Joe Houlihan with Charlie Enright

Several years ago, I was sailing across Narragansett Bay and saw this kid zipping by me on a boat called a WASZP. This is a sailboat with a foil, and the kid displayed some skills as he scooted across my bow. This little sled is a One Design competitive racing boat whose design morphed from another foiling racer called a Moth. These boats are very competitive and require a solid skill set from a sailor. I’ll tell you, when I saw this boat flying by me I thought to myself, if they had these things when I was a kid, I’d be all over learning to sail them. We’re talking about some serious fun; dare I say more fun than surfing.

Trying to go fast in sailboats is nothing new. The old design paradigm was, if you had more waterline than the other guy you were probably in contention to beat him— more waterline means more speed. Not so with a foiling boat. Once you get to a speed where the boat lifts, it’s game on and it is a race that will be determined not only by speed but also by smart tactical decisions, finesse and maneuvers made by the boat’s skipper. It’s a game of head chess while a blade cleaves the water below as you float through the air. So, the guy with the best skills, smarts, and nerve will win the day. It’s cutting-edge competition. As I saw the young kid tearing by on the WASZP, I wondered if this same guy would someday be racing around the globe on the larger foiling boat like the IMOCA 60.