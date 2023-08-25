At 0023 on 20, August 2023, Port Captain Chris Myers heard his phone ring. It was the Narragansett Police/Fire Dispatcher and Myers was told that they needed to get fire apparatus to Block Island. There was a fire at the Harborside in Old Harbor and it was imperative that immediate action was needed. In about seven minutes, Captain Myers cobbled together some clothes and he was out the door of his home, probably with a touch of adrenaline starting to kick into gear—standard fight or flight stuff. As he was leaving his home in Portsmouth, his wife asked him where he was going. He told her that he was heading to Galilee to bring firetrucks to the island. “I was out of the house in seven minutes and while heading to Galilee, I contacted Bill McCombe, Josh Linda, Brian Cox, and John Tally.”
This was the beginning of a very long day for many people on Block Island and workers at the Block Island Ferry. Moreover, on his way to the ferry, Myers was able to muster a crew to get these fire assets to the island. The coordinated response plan was now in progress.
Block Island’s Perry Phillips was on his fishing boat near the ferry dock at 0230 when Captain Myers was docking the M/V Block Island, loaded with two ladder trucks, several other pieces of fire apparatus, and numerous firefighters. According to Phillips, “I covered my face with my tee-shirt because the smoke was intense. The captain of the ferry did an incredible job docking the boat because of the bad visibility. It was amazing to see everybody coming together to fight this fire.” (Perry sent me a video of the ferry docking and it was barely visible from the smoke.)
After Myers unloaded the ferry and headed back to Point Judith, the M/V Anna C was now underway, heading to Old Harbor to off-load more assets. Interstate’s John Tally was woken by the Narragansett Police as they knocked on his door 0035. Tally is the long time Chief Engineer for the ferry company and is also licensed to drive the ferries. Tally lives a few miles to the ferry; therefore, he was now engaged with getting a crew together to load more firetrucks and firefighters and then head to the island.
After Tally left the dock, the M/V Carol Jean was also underway from the island, and Captain Paul Svenevik did the same drill as the other ferries. While the boats were en route to the island in this coordinated quick response, the Block Island Fire Department was on scene and fighting the fire under the command of Chief Chris Hobe, along with Assistant Chief Kurt Littlefield and their team of well-trained firefighters. Moreover, veteran Chief Joe Sprague and the younger volunteers did an exceptional job with their response to fight and contain this fire. With all of these assets heading to Old Harbor, New England Airlines was flying additional firefighters to the island. The fire commanders knew that if the wind shifted from the southwest to the west northwest that these elements would be needed to contain the fire; the result of a wind shift could be devastating. Nota Bene: This was an example of prior planning that had been part of a recent drill facilitated by New Shoreham Fire Chief Hobe, Interstate Navigation’s security officer Bill McCombe, and fire officials in other Rhode Island towns.
When I reported to work at 0600 on Saturday morning I noticed the freight boss, Tim McCandlish walking toward me. Tim was supposed to be off duty so I asked him, “What the hell are you doing here at this hour on your day off?”
“Joey, I’ve been here all night, didn’t you get my text when I was on the island with Tally?” he asked.
“What text? Tally? Island?” I asked, “What are you talking about, Tim?”
“The Harborside is on fire and we sent firetrucks to the island from other towns to help fight it last night,” he said. “I’ll keep you posted on what the schedule status will be, and if we’re taking passengers, and I doubt we’ll be taking standbys.”
After talking to Tim, I went to the Stand By staging area and saw that there were already 10 cars in the parking lot. Some had been there since 0500—not uncommon on Saturdays and Sundays in the summer. Most of the cars were reserved later in the day and I encouraged people to leave the parking lot and simply honor their later reservation. It was a very easy sell when the word of the fire started to be shared on the local news and social media. People were very understanding as they heard of the unfolding situation on the island. Subsequently, Block Island was placed under an unofficial State of Emergency, and the question now was how to get an operative schedule for cars that had reservations; commerce must move forward to avoid problems later. This is a certainty at the ferry docks.
I’ve worked with Jeanette Centracchio for about 42 years. Back in the day, I remember taking reservations while I worked loading freight on weekends. This is when we wrote down reservations in black ledgers; one for vehicles going to, and one for vehicles leaving from Block Island. I’ve seen Jeanette adapt to the evolving technology since those days and she has adapted well. She knows her job, which is basically running the vehicle reservation aspect of the ferry business on a day-to-day basis regardless of obstacles. I’ve seen Jeanette reschedule ferry reservations because of Purple Flag days and engine breakdowns over the decades. It’s a job that can arbitrarily change at any minute, all year round.
In the wintertime, because of our sophisticated national weather intel, the ferry company can pretty much target if we will not run when a foul forecast is in the offing. For example, if the wind is blowing over 30 knots from the south, southeast, east or northeast, there is a good chance that the boats will maybe cancel and up goes the Purple Flag. Then, Jeanette and her staff will work the problem and retool the loads for each ferry trip and said commerce will continue. Basically, Jeanette and her team is tasked with putting two business days into one; which makes my head spin at the very thought of this. Now remember, the days of the black ledger are gone, and this retooling must be done over the phone and electronically. This logistical puzzle is solved by the ferry managers who must deal with the realistic nature of the math involved with each load, and the current weather and sea state. According to Jeanette, “Communication is key in these situations.” If the ferry cancels in the winter rather than the summer it is a lesser logistics problem; however, it is still a complex math problem to solve.
When Jeanette got to her office on Saturday, she and Megan Devine Moran began in earnest to work the problem of messaging the current ferry status. “Megan and I work well together getting the information out on the website and outgoing messages on the telephones,” she said, “and we also work well instructing staff members and informing other departments.” Indeed, communication is key and I witnessed this when the revamped vehicle schedule was put in place to expedite loading the ferries while using the Stand By area, because all ferry times were backed up two hours. At onepoint there were over 35 cars lined up and there was gridlock at the entrance at the entrance of the Stand By lot. A former student of mine named Lt. Ryan Prest of the Narragansett Police Department helped direct traffic for me. (At the time, Prest was off duty, going to the island with his family.) “I’ll cover the entrance, Joe,” he said. Ryan saved me lots of grief by helping me at that moment. It was hectic. After implementing the revised schedule over the course of the day, all of the ferries caught up to the schedule, and the 8 o’clock ferry left at 8 o’clock.
Two days later Jeanette said something that put everything in perspective, “I really think that all of us who work at the ferry stepped up to ensure that the fire was contained and the island was saved and safe before we sent visitors.” Finally, cheers and hats off to all who Can Do, and who did.