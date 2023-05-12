In late August of 1954, an excited 10-year-old resided on Mitchell Farm. The Mitchell clan had farmed this ground along Corn Neck Road for generations. Milk cows grazed in the field just to the south of the farmhouse. The milking operation carried on, and Mitchell Farm charged 20 cents for a quart of milk, which included delivery. The reason for the excitement was the farm was getting its first television. However, the television would only be used for three days before it would sit unused for close to a month.
Off the eastern coast of the United States was a massive hurricane. The 10-year-old Adrian Mitchell was oblivious to this storm, just like every other resident of the United States. In our world of 24-hour news cycles devoted just to weather, it seems absurd that no one in New England knew that a storm of this size was inbound.
Historical context however, compares scientific knowledge of the earth’s weather systems in 1954 (by today’s standards) to meteorological forecasts from the Dark Ages. In 1954, just a handful of pictures of the earth had been taken from space. Sputnik, launched by the Soviet Union, was the first artificial satellite to achieve orbit, but was three years in the future.
While nearly all New England saw damage, Rhode Island was hit especially hard. Over 3,800 homes in the Ocean State were destroyed and 95 percent of all telephone service was knocked out. While the peak wind gust of the storm was measured on Block Island at 135 mph, the wind speed in downtown Providence still reached over 100 mph. Over 60 people would be killed by the storm.
On Long Island, the East Hampton Star reported, “The ocean viewed from the Old Montauk Highway looked like a gigantic caldron whipped up by an immense eggbeater.” The storm surge was so extreme that Montauk was an island, as for three days after, the ocean levels cut the town off from using the Montauk Highway.
The damage the storm would inflict on Block Island would be minor in comparison to coastal New England. The region would sustain over $400 million in damage. And to give you some context, in 1954 the average cost of gasoline was $0.29 a gallon and the U.S. minimum wage was $.75 an hour.
It is ironic that Hurricane Carol is overshadowed by the hurricane in 1938 in terms of Block Island’s history. This centers on the fact that the Hurricane of 1938 (hurricanes started being designated with names in 1950) had already leveled the most vulnerable buildings on Block Island. For example, on Lewis Farm, 16 buildings were lost in 1938. On Mitchell Farm in 1938 the barn also blew down. Adrian’s father simply took the material from the blown-down barn, and likely salvaged other building materials that landed on the farm and reconstructed another barn on the same foundation. This is the barn you still see today.
In a recent interview with Edie Blane she recalled the Hurricane of 1938. In a telling aside she noted that henhouses also were destroyed in that storm. She also remarked that no islander reported missing any domesticated farm birds. A range of chickens, turkeys and other fowl somehow survived the destruction of their shelter and then hunkered down in the 135 mph winds.
Yet, it was more than old barns and henhouses on the Block Island landscape. In Carrol’s path on Block Island’s Crescent beach was the latest piece of Rhode Island infrastructure. Ground had been broken for the state beach pavilion in January of that year. The dedication of the pavilion, which included a visit to Block Island by the governor of Rhode Island, Dennis J. Roberts, had just taken place on July 3rd.
The decade of the 1950s was one of consumption. After successfully navigating 17 years of turmoil that raged from 1929 to 1945, this being of course the Great Depression and World War II, the U.S. population was ready to move on. Material cultural from the period, from toasters to televisions, was a tale of bigger and better with an ever-expanding range of options.
This is certainly reflected in American automobiles. The days of Henry Ford’s Model T were over. Namely the 1950s was a decade of consumer choices. The Model T cars made from 1914-1925 came in one color, black. The 1950s would not only see different colors on cars but the concept of two tones of paint, tail fins, wrap around windshields and the flashiness of chrome trim.
But this consumption comes at a price. All these raw materials for the growing economy came from somewhere. This course included the building materials of the Block Island State Beach pavilion. Those mystic organisms known as the redwoods in California were cut and turned into the lumber. A small fraction, as lumber, was shipped all the way across the United States to Block Island. The newly constructed building, not two months old, withstood 135-mph winds with a storm surge going underneath the building.
With the modern Block Island landscape, where it feels like off-island contractors and lumber trucks are ubiquitous as seagulls, it is easy to underestimate the excitement this one structure produced on the island. In 1950, the “Air Age” arrived on Block Island with the opening of the State Airport. Now the state had a plan for expanding recreation with the construction of the state-funded pavilion building on Crescent Beach.
In recalling the construction of the pavilion, Martha Ball wrote, “There was hope that post-war prosperity which had been so elusive might yet touch Block Island.” Central to her memory as a small child was a color, this being green, for she wrote, “The building virtually glowed to our very young eyes, was painted State Beach Green which we guessed was purchased by the tanker load. Picnic tables of green, trash barrels were green, an early manager’s car was green.”
The original structure (the current beach pavilion named for Fred Benson was erected in 1990) had floorboards with wide spaces. Purchases of hot dogs and ice cream yielded dropped change, and Brian Neville and others crawled in the space under the building and gathered these coins to fund summer treats. During Carol, the space under the building was the ocean, and large waves produced rectangular pulses of seawater, resembling panes of glass, upward between these cracks in the boardwalk composing the floor. We know this because a young lifeguard named Vin McAloon was inside. When asked in an interview why he was in the structure during the height of the hurricane he replied “Dick [fellow lifeguard Kiley] had a key…”
There never will be another Hurricane Carol both literally and figuratively. The damage was so severe that the U.S. National Weather Service retired the name Carol as a result of the devastation.