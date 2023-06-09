The days are rushing headlong toward the solstice, there are beach roses in the dunes along the Neck Road and wild, invasive but oh-so-beautiful white multiflora roses cascading everywhere. The tall grass along the Mansion Road is very tall, waiting to be felled. It has gone to seed and in this still, very dry late spring is catching dust, serving a purpose.
It has been a season of pollen with little rain to knock it down, and dust and seemingly endless rounds of smoke swirling down from Canada.
I am beginning to wonder about Canada, our “polite” neighbor to the north, the country that sends us our coldest winter winds, those Alberta Clippers, and now this unsettling blanket of haze that is really smoke particulate catching the sunlight and turning the skies an eerie orange.
They led the news tonight with a report that New York City, not so far to the west of us, has the worst air quality on the globe, qualified later to the worst of any major city, which probably truly means the worst of any place we bother to take measurements.
There is an air quality alert for Block Island that continues to be updated, expanding out another night, then day, and while the maps show their usually freaky patterns — this time we look to be in a sock hung from Southern Rhode Island — the posted index here is half of New York.
Last night the sky was bronze, that unsettling color that usually means a storm approaching. I noticed it as I was preparing to leave my house towards six-thirty, and by the time I was in my car it was already back to a muted gray-blue, with a tiny splattering of rain. Between here and the New Harbor sporadic drops increased to perhaps a minute of a shower, just enough to clean my windshield and by the time I found a parking spot in New Harbor — it was June 6th, what the heck!? — it had ended.
Everything on the news has been overshadowed by this smoke. We see photographs of New York City shrouded like Los Angeles back when it seemed a fact of life, like smoking everywhere, we see the patterns that are carrying the smoke on a crazy loop into the Midwest, down to Washington and up to us, this, a roundabout way of making the trip “down from Canada” but they seem to have forgotten about the lack of rain, and the source of the smoke has no coverage at all.
They cannot seem to find a word other than Apocalyptic, which they employ talking about the closing of schools and outdoor sporting events alike, of graduations moved inside and other events flat out canceled. Then someone slips up and acknowledges it is far worse in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, worse than the previously unmentioned, chronically polluted such as Dubai, which surprises me, and Delhi, which does not.
Scenes of New York’s familiar skyline and avenues are flooding the national media, less populated than is usual and many appearing to be old, “colored” with the sepia toning that can instantly age photographs to a time more than 100 years ago. Others just look like heavy fog came in from the harbor or rolled down the river.
But it is strange to be smelling the smoke, and for this to have been going on off and on for a month, now, and still to have people asking if anyone else is having a like experience. “Did you go off the grid?” is a response to a social media inquiry from a mainland friend, who does normally seem much more aware of the world.
There were great fires out west a year or maybe two ago, and the western skies were orange then, but we have short memories. I remember perhaps 40 years ago so many people on the island smelling gas, as if their propane was running out, and we learned the bottling plant up in Massachusetts had had a leak, the additive that was put in each tank, unnoticed unless it ran close to empty, had floated into the air and down to Block Island, at least from our perspective, likely from theirs it was simply gone. And that time the oil barge grounded off Moonstone on the mainland and the unmistakable scent of oil filled the air. That was 1996 when it was cheerfully reported that the spill was moving away from land, a big purple blob on the television screen, headed for Block Island, directly for the cut into the New Harbor. The town ended up getting its own boom and containment equipment.
This smoke is different. While we are probably better off than most, out here in the ocean, not in a low village surrounded by high ground, nor in a city of tall buildings waiting to capture and hold smoke in its man-made canyons, it is disorienting.
The sun is the wrong color in the sky, or the wrong color too high in the sky. It was mid-afternoon, I walked into my dining room and was met by a block of orange sunlight on the floor. To the east of me the land rises and falls and at certain times of year the new sun comes in east-facing windows as it climbs over the horizon. It comes through the atmosphere at an angle, through more atmosphere than it will until its last gasp at sunset. It can cast an orange light on the wall, or my hand, or whatever catches its earliest beams.
Today it happened over five hours before sundown. It must have been an especially dense band of cloud, the intense hue faded within a few minutes, back to a hazy gray.
They are not new, these massive fires in Canada, but their impact upon us seems different, although I suppose it is not so different than a restaurant with smoking and non-smoking sections. Still, I am beginning to have second thoughts about Canada.