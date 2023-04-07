“Fenton did what? He sunk my boat!” howled Dustin Hanover at the Oar’s crowded bar as he was interrupted by the incredulous news, while making gimlet-soaked moves on a cute 20-something who was an athletic, blond sailor. Hanover directed his wrath toward a shellshocked, huge and thickly trapezius-ladened and muscle-bound crew member of his J-44 called Hellbitch.
“That man is a scoundrel and I knew it when we picked him up at City Island,” said Dustin.
“She’s resting on her keel, Mr. Hanover,” said the crew. “With a belly full of water.”
“Call the police now, and let’s find this Tim Fenton. I want this tyrant jailed and prosecuted. I’m telling you, I knew this guy was bad news from the moment I laid eyes on him.”
It had taken Tim Fenton, AKA Dodge Galbraith only five hours on the sleek, black J-44 called Hellbitch, to discover that he didn’t like her captain and made the decision to sink the man’s boat. Tim had issues with a guy who owned a sailboat and really didn’t know how to sail her; a guy who hired muscle and skill to make himself look good on the race course and maybe get a bullet. Dustin Hanover was such a guy and he’d made the big mistake of insulting Fenton while they were sailing in the race between Fisher’s Island and Montauk. He just needed a solid crew for some racing, but what he got was something totally different.
Tim Fenton had caught the uppity vibe in the young owner’s tone as soon as the boat left the dock at City Island, New York. He didn’t like it so he leveled some of his own snark with “sir,” as he went about the business of stowing fenders and lines as the boat headed out into the sound with a fair wind. Hanover made an alpha-male point of barking orders at his crew and Tim, but he was clearly aiming his directness toward the new guy on the boat.
“Come on Tim Fenton, let’s see how well you can pump the main halyard,” he sniped.
“Just say when, sir,” said Fenton.
The skipper made his comment loud enough for all aboard to hear and now everyone on board sensed the tension. It could bode for a long sail up the sound. Tim had genuine concern for the other sailors’ safety aboard the boat, and he executed his movement with the vigilance of a seasoned and professional sailor. Tim Fenton had crewed on racing sailboats since he was a young man while attending prep school, and he was familiar with the business end of a spinnaker pole in racing conditions doing spinnaker peels. He also had substantial time working the bow of some serious racing sailboats in the Southern Ocean Racing Conference. He was also schooled as a young sailor by his grandfather Jack Hale Galbraith, who gave no quarter for careless mistakes made by his grandson.
Dodge was also known as an up-and-coming professional sailor in his youth but those days were gone. All he wanted to do during this late week in May was to help sail this boat to Block Island for a few days of practice before Race Week, and maybe have some fun while making some cash. It would be a quick thousand dollars that he had insisted the owner pay him in advance in ten one-hundred-dollar bills. Dodge Galbraith needed a distraction from a life event involving a recent break up, but he didn’t sign up for some weekend warrior berating him in front of lesser crew members. He liked the boat, but not her owner; It would be a simple action aided and abetted by some rum and some personal issues. It was that simple. Dodge was a troubled 35-year-old man who was beyond the reach because of his life choices, and he now had no tolerance for nonsense. He’d become a hard-hearted and angry man on the cusp of middle-age. Dustin Hanover had no idea what hell he’d unleashed upon himself when he hired this random sailor to crew on his boat. Fenton had no moral nor ethical issue sinking the sailboat, because he knew that Dustin Hanover was a well-heeled guy and he’d just file a claim and simply get another boat. Most important to Tim was that no one would get hurt.
After tying up Hellbitch to a dock in front of the Oar, the captain and crew decided to go get some drinks. They’d been hoisting beers, some rum drinks, and munching sandwiches after securing the boat and the owner suggested that he and all of the gang head to the bar. It had been a fun and easy downwind sail to New Harbor from City Island, and the guys were ready to raise a ruckus.
“Maybe we’ll get lucky,” said the skipper. “Hey Timothy, grab the trash will ya.”
“Sure,” said Tim. “I’ll be along, soon.”
When Dodge saw the guys walk off the dock and into the bar he shot down the last of his rum drink and unplugged the shore power cord from the boat’s cockpit. Next, he pulled out his old Swiss Army knife and climbed down the companionway and opened the panel to the engine compartment. He deftly unscrewed the hose clamp to the engine’s seacock and pulled the hose off the mount. Water geysered into the boat. The note he left on the boat’s chart table said, “Good luck during Race Week, sir,” and signed his Tim Fenton in dramatic style. After sprinkling the trash evenly in the cockpit he also unplugged the shore power at the dock receptacle. Finally, with swashbuckling flair, he parted the bow spring, and stern lines of Hellbitch and casually headed up the dock. Tim knew he just did a terrible thing, and he also knew he now had to get off Block Island. It was 2100 hours as he walked away from New Harbor, and most assuredly charges of a felony if he was found on the island. As he weaved and listed along Ocean Avenue humming Pachelbel’s “Canon,” he felt a measure of malice and justification. As he rambled alone with his thoughts and the soothing classical melody, a new black Mercedes crept up next to him.
“Do you need a lift to town?” asked a pretty red-headed woman.
“Sure do,” said Tim.
“My name’s Shannon,” she said. “Shannon Doyle.”
“Dodge,” said Tim Fenton. “Dodge Galbraith,” he said.
“Well how do you do, Dodge Galbraith. And where are we heading tonight?”
“Why with you, Shannon Doyle,” he said smiling.
“Well, hop in,” she said.
“You’re pretty,” he said.
“Don’t talk,” she said flicking her hair.
... To be continued.