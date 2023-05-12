The first rounds of blooming yellow are behind us, the shad did return in a brief assault on anyone with allergies, the apple trees are bright white spots and the plain between the Neck Road and the dunes is awash in beach plum blossoms. I glanced out the window and saw a familiar flash out over the north end of the Clay Head Swamp, the sweeping wings of a big egret, the bird that was still a relative rarity here when it first appeared and now is an expectation of spring.
Most of all, the surest sign the season is moving came after I had gone out to try to take a photograph of the miniature crab apple tree in my yard. It was time to sit down and write so I went to the kitchen for a cup of coffee and heard noises. It’s an old house and there is a board, trim, that was never put back in place after the new windows were installed and I always presume a mouse has found its way to where there is no food left out, but hope springs eternal. It seemed too loud and too constant, not the whisper of retreat that may be real or imagined.
It is a beautiful day and I had left the door open, the source of the intrusion, when I went outside and there was the poor swallow, who knows what generation of them, perplexed by the bright light over the sink. One would hope by now that glass is hard and impenetrable would be imprinted on their DNA, or even that that particular location is a no-go, but there it was, a glossy-backed barn swallow, trying, pausing, trying again without success.
I’m not good with birds, their seemingly fragile little bodies frighten me, I am afraid to grab one lest I break a wing and have to make one of those embarrassing phone calls for assistance for the poor creature. So, I tell it to “shoo” and watch it flit to a different window. I start to explain “I am going to have to catch you,” thinking it should fit in one of my empty coffee cans, a several-step process until I realize I can just open another window.
It’s a swallow with no interest in sliding out the lower, raised sash and flies to the top of the upper pane. But it is one of my few good windows, installed by the neighbor, and I need only reach around to the outside and pull it down and, amazingly, the swallow takes advantage of the situation and flies back outside.
Then I went back and made sure the door from the entry to the hall was closed.
They are nesting in the entry with the outer door open to the yard, and in the eaves of the horses’ three-sided run-in shelter. They are beautiful, incandescent, insect-eating air dancers, but they can be annoying fluttering around, banging into windows, never thinking to go back the way they came.
They are drawn to the light. I used to have birds routinely bang against a west-facing window on the ell of my house, a thump that startled me no matter how often it happened. I am thinking I may have broken that pattern without intention by drawing the curtain over the window on the east, on the other side of the room.
I remember the tags on the birds in the cases at the school, and especially recall specimens collected by children of lighthouse keepers from the base of the tower and being told “they were drawn to the light” and taking it as some gospel truth I never questioned.
Now, all these years later, I do think about those children, being moved to this then very remote island and gone again after a few years. There were various classmates, usually in the lower grades, but only one I recall in our grade, a girl from the south who was always cold. They may have been the first family who lived in the little ranch house, and they were here several years until her father was promoted to Chief and reassigned.
The older photos of school children are sparsely peppered with unfamiliar faces with unfamiliar names and the notation “Coast Guard girl/boy.” I remember one from the market on the front street, one of the big kids who graduated before I started school. He came upon our Historical Society Facebook page and only then did I realize he had stayed here after his family left, to finish school.
Another year someone came to the Historical, a man with only a trace of a memory of the Southeast Lighthouse, but with a story familiar even to someone very young at the time; his brother had gone sliding back when the fields were clear and had sailed down the hill into the pond we see only from the tower these days. The brother went through the thin ice and wasn’t gotten to in time. Decades later he donated a kidney to a guy he met in a hardware store, which seemed by all accounts an extraordinary act of thanksgiving.
I wonder how many stories are attached to the people who lived any portion of their lives in these buildings we took for granted without even thinking of them as military facilities, even when they came to the island Memorial Day services with their honor guard. They were not fearsome, the Coast Guard saved people. They still do.
I started with the tree in my yard, in its full glory. It nearly fell to bittersweet I did not realize was engulfing it until it seemed hopeless. At first, it looked damaged beyond salvation, a huge gap in its middle, a big “Y” looking like those trees with their inner limbs cut to clear power lines.
When asked how old it is I was surprised — as so often happens these days — that the late seventies were THAT long ago. It was a gift to my mother upon her retirement from teaching. I don’t know if she’d be more surprised by it or the height of the just-coming-to-bud trees behind it.
I am amazed by all of them, the “fancy” tree from a mainland nursery, the maples grown from a self-starter dug from the side of the Mansion Road or the whatever-it-is my sister-in-law lugged from Michigan, another volunteer seedling from her yard. This is their season.