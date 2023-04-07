Joe Houlihan April 7

“Fenton did what? He sunk my boat!” howled Dustin Hanover at the Oar’s crowded bar as he was interrupted by the incredulous news, while making gimlet-soaked moves on a cute 20-something who was an athletic, blond sailor. Hanover directed his wrath toward a shellshocked, huge and thickly trapezius-ladened and muscle-bound crew member of his J-44 called Hellbitch.

“That man is a scoundrel and I knew it when we picked him up at City Island,” said Dustin.