Martha Ball's crab apple tree

The first rounds of blooming yellow are behind us, the shad did return in a brief assault on anyone with allergies, the apple trees are bright white spots and the plain between the Neck Road and the dunes is awash in beach plum blossoms. I glanced out the window and saw a familiar flash out over the north end of the Clay Head Swamp, the sweeping wings of a big egret, the bird that was still a relative rarity here when it first appeared and now is an expectation of spring.

Most of all, the surest sign the season is moving came after I had gone out to try to take a photograph of the miniature crab apple tree in my yard. It was time to sit down and write so I went to the kitchen for a cup of coffee and heard noises. It’s an old house and there is a board, trim, that was never put back in place after the new windows were installed and I always presume a mouse has found its way to where there is no food left out, but hope springs eternal. It seemed too loud and too constant, not the whisper of retreat that may be real or imagined.