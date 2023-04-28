Block Islanders are, for the most part, animal lovers. Almost everyone has a dog or a cat. At any moment on the Block Island Ferry you would think you were going to a dog show. A woman once asked me if there was a dog show this weekend and I answered, “every weekend.” We are an animal-loving population except for the deer, and even then there are those opposed to the hunting and culling of the deer population.
I own many animals both “domestic” and “farm” types both big and small. It costs me plenty to house and feed them all. Most are rescued, coming from places that were not friendly to them. I have taken as many as I could, but then there is a limit unfortunately. I don’t belong to any country club, yacht club, or even own a boat anymore and my money is better well spent.
I was asked a while back if I could take on another animal, his name was Buddy, an unknown-age, large donkey. Buddy was brought to the island for one purpose, to make a mule. A local farmer wanted a mule. A mule is a breed of a male donkey and a female horse. It didn’t work out, the farmer’s mares would have no part with Buddy. Buddy is a donkey known as a mammoth or grande and not very handsome at that. I wouldn’t say he is an ugly duckling but maybe an ugly donkey. From wherever he came, it appeared as though he might have been neglected. He was not people-personable, unusual for a donkey.
I thought about Buddy with my donkeys, a male and female, Radar and Dee. I didn’t need a baby donkey nor would Radar settle for this combination even though he “shot blanks” so to speak. I have spent much time keeping a peaceful accord on Beacon Hollow Farm; horses don’t bite or kick, cats don’t touch baby chicks, donkeys don’t chase our cats, but have an instinctive dislike for coyotes, dogs, and wild cats, goats don’t butt donkeys, only humans. So Buddy was refused.
He was moved to a small pasture with a pond and daily feedings. He was however by himself, not where any equine should ever have to be in the perfect world. He has many admirers as he stands stoically by the stonewall on the west side waiting for treats or company. His summer acquaintances are a Facebook standard. A local horse woman has a bit of a personal bond and pays daily visits to Buddy with hay and a winter coat in association with his owner. Buddy is not real friendly except with treats and you have to watch for a bit of non-personal behavior at times. A donkey can live for 50 years therefore transcending many different locations in its lifespan. I have my donkeys in my will and trust for that reason. Sadly this means many personal farewells to an animal that has an astonishingly good memory like an elephant and close human and other animal bonding. We don’t know much about Buddy before Block Island, but do know that he is loved and is probably in a better place here. I am not sure about his age but he has certainly been around.
If you are fortunate enough to visit Buddy from the side of the road, talk to him, he listens as do all donkeys. He does have a particular character about him. Donkeys can convey your feelings, thus a type of equine therapy, but a treat conveys even better. Technically they can live on desert grub, but a fruit or vegetable — no sugar — is healthful. You might look at an animal differently if you think with them. Hopefully he can live out his life on Block Island as many of us would like to. When you see that long raggedy face with a bit of a bump under the halter and markings not usual for a donkey, just realize that Buddy is Buddy the donkey. He is not just another Jackass but a beloved, special Block Island animal and we all love him.