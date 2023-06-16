As we roll into another summer season, for those that call Block Island home it is all too easy to wish for the superpower to control time. In conversations around the island in the spring months one could hear of those divided into two camps. One group wished for the spring days to slow down, anything to hold off the peak visitation of those months known as July and August. Another cohort, if granted these powers over space/time selected the option of simply fast-forwarding till mid-September.
We know July and August will result in frustrations of finding a parking spot, traffic delays at Bridgegate Square, and fleets of mopeds slowing down our dump runs on Corn Neck Road. For a book I am currently writing, I have had multiple conversations about the increased busyness of the island over the years. In some tourist destinations out West, such as Arizona and Utah, the term “Loved to Death,” has been used to describe the rapid influx of visitation in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. We all have metrics to measure these major swings in visitation both on and off-island. For me, I knew I was witnessing something groundbreaking on a drive out of the Grand Canyon National Park in March of 2021. One year after the start of the pandemic, I was the only vehicle driving into a near-blinding snowstorm to a massive, vacant parking lot at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center. Walking out of the Grand Canyon four days later, after an extended backpacking trip to the bottom, I entered a sea of humanity. With the combination of amazing weather, and outdoor activities being deemed safe, the overlook that I arrived at was packed. All picnic benches and parking spaces were full.
The lonely lot where I parked my car days earlier was at capacity. On the drive out of the park, I witnessed a line of traffic attempting to gain admittance extending for nearly three miles. It seems that whatever you construct in Arizona for maximum usage, whether an eight-lane freeway in Phoenix, or a four-acre parking lot at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center, simply fills up. This has me currently wrestling with the concept that not only is it okay to be small, in fact compactness can be a virtue. In the peak of summer on Block Island, it is all too easy to wish for more parking, or a wider road to accommodate a range of modes of transportation, but this summer I am going to try and look at road congestion as something to embrace as opposed to getting high blood pressure over. And, as a historian, I got to thinking about smallness as a societal benefit.
Over the centuries, Block Island’s compactness and isolation required the development of self-sufficiency. Facing external threats, which ranged from hurricanes to buccaneers, has cultivated collective action. Of the wave of technological transformations hitting rural New England in the wake of World War II, the community of Block Island was historically well versed in coming up with local solutions to address these issues.
Central to these processes is the mindset that individual actions can make a difference. While a central tenet of American history is rapid growth over time, the micro-history of Block Island I am writing has a different take on our nation’s history. Whether the measured metric is geographic area, population, or economic power of the nation, expansion is a central component of teaching any class in American history. While all these national trends impacted Block Island, these factors needed to fit within the confines of these ten square miles. Unlike most small communities in the nation, on Block Island there is no extra land just outside of the municipal city limits for annexation. Thus, over the course of Block Island’s history, whether in developing the infrastructure to provide electrical power or the construction of an airport, this community did not have the luxury of going beyond the city limits. As the smallest town, on the smallest state’s only outer island, isolation and working within the limited land area has shaped its history.
From its incorporation as a part of the English colonies, residents confronted the finite nature of this place. Just ten square miles could only yield so much farmland. As a result, the descendants of those that chose to stay learned to work within the parameters of nature. Knowledge gained on what the land could, and could not, provide was passed down to following generations. Generations of connections to farming land facilitated a special attachment. This attachment to the land facilitated home-grown coalitions protecting the soul of this place.
As the smallest town in the smallest state, Block Island has the advantage that individuals feel a sense of urgency to protect the finite resource that is Block Island. With the same forces of rising property prices, summer home construction, and tourism threatening the southern fork of nearby Long Island, the smallness of Block Island proved a major asset. Rather than a larger area of rural coastal farmland being divided up into multiple local governments like communities on Long Island, Block Island’s compactness both in terms of population and area proved to be beneficial.
With clear delineations of where Block Island starts and ends, these 16 miles of coastline contained one legal jurisdiction - one municipal government - to confront the waves of technological and societal transformations taking place after World War II. Individuals inherited a centuries-long attachment to this place. This attachment, combined with the feeling that individual actions of residents truly can make a difference, yields a potent combination where citizens feel empowered. At the core of all these actions is the right of citizens to join with other like-minded individuals and confront transformations in their environs that they consider harmful to the very fabric of their community. History shows that compactness, in fact, is at times a blessing.
Block Island as city-state
Where the first civilizations and empires, controlled by a single ruler, relied on massive armies for defense, the Greek city states (some of which were democracies and others were not) relied on compactness. While some would look at a small group of under a 1,000 year-round citizens as a detriment to confronting challenges, considering the birthplace of democracy is ancient Greece, history presents another angle of thought. Being small is in fact, an advantage rather than a disadvantage. Lewis Mumford once wrote, “no one can define the Greek city-state in the early Hellenic period better than by saying that it was a community that was determined for its own good to remain small.” He continues, “The good life, as they understood it and practiced it, depended upon intimacy and small numbers.”
The writings of no less than Aristotle noted the political benefits of smallness in the design of the world’s first democracies. He wrote, “The best limit of the population of a city, then, is the largest number which suffices for the purposes of life, and can be taken in at a single view.” Now it must be noted that the “citizens” Aristotle was referring to of course were all free men and the term did not apply to women or slaves in the city-state. However, it was also the first time any form of democracy was practiced (no matter how imperfect) on the face of the earth. For these democracies to operate correctly, each voter needed to not only understand the issues confronting the city-state, but also truly know the fellow citizens they were selecting to lead them. As Aristotle wrote, “But if the citizens of a state are to judge and distribute offices according to merit, they must know each other’s characters.”
It may seem like a quantum leap in logic to utilize a Greek philosopher from the fourth century BCE in a discussion of a small New England community. But I must ask the reader, is it? In the American postwar world of consumption, when modernity devoured countless acres of New England, which grouping of citizens was better suited to confront this menace? The national, regional, state, or local? The compactness of Block Island, and the attachment to the distinctness that resulted from isolation, created residents with a strong local identity. In the fourth century BCE, Block Island resided on a continent that no one in Greece knew existed. Still, societies based on small numbers proved effective in addressing outside threats, whether these were armies of a neighboring city-state in ancient Greece or mainland speculators eyeing Block Island in the 1970s.
So, as we brace for a busy summer, let us remember that most communities have the luxury of simple annexation. Constructing oceanic parking lots, or paving roads wide enough for the landing of a jumbo jet, would alleviate some Block Island headaches for two months out of the year, but we don’t have that option. And, let us recall that this very fact, that we are not just like any other small town, is why we love this place.