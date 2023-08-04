Tonight the moon rose out of the ocean, a great orange ball, the first of two full moons this August. I couldn’t find it at first, it was too near the horizon.
I went to another window wondering at all the noise and saw fireworks down at the beach. Of course there were fireworks, it’s a Tuesday night in early August. Thankfully, neither my dog nor the horses seem to much notice them.
It was a bit later “my” moon showed itself, that disc of pale gold, orange on its way to white, hanging in the sky, throwing a path on the ocean and if I catch it at the right moment, which I did tonight, on the pond behind my house.
The day was glorious — the third in a row after that terrible spell of humid heat last week.
On Friday, teases of it breaking began when a weather alert came through for storms, rain, and thunder and lightning, and terrible wind from 12:45 p.m. to 9 or 10 or midnight, who can remember? They never materialized, and I gave up hope.
Still, when I finally went to bed, I checked again for any indication of rain in the night, not wanting to close the windows against a hope of a breeze. Nothing it showed, nothing.
It was hot and I slept only fitfully until so late it was early. I might have opened my eyes to a trace of the earliest light but when I finally did awaken and reach for the phone that has become my clock, the first social media posting I saw was of a dreadful storm. It was from someone in a boaters group I joined for the same reason I join so many, to see what bizarre “facts” are being bandied about. Fine, I had no idea who the person was, probably over on the Connecticut shore where there had been a storm.
Years ago, I would get up and at some point in the day find myself saying “what storm?” when I heard of great drama in the night, but now I seem to hear everything, every creak and certainly every bang in the darkness. Saturday morning it was not until I put my bare foot down on the rug below the open — it wasn’t going to rain, the weather sites promised! — west-facing dining room window that I realized I had slept through wind-driven rain.
It still didn’t seem real, and I turned on the television and scrolled through local postings and had it confirmed over and over that there had been a storm, that sort of summer squall we remember for years, knowing where we were, how dark it became so quickly, how the sky went from clear blue to water-filled black, how no one bothered to close car windows left open.
The One for me was so bad it twisted the awning frames on an establishment at a dock in the New Harbor to the extent they were discarded. There is nothing quite like the sound of piping being cut into little pieces to etch itself on the memory.
This time I slept through it, a squall that caused the anchor of a large power cruiser, the type with a professional crew, to drag. I only saw pictures of the damage wrought on an older, wooden yacht and heard reports of others on smaller craft nearby that they’d have been timber had they been hit.
There were puddles in the road when I went out later in the morning. They hardly show in the photograph I took on Mansion Road, I only stopped because I was struck by the clean green of the hedges and trees, the blue and white of the sky, and the lack of dust in the air, still tamped down by the storm.
It is the road I travel every day but, for some reason, am never struck by it heading west, unless it is later in the day and the sun is blinding, which always makes me think of my mother, commenting on how bad it was certain times of year, climbing toward the light in a most difficult way. I look at old photos of places on the island and know the bend of the road but this one stopped my scrolling, wondering for an instant where the heck I had been that I didn’t remember, and only a few days ago.
The old stone tower, someone tried to tell me, was a Viking relic — it was built when the Mansion was constructed, I think something to do with the owner of the Poplar Cottage that stood vaguely in the place of the newest house in the neighborhood - just out of the frame on the left I think at first, before realizing it cannot be, the privet starts at it. Finally, I find the solid base, just a solid dark line and a trace of the road it marks, as it did so long ago.
The storm had not broken the heat and humidity, certainly not to my satisfaction, but another storm came that night, the second round of thunder and lightning and rain bookending a day. The wooden bow of an old yacht did not get split by another boat; a bolt that hit the turret of the Harbor Church tore a hole in its roof.
No one was hurt, there was no fire, and while we never thought to doubt it, we know the B.I. Volunteer Fire Department has a ladder truck that has a very long reach and firemen willing to make that climb. And, they’re able to maneuver the vehicle through our 19th-century streets.
There is repair work to be done on the roof up above the harbor, like so many of the older buildings, impossible to imagine how they were built without the safety gear and the lifts that are used today. Or the power tools that didn’t exist when places like the National and Spring House grew from the ground up.
For now, we are very grateful no one was hurt, there was no fire and we have a volunteer fire department that will come out in the dark with their lights and ladders and force.