Harborside September 2023

This morning the sound of surf rolled up from the east beach, through the open east window, not waking me as much as working its way into my consciousness, lifting me up from sleep. It was not loud, but it was persistent, water breaking cleanly as it hit the offshore rocks and made its way onto the sand.

It was a bridge of pure sound, that conjured those images of sharply peaked water, then released a breath of cool air that hinted at last of a better day and then my brain, that killer of sleep, stirred, reminding me that the great wide ocean out to our east and south is a caldron being stirred by the weather gods, wandering winds coaxed into formations. Some, many, will fall apart like sheep missing their border collie, and scatter off to the far reaches of the world. Other, some, may tighten into storms and threaten the Islands, the Gulf, the East Coast, and a few will even make a run at New England. Days after their names have been replaced by others we will hear of one or more of them up in the Maritimes, their strength being sapped by ever-cooler water.