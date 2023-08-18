Lisa Chaplin-Dixon

‘Hey mister, can I get this truck on standby?” asks the voice of a woman looking down at me from a pickup truck. The voice sounds familiar, but things don’t click until I look up at the woman. It takes a second and then I connect up the dots and realize who it is. “Get down out of that truck and give the old man a proper hug, Captain,” I said. The woman who was pretending to go on standby—she took me totally off guard—was a former student of mine named Captain Lisa Chaplin-Dixon. I taught Lisa at Narragansett High School in the early ‘80s, and from that time forward we’ve stayed connected and I’ve duly noted her career in the Merchant Marine. Without question, Captain Lisa is the sharpest kid I ever taught.

When Lisa entered my class, she was new to the school and while she was adjusting to my class, I sensed a rather reserved and shy student. However, what I was really seeing was a kid who was not only new to the school but was having trouble fitting in with a group and feeling a sense of belonging. “We moved around quite a bit and it was hard to feel like I belonged anywhere,” she said. Two years after Lisa graduated from the high school she joined the United States Coast Guard. “I joined the Coast Guard because I felt like I wasn’t really going anywhere,” she said, “and the Coast Guard made me feel like I belonged and was part of a team.” Lisa had finally found her place in the world. Moreover, it is a world in which she has flourished in a formidable maritime career. Once while I was sailing, I called Lisa to say “hi” and ask her what hemisphere she was in on her ship. It turns out that she was heading to her ship’s mooring in El Segundo, California. “Hi Joe, I’ll call later when the weather lays down,” she said. At the time of that call she was in the wheelhouse of the 620-foot, MT Oregon Voyager, heading toward the Chevron Terminal on the Southern California coast. Captain Lisa works for Chevron Shipping, and is involved in the refinery service trade: gas, diesel, and jet fuel. She’s a tanker Captain, and holds a U.S. Coast Guard Master of Unlimited Tonnage Any Oceans. Moreover, she holds a First-Class Pilotage license for Areas A and B in San Francisco Bay. She is licensed to bring her ship into San Francisco Bay, and to the Chevron Terminal in Richmond. Lisa was born in Redwood City, California before her family moved east. “Every time I sail under the Golden Gate,” she says, “I feel like I’m coming home.” Captain Lisa Chaplin-Dixon is the first female Master in Chevron’s 144-year history. Through hard work and total commitment, Captain Lisa broke a glass ceiling. On her little surprise visit I told the Captain that she deserved the career she has, because she earned it. Captain Lisa concurred with her old teacher.