When I moved to Block Island to work in the summer of 1970, I lived up on High Street at Eva Grimes’s house on Continental Pond. I’d moved out there in mid-June before the summer season kicked into gear and this simple work experience inevitably connected me to this island for 53 years and counting. One of the striking things I first noticed about Block Island at that time was the quiet overall nature of the place, which in hindsight was because of the lack of automobile noise. Late at night it felt like hearing a car come up High Street was an anomaly. Hearing a horse clip clopping up the hill seemed more natural to me. At that time I did hear a horse sauntering up the hill and heard said clip clopping which broke the stillness of the night. That summer, the island seemed like an eerie place to me, with its old Victorian hotels and older architecture. It also felt to me that this was a place that time forgot about, as it remained untouched by certain changes on the mainland. The island reminded me of certain places on the Vineyard that I had explored a few years earlier. Furthermore, in 1970 I had a Schwinn Varsity 10- speed bicycle that I would ride all around the island, where I’d get an even stronger sense of this lack of noise; especially on the West Side. There were very few houses on that part of the island at that time.
In the mid and late ‘60s I did lots of hitchhiking and a bit of hell raising along the Rhode Island and Massachusetts’s coast and ended up in places like Little Compton, Hyannis, Chatham, Wellfleet, Truro, Provincetown, and Martha’s Vineyard. The one thing these places all shared was a sense of isolation and a slow pace—except Hyannis Port, which was a busy town. My dad’s people had Yankee blood in their veins and he took us out to the Provincetown monument to scope out his ancestry. At that time I remembered the quietness of my parent’s friend’s house they had in the dunes of Truro. Their summer place was a windswept patch of eroding scrub and dune. It was a place that was plain and devoid of all but natural ambient sounds. This lack of noise got my attention as a ten-year-old kid. And, it still has my attention.
Back in those unbridled years of our teenage youth, my friend Tim Tierney and I would leave our hometown and go on these adventures. Being from a small town we had never seen or sensed anything like we did in the aforementioned places along the coast; it was all new to us. Moreover, these places were far away in those days, and just getting there took hours because of the piecemeal nature of hitching rides scored with the end of our thumbs and some luck. Just getting out of our town was half the adventure. It was the journey, not the destination kind of thing for a couple of young guys. For example, when Tim and I took off for the Cape and Islands we’d need to hitch through New Bedford and along the coast to Mattapoisett, Wareham, Bourne, and then over the Cape Cod Canal to Falmouth. In those days we had to check our map closely, and go figure this route because Route 195 only went as far as The Whaling City. These were fun and impressionistic times for a couple of young hooligans.
On my first trip to Martha’s Vineyard with my friend Tim we had no idea where the hell we were going, and somehow we ended up on Chappaquiddick Island. After we got off the Chappy Ferry we looked at our map and then started walking down a very long road to a barrier beach beyond Dike Bridge. On that particular trip I noted a type of stillness that I can still conjure today. It was the same thing I heard with our folks in Truro and Provincetown when I was ten. (This lack of noise is still in an active file in my careworn brain.) Moreover, I noted that I could actually hear silence as we walked down that road on Chappy. This was a new thing for me and actually hearing no noise whatsoever has become a steadfast part of my memory. This is the same silence I could hear on Block Island a few years later while riding my bike around the West Side or fishing for bass at Sachem Pond. Chasing silence has been a constant over the years. And, it still is.
I’m writing this column in the cabin of my sailboat Dispatch. I’ve written a few hundred thousand words in my sailboats over the years and I’ve found that my boats have been a way to arbitrarily access places where I can hear, silence. There is an anchorage I go to up in Narragansett Bay where I get to experience this same kind of the aforementioned silence of my youth. This anchorage also seems to be another place that time has forgotten. There is nothing to do in the cove where I anchor except look at an osprey nest or maybe see and hear a cow mooing, and maybe the cock-a-doodle-doo of a rooster at dawn. I love this place and only go there when I know that the cove will not be crowded. Also, while drifting in my sailboat, I can also access this silence while writing or reading. I guess the shorthand of this chasing silence is the need to leave the carnival now and again. I think most people need to find a similar quiet place; however, it’s probably a matter of degree.
I know a guy on Block Island who likes the place because he just hears wind and birds. I know a woman who likes not only the stillness and quietness, but she also likes the clarity of the stars at night from her front porch facing the ocean. The idea of disconnecting and shutting down the noise is nothing unique for mankind. We probably all need to balance things out so we don’t go flying off the rails from not only the audio bombardment of living in urban areas, but also by the audio and visual assault on our senses of the digital age. Of course, if there is a need for people to unplug and disconnect from the noise buffeting our ears and eyes, then you can bet your nickels there are business folks marketing this idea of peace and stillness. I read that there are places out in Texas and Colorado where there is a developing market for people to go and unplug a bit, and access this silence or lack of noise that I’ve explored in this column. These places are remote and isolated and allow people to go and stay to listen, and hear silence. None of this surprises me as there is a market for anything. And hey, silence is golden, right? Finally, I just heard a blast of wind from the southeast and Dispatch just shifted on her mooring. Now, I’m submitting this column and going out into the bay to chase some silence.