Orange sunbeams

The days are rushing headlong toward the solstice, there are beach roses in the dunes along the Neck Road and wild, invasive but oh-so-beautiful white multiflora roses cascading everywhere. The tall grass along the Mansion Road is very tall, waiting to be felled. It has gone to seed and in this still, very dry late spring is catching dust, serving a purpose.

It has been a season of pollen with little rain to knock it down, and dust and seemingly endless rounds of smoke swirling down from Canada.