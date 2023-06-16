As we roll into another summer season, for those that call Block Island home it is all too easy to wish for the superpower to control time. In conversations around the island in the spring months one could hear of those divided into two camps. One group wished for the spring days to slow down, anything to hold off the peak visitation of those months known as July and August. Another cohort, if granted these powers over space/time selected the option of simply fast-forwarding till mid-September.

We know July and August will result in frustrations of finding a parking spot, traffic delays at Bridgegate Square, and fleets of mopeds slowing down our dump runs on Corn Neck Road. For a book I am currently writing, I have had multiple conversations about the increased busyness of the island over the years. In some tourist destinations out West, such as Arizona and Utah, the term “Loved to Death,” has been used to describe the rapid influx of visitation in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. We all have metrics to measure these major swings in visitation both on and off-island. For me, I knew I was witnessing something groundbreaking on a drive out of the Grand Canyon National Park in March of 2021. One year after the start of the pandemic, I was the only vehicle driving into a near-blinding snowstorm to a massive, vacant parking lot at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center. Walking out of the Grand Canyon four days later, after an extended backpacking trip to the bottom, I entered a sea of humanity. With the combination of amazing weather, and outdoor activities being deemed safe, the overlook that I arrived at was packed. All picnic benches and parking spaces were full.