Shad in early May

My memory depends upon connections, not so unusual I think, but it helps me align events, the shad for which my first pale puppy was named right around Financial Town Meeting time, and a memory of fog drifting in and out, wafting among the trees, over the greening grass.

We used to have crazy Financial Town Meetings, lasting as many as four nights, events we expected to be long and came prepared with snacks. Before they compressed there were years the school kids set up a table with edibles, a captive audience when there was a break.