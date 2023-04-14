Houlihan at work

Dodge Kenworth Galbraith was a handsome and athletic trust fund baby who earned three percent on his smartly invested money while simply breathing. Breathe in, breathe out; three percent. Whether he was sailing, reading, walking, bar-hopping, playing tennis, dancing or chasing women around New York City, those dollars of his mom, dad, and grandparents were steadily reproducing and making more dollars for Dodge to spend—often irresponsibly — and live an unbridled life. This reproduction of cash allowed him a charmed life for several years until his family decided to dial back the steady flow of found money that landed in his checking account every thirty days. There were too many indiscretions for his parents to ignore. They were disappointed and flummoxed by Dodge’s undoing. He had been living at the Plaza Hotel in a family-owned suite that no one used anymore, and was spending lots of his inherited cash on a continuous pursuit of wine, women, and song. Dodge thought the cash would go on forever and the party would never end. His hubris was legion.

At age 23, he went rogue on his family after getting tossed out of Yale. He shaved his head, sported a gold and diamond-studded Tiffany ear hoop, and got his shoulders inked with Yin and Yang symbols. His parents were enraged by their son’s attitude and behavior, which resulted in jarring and substantial financial blow-back due to this new persona. His Galbraith family did not approve; however their guilt could not shut him off completely. Dodge still received some money as his trust fund directed, albeit it was a lesser amount and as a result of this new reality, serious attention needed to be paid by Dodge. The Plaza address stayed but the wine, women, song, along with the folly of youth, had to go. In addition to this monetary encumbrance, he would no longer be eating at fancy uptown restaurants with a pretty woman on his arm. Dodge was rattled, and he was pissed off at his family.