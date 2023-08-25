This one-pan dinner comes together in no time with virtually no cleanup. It used locally caught cod (or would be delicious with flounder, mahi, or swordfish) and so much of that garden bounty!
Sheet Pan Mustard Parmesan Cod with Summer Squash and Tomatoes
2 - 2 ½ pounds cod filets
1 ½ teaspoons salt, divided
1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
1 small-medium zucchini, cut into ¼-inch thick rounds
1 small-medium yellow summer squash, cut into ¼-inch thick rounds
1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes
1 lemon, cut into 4 wedges
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Line a rimmed sheet pan with foil and place the cod filets in the center. Season them with ½ teaspoon of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the black pepper. Spread the Dijon mustard over the top of the filets.
Combine the panko and half of the Parmesan cheese in a small bowl. Spread this mixture over the top of the mustard and gently press with your hands to adhere.
Spread the zucchini, summer squash, and tomatoes around the fish and drizzle everything on the pan (including the breaded fish) with the olive oil. Season the veggies with the remaining teaspoon of salt, ¾ teaspoon of the black pepper, and the DotB Ciao Bella Italian seasoning. Toss the veggies lightly with your hands so that they are all evenly coated and seasoned. Spread them in an even layer around the fish.
Bake for 10 minutes and remove the pan from the oven. Toss the veggies again and redistribute in an even layer around the fish. Sprinkle the remaining ½ cup of Parmesan over the veggies. Squeeze the lemon juice (through a sieve to catch the seeds) over everything, concentrating on the fish.
Place the pan back in the oven and bake for another 8-10 minutes until the fish is cooked through and flakes easily in the center. Timing will vary depending on the thickness of the fish.
Garnish with chopped parsley and lemon slices.
