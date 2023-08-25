Jeannette Centracchio and JV Houlihan

At 0023 on 20, August 2023, Port Captain Chris Myers heard his phone ring. It was the Narragansett Police/Fire Dispatcher and Myers was told that they needed to get fire apparatus to Block Island. There was a fire at the Harborside in Old Harbor and it was imperative that immediate action was needed. In about seven minutes, Captain Myers cobbled together some clothes and he was out the door of his home, probably with a touch of adrenaline starting to kick into gear—standard fight or flight stuff. As he was leaving his home in Portsmouth, his wife asked him where he was going. He told her that he was heading to Galilee to bring firetrucks to the island. “I was out of the house in seven minutes and while heading to Galilee, I contacted Bill McCombe, Josh Linda, Brian Cox, and John Tally.”

This was the beginning of a very long day for many people on Block Island and workers at the Block Island Ferry. Moreover, on his way to the ferry, Myers was able to muster a crew to get these fire assets to the island. The coordinated response plan was now in progress.