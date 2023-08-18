‘Hey mister, can I get this truck on standby?” asks the voice of a woman looking down at me from a pickup truck. The voice sounds familiar, but things don’t click until I look up at the woman. It takes a second and then I connect up the dots and realize who it is. “Get down out of that truck and give the old man a proper hug, Captain,” I said. The woman who was pretending to go on standby—she took me totally off guard—was a former student of mine named Captain Lisa Chaplin-Dixon. I taught Lisa at Narragansett High School in the early ‘80s, and from that time forward we’ve stayed connected and I’ve duly noted her career in the Merchant Marine. Without question, Captain Lisa is the sharpest kid I ever taught.
When Lisa entered my class, she was new to the school and while she was adjusting to my class, I sensed a rather reserved and shy student. However, what I was really seeing was a kid who was not only new to the school but was having trouble fitting in with a group and feeling a sense of belonging. “We moved around quite a bit and it was hard to feel like I belonged anywhere,” she said. Two years after Lisa graduated from the high school she joined the United States Coast Guard. “I joined the Coast Guard because I felt like I wasn’t really going anywhere,” she said, “and the Coast Guard made me feel like I belonged and was part of a team.” Lisa had finally found her place in the world. Moreover, it is a world in which she has flourished in a formidable maritime career. Once while I was sailing, I called Lisa to say “hi” and ask her what hemisphere she was in on her ship. It turns out that she was heading to her ship’s mooring in El Segundo, California. “Hi Joe, I’ll call later when the weather lays down,” she said. At the time of that call she was in the wheelhouse of the 620-foot, MT Oregon Voyager, heading toward the Chevron Terminal on the Southern California coast. Captain Lisa works for Chevron Shipping, and is involved in the refinery service trade: gas, diesel, and jet fuel. She’s a tanker Captain, and holds a U.S. Coast Guard Master of Unlimited Tonnage Any Oceans. Moreover, she holds a First-Class Pilotage license for Areas A and B in San Francisco Bay. She is licensed to bring her ship into San Francisco Bay, and to the Chevron Terminal in Richmond. Lisa was born in Redwood City, California before her family moved east. “Every time I sail under the Golden Gate,” she says, “I feel like I’m coming home.” Captain Lisa Chaplin-Dixon is the first female Master in Chevron’s 144-year history. Through hard work and total commitment, Captain Lisa broke a glass ceiling. On her little surprise visit I told the Captain that she deserved the career she has, because she earned it. Captain Lisa concurred with her old teacher.
As stated earlier, after Lisa graduated from Narragansett High School, she joined the United States Coast Guard. During her five years of service she shipped aboard a 95- foot cutter and sailed as a Boatswain’s Mate E-5. Furthermore, she served as a Safety and Training Officer, and a Federal Law Enforcement Officer and conducted rescues and salvage operations at sea. These were the building blocks of her career. After her time in the Coast Guard, I remember Lisa stopping by the old wooden ferry shack at the docks and we’d talk about boats, the Merchant Marine and life as it was. Lisa was clearly a woman who did not follow a conventional career path. She took the road less travelled; and it made all the difference. Formidable stuff.
In 1992, Lisa enrolled at Massachusetts Maritime Academy and received a B.S. degree in Marine Transportation. At the ferry shack I had suggested to her countless times to go to sea and accrue sea time and experience―a necessary element for upgrading her license. Subsequently, Lisa was hired to sail as Third Mate for Sun Transport, working in the Gulf of Mexico, in the Clean Oil Trade. Lisa worked on ships staffed mostly by men; however, nothing was going to stop this woman’s progression as a sailor. She told me once, “I’ll tell you, as a woman, I had to work twice as hard as the men when at sea. I am kind of small.” She had to work twice as hard. Respectful stuff.
The early days of Lisa’s career were not easy. After three years of study at Mass Maritime she graduated with a Third Mate’s License into a very slow U.S. Merchant market. “For a year, I packed rotten fish for lobster bait.” Additionally, Lisa held a series of other jobs as a waitress, charter boat captain, fishing net builder, and house painter. Those were the lean and hard days, when Lisa would stop by the car shack and keep me posted with her career. Subsequently, she would be hired by the aforementioned Sun Transport, and that was her shot to make her career begin in earnest and get some traction. It also led her to her husband, Campbell Dixon, who also sails for Chevron as a Chief Engineer. The sea going couple work a similar schedule and sometimes pass each other while transiting in their respective ships, and they reside in Florida when off duty. As the Master of a Merchant ship, Captain Lisa Chaplin-Dixon, has full responsibility of the crew, vessel, and cargo. A few years ago, Lisa told me, “I have a crew of 24 on the ship, and we work well as a team,” she says. “We do a serious job where things can go wrong and people can get hurt, so it’s a serious working culture.” She also noted that they have a good time, while fostering a purpose of professionalism. “Morale aboard the ship is what it’s all about and we all have a sense of pride in our work.”
As we sat in the old ferry shack on her recent trip heading north to see some family, Lisa and I had a chance to catch up and have a few laughs about the old days in Galilee. I knew Lisa was a bright kid when I first met her. She just had this thing about her; she appeared to listen with her eyes. She missed nothing and was a good kid. I always wondered about her family’s backstory and she shared a few things on this surprise visit to the ferry shack. Lisa’s mom and dad met at San Jose State in California. “My dad was an electrical engineer and did some work at Woods Hole with Bob Ballard,” she said, “and my mom is very intelligent and is a very kind woman.” This one sentence made immediate sense to me and says it all about Master Mariner, Captain Lisa Chaplin-Dixon. ’Nuff said.