Joe Houlihan - What's so funny?

“It is a strange force that compels a writer to be a humorist. It is a strange force, if you care to go back farther, that compels anyone to be a writer at all, but this is neither time or place to bring up that matter. The writer’s way, is rough and lonely, and who would choose it while there are vacancies in more gracious professions, such as, say, cleaning out ferryboats?” — Dorothy Parker

I love Dorothy Parker. She was a such a prolific wiseass and oh how she could let her poison pen rip and snort. Moreover, she hung out with some other like-minded wiseass writers—mostly guys—at the Algonquin Hotel in New York City. This group of characters was referred to as The Round Table. Parker and her fellow writers weren’t trying to be funny; they just were by the simple act of collaboration. They had the whole of New York City to mine for material and it probably wasn’t hard to grind out some satire for these wordsmiths. Hey, New York is a funny place. To be a fly on the wall while listening to this cadre of writers sipping libations, puffing on Camels and nibbling on a sandwich had to be intellectually and comically revealing. And, it must’ve been fun. I mean if a writer can’t have a few yuks while working the language then what’s the point of carrying a pen and a Moleskine notebook in the first place.