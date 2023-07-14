July light photo

This evening I came home to an on-time as promised delivery, confirming my faith in one on-line company: Chewy.

I walked past the heavy boxes thinking how pleased Autumn would be to get her expected supper packet instead of another portion of dry dog food and, of course, immediately forgot about it. It is that time of year when it is so lovely at seven, the day’s muggy heat and horrid sun slipping away to a soft but still cooling breeze. The sun is still up, the bugs won’t come in the window in a steady stream to try and nest in my hair and there is a faint sound of ocean-song drifting on the wind.