Malama photo courtesy of Lisa Winsor

I met sailor Charlie Enright last summer at Fort Adams in Newport, Rhode Island. Charlie is the skipper of the IMOCA 60 racing boat called Malama, which is currently docked at the fort along with other boats of this type that are involved in The Ocean Race.

The IMOCA class is without question, the most provocative sailing vessel on the planet. These boats have foils that lift the hull out of the water, reduce drag, and allow the boat to essentially fly at very high speeds. The boats are a complex riddle of design and materials. Very high-IQ math and science folks help calculate how these boats can be designed and the projected limits of how they can perform. They are light, fragile, expensive, unruly, graceful, daunting and they spill torque into the ether as they cross the seas of the world. These boats require crews with guts, tenacity, smarts, and strength of body and mind. At this stage of his life, The Ocean Race is where Charlie Enright has recently found himself as a competitive and very ambitious racing sailor; along with a cadre of other very competitive, and ambitious racing sailors. It’s quite a stew.