My memory depends upon connections, not so unusual I think, but it helps me align events, the shad for which my first pale puppy was named right around Financial Town Meeting time, and a memory of fog drifting in and out, wafting among the trees, over the greening grass.
We used to have crazy Financial Town Meetings, lasting as many as four nights, events we expected to be long and came prepared with snacks. Before they compressed there were years the school kids set up a table with edibles, a captive audience when there was a break.
Many of us were so much younger then, but there was also an energy that infused a number of voters. People asked questions. There was some nastiness back then that none of us want to re-visit and I doubt anyone wants four-night meetings to be more than a memory. And yes, the budget hearings are the better place for many questions, but there are some circumstances when the value of a whole lot of people in one room cannot be overstated.
This year people came and they stayed, I think many to act on one of the borrowing questions that came after the operating budget. But something unexpected happened during what seemed to be a routine process. Not everyone agrees with me, but I thought the moment of the inadvertent elimination of the entire building department — in a town where so many are dependent upon construction — broke a sort-of barrier. It loosed uncertainty and angst, but rather than having blood on the walls the body moved along an albeit disjointed path toward a wider understanding, and ultimately a conditioned restoration.
Nonetheless, it was the best FTM I’ve attended in a very long time, not for the brief chaos but for the relatively quick resolution, but most of all for the participation. The tagline may be “your vote makes a difference” but I would suggest we re-frame that to “your VOICE makes a difference.”
I have been going to these annual meeting since before I could vote. They used to matter and it was heartening to see that spark has not died. Thanks to everyone who attended, whether or not they spoke.
This week, Canadian balladeer Gordon Lightfoot departed this earth. Generally, at least those of my generation are aware of “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” a true story that reminds us North Atlantic coastal dwellers that the Great Lakes are as treacherous as any waters. Lost in 1975, it remains the largest vessel of the more than 1,000 known to be part of the vast graveyard of those benignly named water bodies.
Lightfoot’s popular songs, the more known hits are generally of heart-rending beauty, but this haunting near-documentary of a lost ship, a song too long for regular radio play, managed to work its way nearly to the top of pop charts. Come November, at least one person I know posts the song to social media and the tragedy is remembered. By some accounts, the story came to the attention of the singer/ songwriter after a newsperson asked the rector of the Detroit Mariners’ Church why the bell had been rung 29 times. This week it rang 30 times, for each crew member of the Edmund Fitzgerald and Gordon Lightfoot.
Gordon Lightfoot’s passing has been widely noted, as it should be, but I was if not quite surprised certainly disappointed that while The New York Times’ “ten essential songs” did include the “unlikely” Edmund Fitzgerald, it by-passed “The Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” a masterwork I have been playing on and off all day.
Perhaps it is just too ... Canadian, although it could well be of the United States’ own charge to open the west rail, to connect the coasts by rail, driven by greed but also fueled by optimism and hope for a growing nation.
The backstory always grabs me. Approaching the Centennial of Canada, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation commissioned a song, a ballad, a story of the building of the transcontinental railroad. The result was this opus, so much more than words and music. It melds the imaginings of a time not remembered, “when the wild majestic mountains stood alone against the sun” and the “green dark forest was too silent to be real” and the young Confederation growing in a age of rail and the vision of “an iron road running from the sea to the sea.”
There is nothing heavy-handed about it, but there is no doubt the money to be made was going into the pockets of those who brought in the workers to “lay down the tracks and tear up the trails.” Or perhaps it is just the fabled Canadian way of putting things.
It’s a wonderful song, it’s on YouTube, it’s worth the listen, several times over.
It is early May, a time of shad and fog and our Financial Town Meeting.
The shad had been off this year, an early burst, followed by windy, chilly weather, shrouded by fog as thick as I’ve seen it, I said for the second time in three Sunday mornings. The lone tree near the Neck Road, a stand-alone left in a yard, finally gave way in one of these winds of the past few winters. It bloomed first, standing by itself, with no competition for sunlight and was often nearly green by the time of the full wash of white on the hill just north of me.
It has evolved, the shad, from the “vanilla ice cream cones” we saw the slow-to-green, still quite-low bayberry to the north of the school from what was then the primary room of the original school, with a view that might have been distracting were we not all accustomed to it. The shad was pretty in the spring, a round of flowering after the yellow forsythia and daffodils had faded. Little bushes grew tall in the shelter of Rodman’s Hollow when it was still clearly a big bowl in the earth, and a green path ran between the creamy blossoms.
The shad crept out toward the water, inching east beyond the wall north of my house. It grew into trees, billows of overlapping mist where there had once been nothing but single ice cream cones. This year it is odd, it should be in full bloom next week but it seems to be peaking or even past peak.