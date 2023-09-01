This pasta salad will be the star of any barbecue this weekend!
Southwestern Tex Mex Pasta Salad
The Dressing:
1 16-ounce jar medium-spicy salsa
½ cup sour cream
¼ cup Hellmann’s Light Mayo
2 tablespoons canned chopped green chilies
2 teaspoons cumin
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
The Salad:
1 pound rotini pasta (or your favorite short shape), cooked al dente to package directions
1 small red bell pepper, chopped (about 1 cup)
1 small orange bell pepper, chopped (about 1 cup)
1 small red onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)
2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half
2 cups frozen corn, cooked to package directions and cooled
1, 15.5-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
1, 2.25-ounce can sliced black olives, drained
1/3 cup scallions, chopped (plus more for garnish)
1/3 cup cilantro leaves, chopped (plus more for garnish)
1 avocado, chopped
2 teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
To make the dressing, combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl and whisk until smooth. Set aside.
Combine all of the salad ingredients in a large bowl and toss well to combine. Add all of the dressing and toss again until everything is evenly coated. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.
Get hundreds of approachable and simply delicious recipes on Pam’s blog https://www.dishofftheblock. com and follow her on FB @dishofftheblock and Instagram @dishblock for new recipes and tips. You can also get her custom spice blends on island at the Block Island Grocery or Block Island Trading Co. If you are not on Block Island, order her spices, and chicken and seafood cookbooks on her website and make mealtime deliciously easy!