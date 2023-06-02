It has been dry, stunningly dry, and the sky is an odd dusty blue I would take as May mist but for the unending news reports and poor-quality air alert stemming from wildfire smoke rolling down from Canada. There seems to be a steady mournful beat off to the east, a boat whistle or fog horn stuck on repeat, but when I look out at the horizon it is there, a line more blurred than sharp, but a defined line, nonetheless.
There seem to be more noises, or perhaps it is the lifting of the constant soundtrack of the wind that allows me to hear them. Last night, toward midnight, there was a great rumbling, those big cargo planes we hear passing off to the east. The second — or third — time I heard them I got up to see, only in time to see red lights slipping behind Clay Head, a big plane flying low and close.
I never hear them without thinking of a November night so long ago when the fields turned to daylight as the big aircraft passed over, their search lights sweeping the land. At first I thought they were Coast Guard planes out on a final patrol, looking for traces of a lobster boat lost more than a week before. We grasp at the familiar no matter how little sense it makes.
They were flying on a grid, over land and out to sea, and back over land, I soon learned, on their own mission, trying to find the plane that had left the airport, disappearing out over the water, one of Block Island’s own “where were you when you heard?” moments. It made newscasts across the country, a lesson in the insatiable desire for bad news. It is no better today, I watch the nightly news, my attention caught by some highway accident or house fire only to learn it is in a faraway state.
May, yesterday stretching out so far ahead of us, is over at midnight. Things look almost, but not quite the same as other years, the fields are red and white, sorrel and daisies, or by the old shed yellow and white, buttercups and ground-hugging wild clover. The blue flag iris are their bright purple, rising at the edge of what was a full to overflowing vernal pond for a week or so in April, all things simple and old and wild.
Generally, I dismiss talk of “drought” this early, where it is stays cool later than the mainland, and ignore air alerts when the wind is blowing and there are no hills surrounding deep valleys with that bad air, but walking out into the pasture this afternoon I realized puffs of dust were rising from the bare ground near the water troughs with each footfall of the golden dog, leaving big paw prints next to the imprints of the feet of the shod horses.
She will be ten this summer and resolutely refuses to acknowledge “come” unless it is coupled with “treat” or “breakfast” or “dinner.” She still does that happy puppy double-pawed bound but thankfully long ago stopped the body slams. Now, she has flopped to the floor, for the moment given up on her nightly attempt to wrest from me a second d.i.n.n.e.r.
The Memorial Day weekend was beautiful, if cool, and on Monday, windy. Every year the Legion puts out new flags, with the help of school children, and every year the town and the Legion set wreaths in Legion Park and at Bridge Gate Square in what sometimes seems a futile exercise of remembrance.
The markers are of a different era, especially those that came after the World Wars, when the name of every person who served could be listed, a precious few with stars by their names. Back before the Uniform Monday Holiday Act created a three-day weekend regardless of when May 30 fell, and back when a half day of Exercises was a count-able school day, and back when in my earlier memories, most of us had at least a relative on one of the markers, back when we were in many ways just another small town in America, we put on our Sunday best and went over to the Legion Park on May 30th.
We sang songs I still remember and recited poems we had learned, copied in little blue books, in cursive at the end of the first grade, a great milestone. I’ve no idea what we recited, only that there were three grades in the room and each had a stanza representing a color of the flag.
There are photographs in the Historical Society taken by a young teacher in 1965. Among them is a series on Memorial Day, looking down on Legion Park and of the ceremony. The land is clear, nothing had yet been built on Job’s Hill, not a cottage or a restaurant or a marina or a marine building or anything at all. There are cars lined up along the roads and people there, the adults dressed up, men in jackets, women wearing skirts and hats, the Coast Guard Honor Guard in their white uniforms.
All the grass was neatly trimmed. Only a few years earlier, black and white snapshots at Legion Park show the cemetery in the background, grass on the hill tall, going to seed as it is today in places it has been allowed to grow. The mowing of the whole cemetery may have begun in 1961, it seems a grand gesture appropriate for that year of celebration, a practice that remained in place.
We walked around selling red paper poppies on green-wrapped wire “stems” and collected change for them in white containers. Then, maybe, we could go to the beach for the first time that year and get sunburned, badly, because it was the first time.
It is such a cliché but even here, on little Block Island, we had no idea how much our world was already changing around us.