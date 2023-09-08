In 1952, the Block Island Volunteer Fire Department (BIVFD) received national attention. Fire chiefs from Maine to California read in the newsletter of The International Association of Fire Chiefs about a community that sounded almost mythical. An all-volunteer fire department with too much community support. The newsletter ran a story titled “Hold Onto Your Chair – Firemen Beg for Cut in Gifts,” describing this department’s situation with “just another small but very efficient volunteer department like thousands of others throughout the country. However, this year it has distinguished itself and stands unique among its fellow organizations – and because of this uniqueness has brought upon itself nationwide publicity.”

Block Island’s Fire Chief John C. Dodge (chief from 1945-1956) wrote in his annual letter, “We suggest that you make this year’s donation ONE HALF as much as last year.” National publications such as The New Yorker also covered the story. In response to a fire department requesting a reduction in the size of annual donations the periodical wrote, “Would you repeat that please? We don’t hear as well as we used to.”