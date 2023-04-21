Dodge approached the airplane and introduced himself to the lean and closely cropped gray-haired pilot. The man looked to be in his 60s and was solidly built at six feet. He was finishing up the pre-flight of his aircraft. Dodge reached out to shake the pilot’s hand.
“The name’s Dodge,” he said.
“Brixton,” he said. “Brixton Phillips.”
“Nice to meet you, sir.”
“So, what’s on your mind there, Dodge?” asked Brixton. “What’s your proposition?”
“I need a lift to Newport,” said Dodge. “And, I’ll fill your fuel tanks for the ride.”
“Are you sure you want to do this? I carry 38 gallons in each wing tank,” he said. “It might be cheaper to hook a commercial ride to Newport.”
“Yeah, but I really need to leave now, I’ve got um, some business to attend to in Newport in an hour and a half. It’s a complex woman issue if you know what I mean.”
“Yup, I understand all about complex women issues. Just ask my three ex-wives,” he said laughing. “Well, it’s your lucky day, Dodge. I was planning on going to fuel up in Newport this morning before heading to New Hampshire, so I’ll tell you what, I’ll give you a lift but I don’t want your money. Hop in and let’s get out of here,” he said.
“Now yer talking, Brixton,” said Dodge.
After both men got strapped into the Stinson and put on their headphones, Brixton checked his gauges and started the plane’s radial engine. Then, he did a runup and his plane vibrated with high RPMs. Next, he flipped some switches and taxied to the runway. “Block Island Traffic, Stinson Gullwing 5537Q taking off runway one zero for a north departure. Block Island Traffic.” The Stinson accelerated, rolled down the runway, left the ground and then began to climb. At 800 feet, Brixton dipped his left wing and said, “Block Island Traffic, Stinson Gullwing turning left crosswind for north departure, Block Island Traffic.” Brixton climbed to 1,600 feet as he began to circle the island. Dodge breathed a measured sigh of relief. This was a lucky day. “Block Island Traffic, Stinson Gullwing 5537Q is departing Traffic Pattern to the north, Block Island Traffic.”
As Brixton flew over New Harbor, Dodge could see that Hellbitch had been pumped out and was floating at her slip with a group of people standing around the disabled sailboat. He also noticed police cars at the Oar. He felt no remorse whatsoever, and sat back to enjoy the ride with Brixton. As the plane flew north on this bright and cloudless day, Brixton began telling Dodge the history of his plane. He told him that his Stinson AT-19/Reliant was an American aircraft produced in the early ‘30s, and that they were used by the Royal Air Force as submarine hunters in the war. After the war, the Reliants were used as bush planes and carried a substantial amount of cargo. Brixton also told Dodge that they were a great plane for pilots to restore. Brixton’s Stinson Gullwing was a tough little airplane completely restored and in cherry condition. Dodge was learning many things about this airplane and her pilot’s passion for flying, restoration, and history.
“Hey Dodge, I want to show you something,” he said.
“Sure, what is it?” he asked.
“The Gullwing is not a speed wagon and doesn’t go much over 90 miles per hour, but she was good for recon work in the war. If the pilot and observer saw an enemy sub, they could toss a marker and triangulate the boat’s position and alert allied ships. This plane can cruise for hours,” he said. “What I want to show you is down there about 120 below the surface. It’s U-853. She was sunk just up ahead here.” Dodge looked out the window toward the ocean below as Brixton lowered his plane to 800 feet.
Brixton flew directly over the resting place of U-853. This U-boat was sunk by several ships seven miles east of the island the day after the war had ended. “If the U-boat captain had moved a few miles south he could’ve used the shoal water off the Southeast Lighthouse for cover. He didn’t, and he was pinned down by SONAR on a destroyer. They bombed that U-boat into another dimension, lights out,” said Brixton.
“I take it all hands were lost,” said Dodge.
“Indeed they were,” said Brixton. “Actually, there are some remains of the crew of that boat in a graveyard a few miles from the airport we’re flying to.”
It was a short, simple and evocative airplane ride with Brixton Philips; however, Dodge was now faced with how he would explain to Zane Wade his recent activities on Block Island. He was snapped from his reverie when he heard Brixton’s assertive voice.
“Newport Traffic, Stinson Gullwing 5537Q is ten miles south, level one thousand five hundred, inbound to land,” said Brixton. Later, when Dodge looked down at Narragansett Bay as the pilot was setting up for his final approach, he had no idea what his next move would be. “Newport Traffic, Stinson Gullwing 5537Q is turning final runway four, full stop. Newport Traffic.”
The men got out of the airplane and exchanged cell numbers. “You saved me some serious grief, Brixton,” said Dodge. “I’m now in your debt.”
“I know,” said Brixton. “I can tell you’re carrying something heavy, whatever it is, luck on ya, Dodge.”
The men shook hands and Brixton went to buy some fuel. Dodge Galbraith walked toward the terminal, and uncharted territory.
To be continued …