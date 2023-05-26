Martha's canopy of trees

Every now and then I feel the real world, the modern world, encroaching, threatening to suffocate me. Last week it was password hell which it seems everyone experiences, or the internet wouldn’t be flooded with “forgot password – click here” boxes.

Time is at best illusive and many of us blithely sailed along through the sixties and seventies and eighties and nineties, then hit a wall, not the collapse of the universe was we knew it when the calendars hit their hundred-year re-set but when we found ourselves floating in the aughts. The joke has gotten old but some of us still think 1995 was only a few years ago. That children born after September 11th are graduating from college has that same feeling of realizing before 2000 that people did not remember Vietnam because they did not experience it and before that the day a President was assassinated and the world stood still, 60 years ago this fall.