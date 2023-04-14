Dodge Kenworth Galbraith was a handsome and athletic trust fund baby who earned three percent on his smartly invested money while simply breathing. Breathe in, breathe out; three percent. Whether he was sailing, reading, walking, bar-hopping, playing tennis, dancing or chasing women around New York City, those dollars of his mom, dad, and grandparents were steadily reproducing and making more dollars for Dodge to spend—often irresponsibly — and live an unbridled life. This reproduction of cash allowed him a charmed life for several years until his family decided to dial back the steady flow of found money that landed in his checking account every thirty days. There were too many indiscretions for his parents to ignore. They were disappointed and flummoxed by Dodge’s undoing. He had been living at the Plaza Hotel in a family-owned suite that no one used anymore, and was spending lots of his inherited cash on a continuous pursuit of wine, women, and song. Dodge thought the cash would go on forever and the party would never end. His hubris was legion.
At age 23, he went rogue on his family after getting tossed out of Yale. He shaved his head, sported a gold and diamond-studded Tiffany ear hoop, and got his shoulders inked with Yin and Yang symbols. His parents were enraged by their son’s attitude and behavior, which resulted in jarring and substantial financial blow-back due to this new persona. His Galbraith family did not approve; however their guilt could not shut him off completely. Dodge still received some money as his trust fund directed, albeit it was a lesser amount and as a result of this new reality, serious attention needed to be paid by Dodge. The Plaza address stayed but the wine, women, song, along with the folly of youth, had to go. In addition to this monetary encumbrance, he would no longer be eating at fancy uptown restaurants with a pretty woman on his arm. Dodge was rattled, and he was pissed off at his family.
Deep down, Dodge Galbraith didn’t blame his parents for their decision because he knew he hadn’t been capable of being responsible for close to half-a-million dollars a year that had been at his fingertips for the past several years. For all of his flaws—Dodge not being a fan of these flaws—he knew who he was because he was cursed with being introspective. He had bought into the Socratic idea that an unexamined life was not necessarily a good thing. Dodge had no real male or female friends other than the rounders he rolled with in the fancy, as well as the gritty saloons of New York City. Also, he never had a job where he could make his own bones in the real world, define himself, and earn some respect. He longed to develop a real friendship. He was rudderless without a chart to help himself go forward and grow up. The trust fund circuit was a trying place to navigate and as he grew older he began to see how his family’s wealth upstaged who he truly was. This reality created too many contrary expectations that he was expected to aspire toward. Dodge was a simple guy at his core, but he had too much time on his hands and his life of privilege was too easy for him. He knew he was stuck and did not want to die the life of comfort, but he was heading down that lonely path. At age 30, this is how he ended up on the bumpy road to his current life’s shambles. These days Dodge focused on being anonymous and that’s why he left the city and signed on to a racing boat as Tim Fenton, a wandering sailor from San Diego, California. He also had to keep some distance from his recent ex-girlfriend from New York City. She blew apart when he broke up with her. There was too much crazy for one couple.
While the island police would be looking for a sailor named Tim Fenton, after his early exit from Shannon Doyle’s suite at the Spring House, Dodge was now tasked with anonymously getting off Block Island. He didn’t want to risk taking a ferry to Point Judith because the island police would definitely be at the dock for the 8 o’clock boat, looking for a possible suspect. The only option he had was maybe flying to Newport where he did have one guy who he may be able to connect with and get some cover while figuring out his next move. The man was a sailor named Zane Wade. Seven years ago, Dodge and Zane connected up and delivered a Hinckley Sou’wester 42 for a wealthy couple from Little Compton, Rhode Island. It was an easy fall sail from Newport to Sullivan’s Island in South Carolina. Dodge and Zane had strong delivery references and were both hired by the owner. They worked well as a team. When they met in Newport aboard the Hinckley, Zane Wade had no idea Dodge was a scion of a wealthy, old-money New York family. All Dodge knew about Zane was that he was a guy who just got dumped by a woman he’d been with for three years. Wade just liked Dodge and the men quickly bonded when they sailed offshore to make a flawless and responsible delivery. The men had left in early October and they were all business. Zane was 13 years Dodge’s senior, but the men had similar takes on the world and the ocean. They were also loners by nature. On that trip south, Zane had proved he was one of the few men that Dodge Galbraith could trust. Sailing offshore reveals much about a person, and Dodge found that Zane Wade was his own man and a man of his word. Dodge was out of ideas and hoped he could track him down in Newport where he heard that Zane was living aboard his sailboat. He would call him when he got to town.
At sunrise Shannon Doyle was a fading, sweet memory and as Dodge heard a vehicle rolling down Spring Street he stuck out his thumb. A blond, long-haired guy with a lawn mower in his beat-up pickup truck slowed to a halt and inquired where he was heading.
“I need a lift to the airport if you don’t mind,” he said. “I’ll give you twenty bucks for gas for your trouble.”
“Sounds good to me, capt, my name’s Casey,” he said. “What’s yer name cap?”
“Hi Casey, the name is Dodge, you live out here year-round?"
“Yessir, been out her for 10 years, and I’ll tell ya, it sure beats the hell out of the South Bronx. It’s an easier pace,” he said.
Fifteen minutes later, Casey rolled into a parking space at Bethany’s Airport Diner. Dodge gave him a crisp 20 and thanked him for the ride.
“So long, Casey,” said Dodge.
“Take her easy, cap,” said Casey.
As Dodge walked into the busy diner it appeared to be mostly locals. He put his backpack down and sat next to a guy in a leather jacket.
“Coffee?” asked a waitress.
“Sure, black like God made it,” said Dodge smiling, “and may I please get two eggs over easy with some wheat toast and home fries?”
“Comin’ at ya,” she said.
The guy next to him was wolfing down a bowl of oatmeal and making notes in a hard-covered black book.
“Good morning,” he said. “Nice day out there.”
“Morning,” said Dodge. “It sure is. Are you a pilot?” asked Dodge.
“Yes I am,” he said. “I’m passing through and heading north. I stayed at the Blue Dory in town last night. Nice place.”
“Sounds great. Hey, what kind of plane do you fly?” asked Dodge.
“See that army-green Stinson Gullwing tied down out there just off the runway?” he asked. “She’s a newly restored Reliant. That’s my airplane.”
Dodge turned toward the runway and saw the plane.
“Sweet looking plane,” he said. “I have a proposition for you if you’re interested. I need a lift,” said Dodge.
The pilot’s steel blue eyes locked into Dodge’s eyes as he continued eating.
“Oh you do, eh. Well son, we’ll discuss this after you eat your food. I’ll see you at my plane. I’m out of here in 20 minutes,” he said.
“I’ll be there in 20 minutes,” he said.
Dodge ate his breakfast and glanced at the pilot who was pre-flighting his airplane. A local policeman walked into the diner, and sat right next to Dodge.
“Good morning,” said Dodge. His heart thumped.
“Good morning to you, sir,” the officer said.
Over the din of the customers’ morning conversations and murmurs, Dodge heard a waitress ask the officer if they caught the person responsible for sinking the sailboat in New Harbor the night before.
“Not yet, but we’ve got some leads on a possible suspect,” said the officer. “We’ll find him.” Dodge finished his food, and left a hefty tip for the waitress. He picked up his backpack and headed for the vintage Stinson Gullwing while his heart continued to thump, hard.