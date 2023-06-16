Several years ago, I was sailing across Narragansett Bay and saw this kid zipping by me on a boat called a WASZP. This is a sailboat with a foil, and the kid displayed some skills as he scooted across my bow. This little sled is a One Design competitive racing boat whose design morphed from another foiling racer called a Moth. These boats are very competitive and require a solid skill set from a sailor. I’ll tell you, when I saw this boat flying by me I thought to myself, if they had these things when I was a kid, I’d be all over learning to sail them. We’re talking about some serious fun; dare I say more fun than surfing.
Trying to go fast in sailboats is nothing new. The old design paradigm was, if you had more waterline than the other guy you were probably in contention to beat him— more waterline means more speed. Not so with a foiling boat. Once you get to a speed where the boat lifts, it’s game on and it is a race that will be determined not only by speed but also by smart tactical decisions, finesse and maneuvers made by the boat’s skipper. It’s a game of head chess while a blade cleaves the water below as you float through the air. So, the guy with the best skills, smarts, and nerve will win the day. It’s cutting-edge competition. As I saw the young kid tearing by on the WASZP, I wondered if this same guy would someday be racing around the globe on the larger foiling boat like the IMOCA 60.
The first time I saw Charlie Enright come into Newport Harbor on an IMOCA 60, I started tracking down some information about who this guy was for my own curiosity. Moreover, I found the boat to be provocative, and wondered what kind of person would want to race these boats. (Eventually I would meet Charlie Enright, and since then I’ve gotten a sense of his competitiveness, and also have learned about this complex foiling boat.) The IMOCA 60 racing culture is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. These boats are capable of speeds in the high 30s, which is hard for a guy of my age and sailing experience to wrap my head around and imagine. Charlie told me, “Malama can reach 35 miles per hour.” The skippers of these boats must be mindful of the extraordinary loads on the foils as the boat is flying through the water. For example, there is ten tons of pressure on an IMOCA 60’s foils when the boat is lifted. Then of course there is the standing rigging mounted on this carbon fiber platform, which presents stress loads and more math to noodle. Most importantly, there needs to be a person to make the final call on any particular decision while racing this type of boat, and without question there must be many decisions a skipper must make that could turn out to be good, bad, and maybe ugly. Albeit the crew of Malama may reach consensus on any given tactical decision, the buck stops with the skipper. (A former student of mine named Captain Lisa Chaplin-Dixon holds an Unlimited Master’s License, Any Tonnage, Any Ocean. She’s the first female master in Chevron Oil’s history. Captain Lisa has taught me many things regarding her role as a ship’s master. Someone, must give a command to be followed. Captain Lisa commands 650-foot tankers.)
One day last summer, I was watching Malama getting tied up to the Alofsin Pier at Fort Adams and started clocking the boat in its entirety. I had questions, as I saw that the boat was getting ready for the Newport to Bermuda Race. I saw a young guy working on some hardware at the stern of the boat, and I was tempted to ask him if I could just go sit in the cockpit for a moment. I wanted to get a feel for how cramped it was for the sailors who were preparing to sail this boat to Bermuda and in The Ocean Race. I ditched the question because I didn’t want to interrupt the guy doing his job or get him in trouble. His name is Fin Clark, and he comported himself as a professional when I asked him a couple of questions. My intention to get into the enclosed cockpit was driven by simple journalistic curiosity and I wanted to get a glimpse of the possible claustrophobic stress the sailors may feel during this long, arduous, and unforgiving race. It was becoming more evident to me that the skippers of these intense and complex foiling boats had to be made of—to cite the late Tom Wolfe—The Right Stuff.
When I met Charlie Enright last summer, I wondered right from the rip what drove this guy. I was thinking, does he have a chip on his shoulder, as many of us do? A chip can be a good thing. A chip keeps us honest, motivated and vigilant. Embrace the chip. Or, is he just a guy who thrives on new and difficult challenges and the unexpected? When I spoke with him at Fort Adams I saw an assertive guy with a street smart air about him. I saw a guy who contained his power in a very direct, steady, and measured way. I saw a good communicator who listened. Now, months later and after following six intense legs of The Ocean Race, I think I had a good read on this guy. Furthermore, I will say that after following the dispatches of this race by Amory Ross, who is the On Board Reporter for Malama, that there is a dome of humility hovering above Charlie Enright’s head.
When Malama won the Itajai-to-Newport leg of the race, it was so good to see Charlie and the team up their standing in the race. I went over to Newport to say hi to Charlie, Fin Clark and some other team members. After we talked a bit, I said, “Good hustle on this leg, Charlie. Good on ya.” To which he replied, “We’re only half way there, Joe.” Skipper Charlie Enright knew full well that the team was only as good as their last leg. Malama won the subsequent three legs; however, they were hard-won victories. Since Malama left Newport Skipper Charlie Enright witnessed his friend Amory Ross get injured when the boat hit a whale. Continuing forward with audacity, his crew was racing to win and pushed the boat hard - his call. In my tracking of these three legs, I saw the apparent stress and fatigue on Charlie and his crew from Amory’s injury, a lack of sleep and constant vigilance from: reading weather systems, currents, and dodging tanker traffic and windmills. Malama got to The Hague after many tactical decisions along with a wrenching tacking duel. Then, the team found a patch of wind and won the leg. This was an example of simply outstanding sailboat racing, and seamanship. Finally, regardless of the result of the final leg of The Ocean Race ending in Genoa, I say hats off for Skipper Charlie Enright, team Malama and all of the other sailors in this amazing and difficult race.