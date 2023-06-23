Summer came this morning. The wind was out of the east which can make for a cool and to my thinking nice summer, but tonight it feels and sounds more like fall, dark and windy and damp with rain forecast for tomorrow. It is Race Week and they have had some glorious wind, sails filled with air carrying sleek hulls around the island.
In May I wrote that it was snowing, the apple blossoms were filling the air and I was reminded not everyone who reads social media posts is on Block Island; today it is the rose petals that are on the ground, already shriveled. Time is marching on was my thought when I went out to look at the daisies and sorrel, the whites and reds with which the north pasture is still painted.
I’d been out earlier and Falki, the silver-gray Icelandic, had been standing in the swale where water gathers after heavy rains and the daisies have bloomed in great profusion this year. Unfortunately, as lovely as it sounds, the colors just didn’t work, and the magical moonbeam of a unicorn looked more like a tired draft horse than his glorious self. The daisies were laughing at him.
A flutter caught my eye, one I’d have dismissed as just another wayward leaf being tossed about in the breeze from the ocean but for Autumn’s interest. A big moth on the ground I thought, too big to be one of the baby swallows.
It was a baby — perhaps more an adolescent — swallow, its downy fluff gone, its new, shiny blue feathers in place. It was by itself, near the nest, in the eaves of the horses’ run-in shed, but the air was oddly absent any swooping mother bird. Thankfully, Autumn has the attention span of a gnat and was easily dissuaded from the creature, off to forage for any tiny bits of horse hoof left from the farrier’s recent visit. They leave nothing behind, but she remains hopeful.
The little bird didn’t appear harmed but was not ready to fly and I left him there, holding my own hope an adult would return. I hope the breath of winter doesn’t harm the little one.
Whenever I start writing I [try to remember to] name the file before I start, and every week am surprised that the year is “23.”
Some weeks it is a little bump in the road, forgotten as soon as it is behind me, others it sparks one recall or another, this week it is nigh onto impossible to get past the prelude to and early years of writing this column. The news of Peter Wood’s not untimely, and intellectually not unexpected but heartrending nonetheless, passing has sent me on a long journey back to perhaps the late 1980s, a Christmas story spun around a friend’s pen and ink card here, a walk out into the meadow on an early summer day there, pieces I would submit in the most tentative way to The Block Island Times, by then home-based, home-owned and year-round, run out of Peter and Shirley’s house on Old Mill Road.
Then there was the piece about the cemetery, crafted over a very long time, all typed, the cutting and pasting, literal cutting with scissors and pasting with Scotch tape, and photocopying to make it appear, I hoped, of one writing. It was received with pleasure and promise, and twice not printed. Peter hemmed and hawed and finally confessed he’d lost it in the computer.
I never stood up for myself, I just retreated and fumed except for that moment. I gathered little vignettes I’d penned, usually of the world beyond my window or the beach down the road, and thrust them at a very surprised Peter with “if you can print fill-in-the-blank you can print what I write!” and much to my astonishment, he did.
As I let the memories flow over me I realized so many are rooted in a different time. There used to be a rush to the market for the Sunday paper, I do not remember what I termed the line, some tortured serpent he decided should be a “conga” line. It would have slipped into my deepest memory bank but that he remembered and reminded me of the exception I took to THAT term. He chuckled about it for years. Sometimes I wondered if he had made that silly change just to get a rise out of me, to see it I noticed.
He was irascible — I think he’d like that — and goodness knows opinionated, but he could write. It was a very-long-ago little piece about a yet-to-be-completely-overgrown Rodman’s Hollow after a snow that struck me most, not because it was beautiful, which, of course it was, but because Peter’s use of the language was not merely good, it was fearless even in capturing nature. He did not paint the proverbial picture, he created a sensory experience in a little box in black on almost-white text.
Yes, it is an odd descriptor of an ode to a walk in the snow, but it struck me as such the first time I read it, and I so envied not only his ability but his willingness to put his words out there, and to this day I cannot convey my envious reaction, felt, not seen.
And he was, when it truly mattered, kind. When my precious Shad, my first golden, my heart, was hit by a fast-moving truck on the Neck Road on an October night, I called Peter in tears and said I simply could not write that week. He assured me it was fine, not to worry about it and beyond a few polite words that was that. It was early on, I did not yet realize the depth of his love for animals and his understanding of how I felt.
That week there was no column in what in such a short time he had made “Martha’s space,” just a simple bordered box with some of my own words from the previous spring, when the shad was in bloom and my dog, anxious for a romp, was sitting by me, leaving long white hairs on the rug as he swept his tail in anticipation. It was a gift, the thought of which makes me weep over 30 years later.
It was a different time and I was so extraordinarily fortunate to have experienced a shard of it.