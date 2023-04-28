Buddy the donkey painting

Block Islanders are, for the most part, animal lovers. Almost everyone has a dog or a cat. At any moment on the Block Island Ferry you would think you were going to a dog show. A woman once asked me if there was a dog show this weekend and I answered, “every weekend.” We are an animal-loving population except for the deer, and even then there are those opposed to the hunting and culling of the deer population.

I own many animals both “domestic” and “farm” types both big and small. It costs me plenty to house and feed them all. Most are rescued, coming from places that were not friendly to them. I have taken as many as I could, but then there is a limit unfortunately. I don’t belong to any country club, yacht club, or even own a boat anymore and my money is better well spent.