“It is a strange force that compels a writer to be a humorist. It is a strange force, if you care to go back farther, that compels anyone to be a writer at all, but this is neither time or place to bring up that matter. The writer’s way, is rough and lonely, and who would choose it while there are vacancies in more gracious professions, such as, say, cleaning out ferryboats?” — Dorothy Parker
I love Dorothy Parker. She was a such a prolific wiseass and oh how she could let her poison pen rip and snort. Moreover, she hung out with some other like-minded wiseass writers—mostly guys—at the Algonquin Hotel in New York City. This group of characters was referred to as The Round Table. Parker and her fellow writers weren’t trying to be funny; they just were by the simple act of collaboration. They had the whole of New York City to mine for material and it probably wasn’t hard to grind out some satire for these wordsmiths. Hey, New York is a funny place. To be a fly on the wall while listening to this cadre of writers sipping libations, puffing on Camels and nibbling on a sandwich had to be intellectually and comically revealing. And, it must’ve been fun. I mean if a writer can’t have a few yuks while working the language then what’s the point of carrying a pen and a Moleskine notebook in the first place.
I directed a short story Parker wrote once with a couple of my acting students. It wasn’t written as a one-act play, it was just a short dialogue-driven story and it was called “Here We Are.” Parker was basically doing a satiric tap dance on the institution of marriage, and all of the little peccadilloes and foibles that human beings possess, because you know, they’re human. The scene takes place on a train with a couple on their honeymoon. When I read this story I saw that it begged to be staged. So, I made some copies of the script and grabbed a couple of students who I just knew could do the gig. When I was directing my acting students I just told them to memorize the book overnight and we’d rehearse at the seawall in Narragansett and in a pizza shop. There was no blocking for the scene; just some business the actors would need to do. At the seawall I told them to just say their lines until the snark and tone of Parker bubbled to the surface. And, bubble it did. The writing was solid and my students nailed it on the quick.
What Parker did with this newly married couple was peel back the layers of the onion of the human experience and the sacred bond of marriage. She basically sets up a newly married couple discovering all of the little conflicts couples can cook up on any given topic: hats, in-laws, friends, and expectations. Parker looked at marriage with a jaundiced eye because she probably saw and knew too much of human behavior. As stated, my students nailed the script and when I brought the piece to an audience at the high school, and Salve Regina’s theater department for an acting seminar, the piece played well. If we didn’t have a writer named Dorothy Parker, then we would not have this realistic and comedic spin on the topic of matrimonial bliss on the honeymoon of the, ahem, lucky couple. What the newly minted husband has for an agenda is a romantic evening, and juxtaposed to that on the honeymoon train ride is that his new bride is a burning shed – a firestorm of issues. Parker cut this social convention no slack and that is revealed in the sub-text or the reading between-the-lines of the dialogue. We had fun doing this little piece.
This column really isn’t about Dorothy Parker; it’s about entertainment writers. I mentioned collaboration earlier and this is sometimes how scripts develop. (The work gets done in a writer’s room.) There is a writer’s strike happening presently and it is interesting to see how the money folks are playing this. What got my attention right from the rip was how shows like the late night talk shows and “Saturday Night Live” will fare with this strike. The bottom line is this, if you want some funny stuff for people to spout and get some laughs so an audience will dial in and watch a particular show—so some advertising revenue will be earned—well, you need to pay for it. Funny stuff doesn’t write itself. Writing funny words on a page is only one part of the gamble of comedic experience. Where the rubber hits the road is if the lines on the page get a laugh. If you think writing a joke is easy, I dare you to write something right now, and then tell someone your funny words, and we’ll see how that works for you. Writers for the late night shows help create the monologues for the hosts, which will set the tone of the show.
The writers need to grind this stuff out for every show. No pressure there, huh. In my theater-teaching day I’d put my class in teams of four or five, and have them write scripts. One week the class wrote about thirty scripts, and we vetted them and the teams would choose a scene to play. Then, after some rehearsal, I’d invite a couple of hundred students to see their work. It was seat-of-your-pants performance because no one knew if the stuff would work. It was humbling stuff to watch this play out live. My students pulled off some fun gigs using comic devices such as: pratfalls, spit takes, exaggeration, and some other tricks using climactic structure for comedic effect. It was some of the best theater I ever saw. My students wrote the stuff and had the grit to throw down in front of their peers. I not only respected them for this, but I was impressed at the stuff they judiciously selected to test-fly on stage.
In a nutshell, that’s how comedic product is created for television programming. There is nothing easy about it, at all. Of course producers want to save money and make more money, and AI is in the offing. I’m not a fan of this AI stuff coming at us at a quantum rate. It actually scares me. Finally, my take is that we need more Dorothy Parkers, Mark Twains, S. J. Perelmans (Google him), Larry Davids; these people all knew “Dying is easy. Comedy is hard.”