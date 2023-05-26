Ahhh … I can already hear the waves crashing on Scotch Beach and imagine the sun on my face and sand in my toes. What I can’t imagine is putting on a bathing suit – yes, salad season is upon us. But, fear not. Salad doesn’t have to boring rabbit food. This salad will tantalize your taste buds and have you coming back for seconds!
Beet and Grapefruit Salad with Mint, Pistachios, Goat Cheese, and Tahini Grapefruit Vinaigrette
1 large beet (about 6 to 7 ounces)
4 ounces arugula and spinach mix (or your favorite mixed greens)
¼ cup mint leaves, chiffonade if large ¼ cup pea shoots (or chopped pea pods)
1 large grapefruit, supremed*
¼ cup pistachios, rough chopped
¼ cup goat cheese, crumbled
2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
Cut the greens off the beet, leaving about 1 to 2 inches of the stems attached to the root (reserve the greens for another use). Place the beet in a large saucepan and cover it with water. Bring to a boil and cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour until the beet is very tender when pierced with a knife. Drain and cover with cold water. When the beet is cool enough to handle rub the skin off under cold running water. Chop into 1 to 1 ½-inch dice and set aside.
Layer all of the salad ingredients on a platter or individual salad dishes.
To make the dressing, combine all of the dressing ingredients in a large jar and shake vigorously for one minute until well combined.
Drizzle the dressing over the top of the salad and garnish with more mint. Devour!
Optional – serve with grilled chicken or steak on top.
*To ‘supreme’ the grapefruit, cut the top and bottom of the grapefruit off (including the rind) and place it on a cutting board (cut side down so it is stable). Slice the peel and white pith off the sides, following the curve of the fruit, so that only the fruit is exposed. Then, over a bowl (to catch the juices), slice the segments out between the membranes and set them aside. Squeeze any excess juice out of the membranes into the bowl and discard the membranes. This creates tender, pretty slices of grapefruit for your salad.
Get hundreds of approachable and simply delicious recipes on Pam’s blog https://www.dishofftheblock.com and follow her on FB @dishofftheblock and Instagram @dishblock for new recipes and tips. You can also get her custom spice blends on island at the Block Island Grocery or Block Island Trading Co. If you are not on Block Island, order her spices, and chicken and seafood cookbooks on her website and make mealtime deliciously easy!