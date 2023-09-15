This morning the sound of surf rolled up from the east beach, through the open east window, not waking me as much as working its way into my consciousness, lifting me up from sleep. It was not loud, but it was persistent, water breaking cleanly as it hit the offshore rocks and made its way onto the sand.
It was a bridge of pure sound, that conjured those images of sharply peaked water, then released a breath of cool air that hinted at last of a better day and then my brain, that killer of sleep, stirred, reminding me that the great wide ocean out to our east and south is a caldron being stirred by the weather gods, wandering winds coaxed into formations. Some, many, will fall apart like sheep missing their border collie, and scatter off to the far reaches of the world. Other, some, may tighten into storms and threaten the Islands, the Gulf, the East Coast, and a few will even make a run at New England. Days after their names have been replaced by others we will hear of one or more of them up in the Maritimes, their strength being sapped by ever-cooler water.
We often have weather in mid-September. Earlier, I flipped back through photographs and found a surfer walking down the Front Street, his board, snug in its custom cover, under his arm, and an odd three-wheeled vehicle, a sort of bright blue baby Batmobile that appeared and disappeared without ever moving a few years ago. And some ladies were happily on their way to the beach down the street from Rebecca to drink coffee in the sun, never mind there was an east wind, not breeze, wind, blowing.
Then I come upon another photo posted by one of the guys who have become my ultimate source in all things relating to passenger-carrying boats to Block Island — my mother always said knowing an answer wasn’t as important as knowing where to find it. He and his brother were on the upper deck of what appears to be the Quonset in the Old Harbor. His caption said it was the first time he noticed the Ocean View in the background, the behemoth on the hill, looking quite grand from a distance, late in the summer of 1965.
There have been many conversations over what is approaching a month now since the Harborside fire.
I wonder if those boys, who were probably more interested in the boat ride and maybe lunch than old hotels even noticed it was gone when they next arrived. I have no such memory, the view was always of the Front Street, the white Surf with its fascinating levels, the great, graying National, in sad decline, the then-Royal in some wild incarnation, in the latter part of the sixties shades of green with a wagon wheel, lighted in summer, on its facade.
There were flashes of the future, the Ragged Sailor breathing life into the empty upper floor of the Odd Fellows Hall, the knowledge the Post Office had moved all the way “across town” and even the parking lot from which the new wharf stretched and would, within a few years accommodate a ramp for the little stern-loader that would change our world.
Only yesterday I was trying to explain to someone who did not know that time that there were only a very few places local school girls worked — not a problem as there were still too many waitresses needed for us to fill and our scant numbers were made up by a small army of summer kids when so many houses were owner-occupied for the whole season, not just a few weeks between renters.
They were the places still without liquor licenses, the Spring House and Narragansett and Surf among the hotels. I do not remember there ever being a thought, much less a conversation about working at the Royal. Some of it was that we were all underage but there was no aspiration for when we were older, or maybe we just all presumed we’d be gone by then.
I think the Royal had served breakfast, I have some memory of signs that were changed throughout the day, breakfast, lunch and dinner, but it was all consumed by the bar. I’ve talked to enough women my age to know this was not unique to my family, or to year-round families.
Years later, after changes in ownerships and managements, it was still a surprise to learn that the daughters of our parents’ children were happily working at the Harborside — and other restaurants that we hadn’t when we were young — making more money at breakfast than we had all day.
In ways it might have been out of our line of sight, lost among its grander sisters, and still not having the stories people seem so desperate to find but the ones that were truly wild west, the guy who would ride his horse up the stairs into the bar — he’s been gone from this earth a long time. Or the porch rail balance beam of St Patrick’s Day back before it was more a pagan feast marking the end of winter than the organized fundraiser it became.
We do have a fair amount of documentation of what so many knew only as the Harborside, largely of streetscapes and far views across the harbor and more distant aerials. We, my grand “we” being the Historical Society, have photos before the Pequot existed, of the places come and so many gone around it over the years. I know there are many joyful photos of Thanksgiving Strolls when the building was decked out for Christmas more alive and accessible on the street level in November than it had been in summers past.
My photo was a week ago, when the logistics of the demolition were being finalized, before the sign had come down. It was an hour before sunset but the shadows lessened the reality. Now, the air in town has a smell to it, old wet, burnt, wood.