’t start up again and burn me out of house and home.”
Those battling the grass fire with mostly shovels and brooms utilized the Fire Barn downtown to recuperate. Exhausted and cold, those fighting the fire warmed up in the first Fire Barn (current location of Aldo’s Bakery) with hot coffee and donuts made by Phebe Dodge and Gladys Steadman. A reporter noted the importance of this location to the mobilization of the 150 people battling the fire. After the fire, he found card games going on around round tables. He noted the pride the community had for the building, as one fireman stated, “Oh, the fire was a bad one all right, but have you seen our dance hall?” Realizing this was the reporter’s first visit to the building he stated, “Well come along brother, we’re got the best fire station in Rhode Island.”
Rapid mobilization of the island’s population via the switchboard on Dodge Street was critical to no buildings lost in the first two-alarm fire. William L. Peckham’s funeral took place at the First Baptist Church on Chapel Street (present location of Gold-diggers Jewelry and the Hendrickson House.) The organ that played for the funeral was heard in the Fire Barn as the church was just 30 feet away, adjacent just to the south. On a December night in 1944, one of the most destructive building fires in the history of the island would destroy the First Baptist Church and threaten to incinerate the Fire Barn itself.