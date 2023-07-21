Several years ago, after ditching a beat up and bulky old-school Dell laptop that I scored for fifty scoots, I finally gave in and bought a new basic low-end laptop. My other rig was just a typewriter and the new rig had all of the whistles and bells—which I didn’t want— because even the most basic laptop had all of this useless stuff. I didn’t want or need all of this extra stuff; however, this is the world in which we now abide. Furthermore, I also shortly thereafter leaped from a flip phone to an iPhone 4, which I basically bought to take pictures of our dogs Mac and Sailor. Then, I took a swan dive and an iPhone 6 was purchased because this geezing scribbler had trouble reading stuff on the iPhone 4. Additionally, after these brazen and audacious leaps into the digital age, I won a Kindle Fire at a ferry Christmas party and now all of these gadgets are currently part of my life. I know, for an old dude I’m cool.
Adapt or Die is an idea that has been explored by guys like Darwin and Einstein. These guys were not science deniers and knew that change is inevitable. It’s just part of the human condition is all. Just like I was not too fond of the computer age being foisted upon me by some Silicon Valley high-IQs, there was probably some cave-dwelling knucklehead who probably complained about the wheel. Perhaps he scratched his head after dragging some type of heavy detritus to his cave, while his mate came home with a hefty food supply on a wheeled rig of some newfangled design. Of course, the knucklehead would later agree with his mate that the wheel was maybe a better way to move things; after much yammering and whining of course. Smart people have used their minds to work on inventing things for a long time: transistors, planes, trains, surfboards, paperclips, the elevator, Wite-Out, windmills, the Frisbee, Duct Tape and Crazy Glue are all nice additions to help assist and placate us. The word Geek has been part of our lexicon since the 1950s. It’s a one-syllable word synonymous with the words Nerd and Dork. These were terms used in a somewhat derogatory context to describe bright people who were a little bit different. These days, geeks are cool! We need geeks, and we even love some geeky billionaires. Others, eh, are just not likable. They’re dorks.
Presently, we are hearing lots of interweb chatter about Artificial Intelligence. AI is the new thing being developed by geeky characters of varying types: the hip longhaired geek, the sensuous female geek, the standard coke-bottle-glasses and pen-holder geek, the socially inept and tragically cute geek that women want to fix and of course, the cocky wiseass geek. These very savvy types are reinventing the wheel, but of course it seems like something new. The marketing paradigm for the high-IQ guys of Silicon Valley, who invented the current technology we are now immersed in, have made it possible for hundreds of millions of people to use these new tools for communication and entertainment. (Even a guy like me who hated computers.) Ranting to a writer once, I said, “I will not give in and use the machine, I will write my work in longhand, and have my daughter type out the writing and submit my work to an editor.” Ahem, my daughter had to explain to her thick-headed father that people didn’t use paper anymore for pitching stories. I digress.
Artificial Intelligence is pretty provocative stuff; however, I see it more as a new way just to hustle and manipulate people. It’s a new thing to sell. It’s a new dodge for some folks who will snag patents and make some serious scoots for their effort. It’s kind of just repackaging stuff. For example, Euclidian Geometry can be found from a copy punched out in a script from a book created on Gutenberg’s press, a textbook in the Oxford University library published in the 15th Century, or an iPhone. Or, if you load up enough data into a computer it will eventually spool out Euclid’s ideas of: straight lines, circles, right angles, and axioms. But, what I’ll bet my nickels on is that AI will not be able to make me guffaw, chortle and drop my jaw while reading a Carl Hiaasen novel like “Sick Puppy,” “Skinny Dip,” or “Squeeze Me.” And, even if we could get AI to get some yuks out of me, they are still Hiaasen’s words from his novels and replication is tedious and futile. Hey, but get to steppin’ with that data entry all of you wizards out there, and do your thing. Have a party.
The core of humanity contains emotions, intelligence, and a nature of evolving expansion. AI can only create what is in us. That’s my take and I’m sticking to it. Of course, there will be whacky things that morph from this stuff, and it’ll be very interesting to see how this latest iteration of data usage does a tap dance on our heads. Hell, the internet as it is, already has people preoccupied, pondering and perplexed 24 and 7, and if we think AI is going to make the world a better place, well, I’ll do a wait and see on that one. Here’s something to noodle: If a small potatoes scribbler like myself can actually suppose things like this regarding AI, then what are the real geeky high IQs at MIT, Stanford, and the Pentagon rigging up with this new application of technology? Keen observation, huh?
So, this scribbler has the gadgets. The laptop is a good writing tool, but so are pens and Moleskine notebooks, napkins, and ferry automobile check-in slips at the docks. The iPhone 6 is overkill but it is a handy dictionary, and it takes good pictures. I haven’t asked Siri any questions and the 6 has a flashlight, which is pretty cool. Finally, certain things just don’t change. Interstate Navigation’s Chief Engineer John Tally attempted once to help me update (whatever that means) my iPhone 6. “What’s your Apple ID?” he asked. “I don’t know,” I replied. Tally gave me back said iPhone and walked away shaking his head and mumbling. Okay, so I have lots to learn but at least I’m making progress — with the gadgetry.