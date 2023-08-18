First I switched on my old laptop, then went into the kitchen to fill my coffee cup. I came back to an odd, unfamiliar icon on the inset box that always pops up on the screen, the one I always bypass without reading, and wondered what they were trying now to catch my attention.
It was a moth, not the first and surely not the last to catch me unawares, on one or another of the lighted screens in my house. It flew away and it must have been then, following its flight, that I happened to look over my shoulder and was stunned to see the bulb of a small lamp atop a cabinet in the next room shining through a massive cobweb.
It is that time of year, when cobwebs are damp from the muggy weather, and sticky, catching whatever comes near them as well as the summer dust that roils down the road on the southwest wind. I wondered how long it had been since I looked up, a thought put aside by the fact of August, and this weather that has been a roller coaster ride.
The cobweb covered my broom, all damp and sticky and lumpy with soft gray dust. I have a passing thought of collecting them on a set schedule, to compare the gossamer threads of winter I see only in the late afternoon sun with these thick creations of summer, but I know my attention span would quickly wane.
Which it just did, leave me to thinking I might write “would wane quickly” or “quickly would wane” but such thoughts now always make me think of Peter Wood, the editor and co-owner of this paper when I started writing for it, reading aloud a sentence of mine and starting to correct it to the old proper form then stopping with “oh, but they are splitting infinitives in all the best places these days.”
The photo is not an advertisement, it is a reminder of another summer and an especially hot day when some folks I’d seen in church stopped by the gallery on the corner, and despite my insistence I was fine, came back with a bottle of cold water.
There is a connection, as gossamer as those winter cobwebs, but a connection none-the-less, between it and one of our recent stormy mornings, Sunday I think, they are all running together.
I woke up too early, after not enough sleep, to the faintest of light behind the curtains. There had been a storm vaguely forecast and it was off to the north, growing. I had lowered the windows and it wasn’t as cool as I like. Then the rain came, in force, not battering the vegetation just outside.
I fished for my phone to see how dreadfully early it was and, annoyed at being awake, went to Facebook and in my crankiest tone, at least in my head, wrote “Birdsong and thunder. And the sound of falling rain. And a gently snoring dog.”
There were many expletives in my head, and this darn nature around me, capped by my dog — and I am truly grateful she is not bothered by thunder and fireworks, just every other darn sound on the planet — peacefully dozing on the floor.
Eventually I found myself in a fitful sleep and might have wondered but for that early posting had any of it happened at all or was I just re-running the early thunder and rain and those loquacious birds. By then the dog was out, barking at the darn geese, who answered with their ever-escalating chorus of discordant chatter.
Later, I was surprised at the comments, lovely, gracious comments, hardly the staple of social media, offering thanks for a little poem, from someone who gifts us every day of advent with a single word and a reflection upon it. And there were others I spoke to (yes, now I’m breaking another rule of grammar) likening it to almost Haiku, which I’ve never attempted in my life.
It does all fold back to the bottle of water I didn’t think I wanted, the glorious morning sounds I had to be reminded were that, even to the dog.
I wonder if it’s a distant memory, but I am sure I remember summers when heat lightning danced around the sky, night after night, flashed out there behind the clouds, too distant that we heard thunder, too far removed to bring rain. This summer the rumbling seems more frequent, and of late the rain more full, the heavy summer rain that washes gravel from side roads onto the pavement and sends the highway crew out even earlier than usual to sweep the danger away.
Even Mansion Road, perhaps now that West Beach has been paved, the most heavily traveled dirt road in summer, last week showed the shadow of a crazy early-morning rain. One of my uncles talked of the berm at the turn from our road, formed by all the traffic during the Searles Mansion’s short life as a nightclub.
Tonight, we appear to be at the northern edge of the rain moving just off the coast, as the Providence weather people love to say of any weather not touching the coast of mainland Rhode Island. My mother used to say “just listen to New York radio, what’s there will be here four hours later” a guide that remained remarkably true until a short time ago, when everything shifted slightly to the south.
The sun is setting, now, before eight, when the old Friday Night Boat would have been landing in the dark. Meeting that boat is an anchor of my earliest summer memories but I don’t remember that dividing line, until after the Point Judith came into the Old Harbor instead of Payne’s, which we just called the New Harbor Dock back then.
Or maybe it was just that the shift in locale was finally sinking in, the realization that our world had changed irreversibly.
I’m glad I took that photo of a bottle of water, I’d likely have long forgotten about it, a little reminder we can all make a tiny difference in our world every day.