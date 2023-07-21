It seemed the cooler part of spring lingered this year, then, suddenly, we were plunged into the hot humidity of August.
It was August that first taught me how extraordinarily cyclical our weather is, when one damp day I looked back on the same week a year previous to find August Muggies, another year yielded Gray, and another yet, Foggy.
But it is July, it has been one of those days that is fine, despite the humidity, until the sun comes out. Now the sun has set and the breeze, such as it was, seems to be fading around me. I hear the same crickets and the same golden dog barking in the yard and the same distant rumble of traffic on the Mansion Road. It is dark but there seems always to be some vehicle coming in or going out, beach traffic I suppose on a summer night.
When I go over to the window to ask her whatever is the problem, I am rewarded by a tad more of a breeze, encouraging me to open the window wider, or throw up the sash. It is better, the tissue standing up in the newly opened box is fluttering, making me think of going to find a long-sleeved shirt. Then I turn around to reach for my coffee cup and the exertion is enough to thwart that effort.
It’s wandering time, despite the heat and humidity. Yesterday Autumn went a-wandering up the Mansion Road, resisting the temptation of water until she was half way home — people are so kind. I heard cattle had been wandering on the West Side, found sleeping in a mare’s pasture this morning and I just picked up my phone to see they are at it again, on the West Side that is.
We do have a Town Field Driver, appointed as I recall because it was known the likelihood was high the wandering beasts would be his anyway.
There is a cow in the photo I have included, neither a wanderer nor on the West Side, just a cow I happened to see when looking out the window of Greenaway Photography up Spring Street. It wasn’t just the animal, partly hidden by a family of admirers, but the wonderful overlapping of time, the elegant street lamp brought from another hemisphere, so I am told, by a previous Manisses owner who did love his “finds” that once filed a little antique shop on the Front Street and the simple hand-painted road signs we’ve hung onto for so long the fact they aren’t very helpful to a stranger on a far corner will soon be negated by the lighted map in everyone’s hand.
The bright red hydrant could and may well be, from another century, a phrase having very different meaning to persons of different ages, my generation one still startled that the better part of our lives — so far — has been lived in “another century,” the stuff of history until it happened to us.
Even the elegant hotel sign, with its decidedly modern logo, has flowers growing up before it, especially when looking at it from below. The cow, though, is the draw. It surprised me, at first, it’s “just” a cow, nothing exotic, then I think of an ad on television for a place on Woonsocket Hill Road, in North Smithfield, in Providence County, R.I. That is the address that first comes up when I Google it because even though I have been there, I wasn’t driving and it is merged into everything else sort of up north in this state.
The first line for Wright’s Dairy Farm and Bakery is simply Providence County and I wonder if people in the rest of the state actually use “county” for anything but courthouse designations. Even the widely used South County doesn’t even exist, it seemed something people up north used because they had no idea what was down here.
Wright’s Farm advertises that the milk it sells is 24 hours from cow to sale. And, because I am from deep in that other century, and on Block Island to boot, I think that is not such a short time, remembering milk coming into the house in a pail, warm and foamy. Our very non-exotic cows were tested for TB and that was that. Some milk was poured into a big funnel and run through a paper filter, and put into bottles that went in the refrigerator. The rest was separated into cream and skin by a machine that taught me all about centrifugal force before I knew the term.
I was just glad I was not the older brother expected to milk the cows and chop the ice on the pond winter mornings.
For years people would ask about the cows at Mitchell Farm and correct themselves because they had horns, of course they were bulls. I would try to explain to the disbelieving that, no, they were cows, but oddly it was seasons before I finally remembered my dad had Milking Shorthorns, an actual breed. I knew that when I was little and Westerns were a staple on our borrowed-for-the-winter television, Saturday mornings and prime time both, the only proper cattle were longhorns and I even imagined one of our neighbor’s cows to be a moderated version.
It is not, I realize, so odd that dairy cows would be an oddity and a draw today. For years I have been giving people directions to the Animal Farm as it came to rival the Southeast Lighthouse and Bluffs as a destination.
There is terrible heat out west and there is more smoke coming down from Canada. The former is a distant horror, the latter seems to be impacting my sinuses, although it may be just the power of suggestion come from the dire warnings on the evening news.
Hopefully, the breeze will continue, the smoke will be pushed away before it settles over us. More hopefully, this will not be a recurring theme of July.