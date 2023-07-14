This evening I came home to an on-time as promised delivery, confirming my faith in one on-line company: Chewy.
I walked past the heavy boxes thinking how pleased Autumn would be to get her expected supper packet instead of another portion of dry dog food and, of course, immediately forgot about it. It is that time of year when it is so lovely at seven, the day’s muggy heat and horrid sun slipping away to a soft but still cooling breeze. The sun is still up, the bugs won’t come in the window in a steady stream to try and nest in my hair and there is a faint sound of ocean-song drifting on the wind.
So, I got myself a cup of coffee and settled for a bit before dinner as my sweet dog thumped on the floor, in retrospect with the sigh of a patient, put-upon creature. It was not until I stepped out, again, brushing aside the Queen Anne’s lace by the door, suddenly grown too tall while I was paying attention to other wild things and now in bloom, too pretty to pluck from the crack where it manages to take seed, that I remembered Autumn’s boxes.
“Are you sure?” someone asked, thinking it was early for what I, one year unthinkingly called a Royal Weed, elevating a pasture flower to a regal plane. Yes, it is Queen Anne’s lace, with its feathery greenery and difficult stalks and signature bloodstain in the center of its bloom. I tried to take another picture, but it was dark and holding a little flashlight, trying to keep still the swaying plant and focus, was too much of a task. The result was enough to prove what it was, but not adequate for publication, even on back-lit devices that convince people their photographs really are THAT good.
Beyond the. . . weed, though, was the yard and the field. Earlier I had looked at photos taken on this day and ones on either side the past few years, interchangeable green grass newly cut. Autumn was anxious and I dragged her boxes inside and went back out before wrestling with opening them and feeding her, thinking as much as the view is the same, this particular moment will not come again.
This old simple yard of whatever grows green, and the reclaimed field faded from the verdant of spring to these days of July when the sun still sets after eight, and at seven throws a pre-golden hour cast on the land.
It is summer light. Years ago, a network television show called “Providence” had a beautiful opening comprised of scenes of our own capital city, mainly its glorious East Side. Through the year it had various exterior shots done in a few short visits and mainly interior on the other coast off to the west.
I don’t remember being struck by errors, I don’t look for them in television shows, but one leapt out at me, the exterior of a white church supposedly in winter. It was not the low winter sun with which we are familiar in New England, that sun that pops up somewhere in southeast and skitters low across the southern sky to drop like a rock in the southwest. It was too bright, too much out-of-season, too false.
Now it is summer dark, my favorite time, when I can lean out the window into the night and feel the cool air on my skin, hear the surf that was a whisper a few hours ago, and crickets in the tall grass and oddly, the distant gentle rumble of planes overhead, probably already a mile or more removed from where they sound to be.
There is the slightest echo of voices up the road, the crunch of gravel being driven upon a good quarter of a mile away, the sounds that are not there in winter and couldn’t be heard for the wind if they were. And there is that flashing white light over toward West Beach Road, the same I have been seeing for months, the one that makes me curious but not curious enough to drive off in the night to find it.
The greenery is thick and the houses that sit dark and empty in the winter are hardly more visible now, their lights shrouded by all this overgrowth. Somewhere I’ve a snapshot my mother took in a snowy winter before my memory, when everything was open and clear, before the house and the moved roads and all this brush, wild and intentional.
It’s summer, I remind myself, summer night at that, the best time of all. Either the fireflies have gone to taller grass or the dog scares them dark when I go outside, and the stars are not as bright as they seemed to be when I was little. Or could we today see the beam of the old Block Island cutting the sky late Friday nights as it came through the cut. I always wanted to meet that boat, the exotic, wide vessel that came from New London twice on Friday and didn’t arrive until after dark even in the start of summer.
We rarely knew anyone on that run and only a handful of people on the dock, but there was a glamour to the arrival back in the early sixties, maybe a drama after stories of an engine failure and/or a missing of the cut and a trip toward the fishing grounds to the southwest.
Those stories need revisiting another time, the side-loaders arriving in the New Harbor back before we had any idea there was anything special about them, or that there was any other kind of passenger carrier, those things that went across Narragansett Bay before the bridge weren’t boats, they were ferries. Another time.
And somewhere I did remember to feed Autumn and no amount of fussing on her part is going to make me believe otherwise. The good thing from my point of view, about having been out for awhile, the single empty cellophane bag is not from yesterday or even last week. Tomorrow she can try to trick me, but not tonight.