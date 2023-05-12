In late August of 1954, an excited 10-year-old resided on Mitchell Farm. The Mitchell clan had farmed this ground along Corn Neck Road for generations. Milk cows grazed in the field just to the south of the farmhouse. The milking operation carried on, and Mitchell Farm charged 20 cents for a quart of milk, which included delivery. The reason for the excitement was the farm was getting its first television. However, the television would only be used for three days before it would sit unused for close to a month.

Off the eastern coast of the United States was a massive hurricane. The 10-year-old Adrian Mitchell was oblivious to this storm, just like every other resident of the United States. In our world of 24-hour news cycles devoted just to weather, it seems absurd that no one in New England knew that a storm of this size was inbound.