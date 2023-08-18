Poland Spring

First I switched on my old laptop, then went into the kitchen to fill my coffee cup. I came back to an odd, unfamiliar icon on the inset box that always pops up on the screen, the one I always bypass without reading, and wondered what they were trying now to catch my attention.

It was a moth, not the first and surely not the last to catch me unawares, on one or another of the lighted screens in my house. It flew away and it must have been then, following its flight, that I happened to look over my shoulder and was stunned to see the bulb of a small lamp atop a cabinet in the next room shining through a massive cobweb.