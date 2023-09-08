Interstate Navigation's Buffett fans

"Heading up to San Fransisco, for the Labor Day weekend show, I got my Hush Puppies on, I guess I was never meant for glitter rock ‘n roll,” Come Monday, Jimmy Buffett

While living in my old van in Daytona Beach in the winter of 1974-75, I’d hear the aforementioned song crackling through my van’s radio from some far away southern station. The song was evocative. It was about a guy longing for his woman with a renewed intention, and it had great geography. Moreover, it had a strong bridge and a great string arrangement along with good singing. These are good and relatable song elements; however, I had no file in my head for what kind of song this actually was, and couldn’t figure out if it was a country and western song or something else entirely. Plus, I never heard of the guy who sang it. All I knew was that the song grabbed me from the rip and I’d play that radio station at night in my van while hiding out in a Holiday Inn South parking lot on the beach and wait for the song to play in the radio station’s rotation. The guy’s name was Jimmy Buffett.