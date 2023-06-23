Martha's Daisies

Summer came this morning. The wind was out of the east which can make for a cool and to my thinking nice summer, but tonight it feels and sounds more like fall, dark and windy and damp with rain forecast for tomorrow. It is Race Week and they have had some glorious wind, sails filled with air carrying sleek hulls around the island.

In May I wrote that it was snowing, the apple blossoms were filling the air and I was reminded not everyone who reads social media posts is on Block Island; today it is the rose petals that are on the ground, already shriveled. Time is marching on was my thought when I went out to look at the daisies and sorrel, the whites and reds with which the north pasture is still painted.