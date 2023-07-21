Joe Houlihan reading

Several years ago, after ditching a beat up and bulky old-school Dell laptop that I scored for fifty scoots, I finally gave in and bought a new basic low-end laptop. My other rig was just a typewriter and the new rig had all of the whistles and bells—which I didn’t want— because even the most basic laptop had all of this useless stuff. I didn’t want or need all of this extra stuff; however, this is the world in which we now abide. Furthermore, I also shortly thereafter leaped from a flip phone to an iPhone 4, which I basically bought to take pictures of our dogs Mac and Sailor. Then, I took a swan dive and an iPhone 6 was purchased because this geezing scribbler had trouble reading stuff on the iPhone 4. Additionally, after these brazen and audacious leaps into the digital age, I won a Kindle Fire at a ferry Christmas party and now all of these gadgets are currently part of my life. I know, for an old dude I’m cool.

Adapt or Die is an idea that has been explored by guys like Darwin and Einstein. These guys were not science deniers and knew that change is inevitable. It’s just part of the human condition is all. Just like I was not too fond of the computer age being foisted upon me by some Silicon Valley high-IQs, there was probably some cave-dwelling knucklehead who probably complained about the wheel. Perhaps he scratched his head after dragging some type of heavy detritus to his cave, while his mate came home with a hefty food supply on a wheeled rig of some newfangled design. Of course, the knucklehead would later agree with his mate that the wheel was maybe a better way to move things; after much yammering and whining of course. Smart people have used their minds to work on inventing things for a long time: transistors, planes, trains, surfboards, paperclips, the elevator, Wite-Out, windmills, the Frisbee, Duct Tape and Crazy Glue are all nice additions to help assist and placate us. The word Geek has been part of our lexicon since the 1950s. It’s a one-syllable word synonymous with the words Nerd and Dork. These were terms used in a somewhat derogatory context to describe bright people who were a little bit different. These days, geeks are cool! We need geeks, and we even love some geeky billionaires. Others, eh, are just not likable. They’re dorks.