"Heading up to San Fransisco, for the Labor Day weekend show, I got my Hush Puppies on, I guess I was never meant for glitter rock ‘n roll,” Come Monday, Jimmy Buffett
While living in my old van in Daytona Beach in the winter of 1974-75, I’d hear the aforementioned song crackling through my van’s radio from some far away southern station. The song was evocative. It was about a guy longing for his woman with a renewed intention, and it had great geography. Moreover, it had a strong bridge and a great string arrangement along with good singing. These are good and relatable song elements; however, I had no file in my head for what kind of song this actually was, and couldn’t figure out if it was a country and western song or something else entirely. Plus, I never heard of the guy who sang it. All I knew was that the song grabbed me from the rip and I’d play that radio station at night in my van while hiding out in a Holiday Inn South parking lot on the beach and wait for the song to play in the radio station’s rotation. The guy’s name was Jimmy Buffett.
That winter, while I was living in my van and surfing, this guy Jimmy Buffett was out there hustling gigs as a saloon player and selling some records. Moreover, his song “Come Monday” had charted on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs list and placed in the Easy Listening and Country charts. It seems like the music business didn’t know what to make of this guy because he couldn’t be categorized. Then, in 1977 he wrote a song called “Margaritaville” and Jimmy Buffett’s career got a bump. A big bump, and he began to develop his very own category.
As I was letting our dog Annie out late Friday night, I happened to check the weather on my phone and saw that Jimmy Buffett had passed away. It was hard to grasp this news and the next day at the ferry dock my co-workers Megan Devine Moran, Lynn Kennedy and Janette Centracchio were passing out leis at the docks. The fact that Jimmy Buffett had moved along started to sink in and a deep sadness was arriving while I did my job. After the noon ferry left the dock I headed up Point Judith Road for a sandwich. At a former student’s pizza place there is a sweet Martin Guitar hanging on the wall, and while I was waiting for my sandwich I asked the shop’s owner if he had a guitar pick. I felt an urge to salute Jimmy Buffett and sing a few lines of my favorite song of his called Changes in “Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes.” (It was the first song of his I covered with my music partner Jon Campbell while singing in some saloons.) Chris Gay went to his kitchen and came back with a piece of plastic that he cut out of a container that worked just fine. I put the Martin in a drop D tuning and hit some chords and then fine-tuned the top E string. The guitar sounded great; Jimmy Buffett played Martins for years.
I flipped Chris my iPhone and asked him to make a quick music clip while I sang a piece of the song. We did one take and I thanked Chris as I grabbed my sandwich to get back down to the ferry shack. I hadn’t played the song in years; however, it just flew out of my head and fingers, and only took a few minutes of Chris’s time. It felt natural to pull this song from the ether and share it. The song sounded pretty good so I posted the clip on Facebook as an homage to a well lived life. This melody and lyric has had a long shelf life for me over the decades, which is typical of many of Jimmy Buffett’s songs for many people. Buffett was a great storyteller and loved his job as a performer. The only time I ever saw him play was while sailing my boat out in front of Fort Adams at the Newport Folk Festival in 2008. The guy was having a blast with his dialed-in band and a great crowd. Here was a guy who loved his job, and he was able to turn this job into a solid career. As a young guy I had a couple of things in common with Jimmy Buffett; like him I was also a Catholic kid who was an altar boy who loved surfing, sailing, girls and guitar playing. It was easy for me to follow and like a guy like this, who enjoyed these same things while additionally raising a ruckus now and then. Relatable and fun young guy stuff. I almost went to Gainesville one night while living in Daytona, but I was low on cash and my van was running on only three cylinders and I couldn’t chance the trip. Some Daytona musicians I hung with said he was really good and that he had a great band. (I regret not hitting that early gig because I would’ve loved to see him work a saloon.)
A few of the ladies who work at the ferry dock have gone to see Jimmy Buffett play on numerous occasions. Janette Centracchio told me about how a bunch of the ferry staff would rent a bus and go see Jimmy play shows in Massachusetts and how much fun they had. Furthermore, two summers ago a bunch of the girls went out to see Buffett play a few songs at Race Week on Block Island. In addition to Jimmy Buffett’s Block Island Ferry fans, there was also another connection with Jimmy and his parents with the ferry company. A man named Lew Tew who captained ferries for the company over the years worked with Jimmy’s dad J.D. Buffett at Alabama Dry Docks back in the day. Captain Tew and J.D. were managing a boat build contract for the U.S Navy. Jimmy’s mom worked there, also. Captain Tew spoke well of Jimmy Buffett’s generosity and told Janette how J.D. was proud of his son’s charity work with some Gulf Coast communities after some hurricanes and a major oil spill. Buffett was a generous guy.
My former student, Captain Lisa Chaplin-Dixon, told me a funny story this summer about when she was running her Chevron tanker from Pascagoula to PortEverglades, and the crew would sing Jimmy Buffett’s song “Pascagoula Run” — Buffett was born there. The song was great for morale on her ship.
Jimmy Buffett loved reading good books, writing books and playing his guitar in the old bar band tradition. He lived a full life and succeeded on many levels. However, at the end of the day he was as he said in his song “Son of a Sailor,” “A dreamer of dreams and a travelin’ man I have chalked up many a mile. Read dozens of books about heroes and crooks and I learned much from both of their styles.” One of Jimmy Buffett’s last performances was in Portsmouth, Rhode Island at a place called Sunset Cove at Island Park. He popped in to play an unintended set with his band mate Mac McAnally. The guys did some songs and of course the crowd went wild at the surprise visit. Finally, it was fitting that Jimmy Buffett, who began as a busker and a saloon singer in Key West, came full circle on his Rhody visit with a guitar, a few friends, and a song to sing to a great audience. He was a man true to his nature. Godspeed, Jimmy Buffett.