Wildflowers in late May

It has been dry, stunningly dry, and the sky is an odd dusty blue I would take as May mist but for the unending news reports and poor-quality air alert stemming from wildfire smoke rolling down from Canada. There seems to be a steady mournful beat off to the east, a boat whistle or fog horn stuck on repeat, but when I look out at the horizon it is there, a line more blurred than sharp, but a defined line, nonetheless.

There seem to be more noises, or perhaps it is the lifting of the constant soundtrack of the wind that allows me to hear them. Last night, toward midnight, there was a great rumbling, those big cargo planes we hear passing off to the east. The second — or third — time I heard them I got up to see, only in time to see red lights slipping behind Clay Head, a big plane flying low and close.