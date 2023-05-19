I met sailor Charlie Enright last summer at Fort Adams in Newport, Rhode Island. Charlie is the skipper of the IMOCA 60 racing boat called Malama, which is currently docked at the fort along with other boats of this type that are involved in The Ocean Race.
The IMOCA class is without question, the most provocative sailing vessel on the planet. These boats have foils that lift the hull out of the water, reduce drag, and allow the boat to essentially fly at very high speeds. The boats are a complex riddle of design and materials. Very high-IQ math and science folks help calculate how these boats can be designed and the projected limits of how they can perform. They are light, fragile, expensive, unruly, graceful, daunting and they spill torque into the ether as they cross the seas of the world. These boats require crews with guts, tenacity, smarts, and strength of body and mind. At this stage of his life, The Ocean Race is where Charlie Enright has recently found himself as a competitive and very ambitious racing sailor; along with a cadre of other very competitive, and ambitious racing sailors. It’s quite a stew.
I met Charlie at the fort one day when I was bringing a few copies of The Block Island Times for Charlie and his crew. He had recently finished the Newport-Bermuda Race and I’d written a column about him and his team’s effort. I figured the actual paper would be a little Rhody memory for him and his gang. After I gave him the papers I went to have a Del’s Lemonade before I went to sail my boat Reverie. Charlie came over to have some lunch with his crew and he told me he really liked my column. (I was simply happy the guy actually took the time to read it.) When I was leaving to go sailing, I asked a woman who was with the team named Emily Caroe if she could take a picture of Charlie and myself. She obliged, and as she took some snaps, Charlie put something in my hand — I was perplexed. It was the plaque he received for Malama, that was given to him when he and his crew reached Bermuda. (More about the plaque, later.) That day, when I saw this guy Charlie Enright talking to his crew I knew I was observing a true leader. I was witnessing a guy who would charge up the hill first; a guy who led by example.
In 2007, a sailor from California named Roy Disney wanted to mentor a group of young sailors in the world of competitive ocean sailing. Disney put together a boat called Morning Light that would be part of the Transpacific Yacht Race, aka TransPac Race which is an eight- to 10-day race from LA to Honolulu. Next, Disney put the word out of what his plan was, and 500 applicants gave it a shot. Enright was a senior at Brown and he made the cut, along with two other Rhode Island guys from URI. Robbie Kane, Jesse Fielding, and Charlie Enright were part of the 15-person crew Disney secured out of the 500 applicants. I feel we all have moments in our lives that have the possibility of being a transformational moment. The rub is, what do we do with this moment. Disney was the nexus for an extraordinary experience, and the aforementioned grabbed said moment. This, is the shorthand arc of Charlie’s Enright’s exceptional career. Enright had the moment and threw down for it. Strong stuff. Likeable and admirable stuff.
While Malama was preparing to head over to Brittany last August to begin preparations for The Ocean Race, I would see Charlie and the crew of Malama practicing and preparing for the crossing of the Atlantic and subsequent race around the world. Charlie’s idea of practicing was blasting back and forth to Noman’s Island to wring out the boat and see what she could do. Malama is a very fast boat in reaching or stern-quartering conditions. I got a sense of this when seeing Charlie coming in one day off Castle Hill while I was sailing Reverie back into the harbor. That was the last time I saw Charlie and waved to him and wished luck on him. He yelled back to me, “Did you put your plaque on your boat?” I hadn’t, but I did later that day. I wasn’t sure if I should; however, when I did mount the plaque, I figured it would inspire me to write on Reverie in the upcoming winter. I had her docked at Bowen’s Wharf.
While Charlie, his crew, and Malama were charging forward in The Ocean Race, I lost my boat of 17 years. Reverie got destroyed in a severe winter gale and was totaled in Newport Harbor on 12/23/2022. My favorite boat books and journals were destroyed, but I grabbed the plaque Charlie had given me at the fort that day. I was devastated by the loss of my boat. Moreover, I wasn’t sure if I’d ever get another one. My wife Cindy insisted that I do. So I did. Remember the moments that I alluded to earlier? Well, I had such a moment at Clark Boat Yard shortly after my boat’s demise, and threw down for it. Now, I have a new Nonsuch 22 called Dispatch where I’ll be sailing and writing as I move forward. Enright’s plaque will inspire as I see her mounted in the cabin. In fact, this is my first column written aboard the S/V Dispatch in Newport Harbor.
In the exact same place I last saw Charlie Enright, I saw him again last week charging off Castle Hill toward the finish line off Fort Adams and thereby winning Leg 4 of The Ocean Race. I was hooting and hollering along with others from a perfect vantage point on Jamestown. Bravo Zulu Team Malama! Malama’s OBR (On Board Reporter) Amory Ross and Charlie are both Rhode Islanders and have done us proud. What the 11th Hour Racing Team has accomplished along with all of the other teams has demonstrated facing adversity while at sea, and tremendous class and good sportsmanship in this grueling racing event.
I was thinking how funny it would be to see Charlie Enright sailing my new boat. Dispatch has only three lines; a halyard, a sheet, and a choker. Malama has so many lines leading into the cockpit that I know my brain would just short-circuit trying to make sense of each line’s function in relation to the data on the computer screens. We are talking about the most complex sailboat, and the most simple sailboat, and observing Enright getting every knot out of Dispatch would be very interesting indeed. Finally, Block Island’s Justin Lewis was moving Dispatch from Jamestown to Newport for me. “Hey JV, I saw that plaque on your boat and thought this must be some sailboat to do the Newport Bermuda Race.” I told Justin the story about the plaque and we had a good laugh.