J.V.'s desk

When I moved to Block Island to work in the summer of 1970, I lived up on High Street at Eva Grimes’s house on Continental Pond. I’d moved out there in mid-June before the summer season kicked into gear and this simple work experience inevitably connected me to this island for 53 years and counting. One of the striking things I first noticed about Block Island at that time was the quiet overall nature of the place, which in hindsight was because of the lack of automobile noise. Late at night it felt like hearing a car come up High Street was an anomaly. Hearing a horse clip clopping up the hill seemed more natural to me. At that time I did hear a horse sauntering up the hill and heard said clip clopping which broke the stillness of the night. That summer, the island seemed like an eerie place to me, with its old Victorian hotels and older architecture. It also felt to me that this was a place that time forgot about, as it remained untouched by certain changes on the mainland. The island reminded me of certain places on the Vineyard that I had explored a few years earlier. Furthermore, in 1970 I had a Schwinn Varsity 10- speed bicycle that I would ride all around the island, where I’d get an even stronger sense of this lack of noise; especially on the West Side. There were very few houses on that part of the island at that time.

In the mid and late ‘60s I did lots of hitchhiking and a bit of hell raising along the Rhode Island and Massachusetts’s coast and ended up in places like Little Compton, Hyannis, Chatham, Wellfleet, Truro, Provincetown, and Martha’s Vineyard. The one thing these places all shared was a sense of isolation and a slow pace—except Hyannis Port, which was a busy town. My dad’s people had Yankee blood in their veins and he took us out to the Provincetown monument to scope out his ancestry. At that time I remembered the quietness of my parent’s friend’s house they had in the dunes of Truro. Their summer place was a windswept patch of eroding scrub and dune. It was a place that was plain and devoid of all but natural ambient sounds. This lack of noise got my attention as a ten-year-old kid. And, it still has my attention.