Beet and Grapefruit Salad

Ahhh … I can already hear the waves crashing on Scotch Beach and imagine the sun on my face and sand in my toes. What I can’t imagine is putting on a bathing suit – yes, salad season is upon us. But, fear not. Salad doesn’t have to boring rabbit food. This salad will tantalize your taste buds and have you coming back for seconds!

Beet and Grapefruit Salad with Mint, Pistachios, Goat Cheese, and Tahini Grapefruit Vinaigrette