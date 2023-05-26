Every now and then I feel the real world, the modern world, encroaching, threatening to suffocate me. Last week it was password hell which it seems everyone experiences, or the internet wouldn’t be flooded with “forgot password – click here” boxes.
Time is at best illusive and many of us blithely sailed along through the sixties and seventies and eighties and nineties, then hit a wall, not the collapse of the universe was we knew it when the calendars hit their hundred-year re-set but when we found ourselves floating in the aughts. The joke has gotten old but some of us still think 1995 was only a few years ago. That children born after September 11th are graduating from college has that same feeling of realizing before 2000 that people did not remember Vietnam because they did not experience it and before that the day a President was assassinated and the world stood still, 60 years ago this fall.
Broadband installation is ongoing across the island. And I keep falling back to the seventies when two guys and a truck wired the whole place for the cable television we received for years because someone thought the NASA/DOE turbine on the power company grounds would wreak havoc with reception.
We even had a local station, Channel 5, dedicated to local notices and advertising, and even, at the start, a few broadcast public meetings.
The world has changed, even our isolated little piece of it that is less and less isolated.
This time of year we see it.
The other morning I was surprised that there were two - not three - vehicles left on the far side of the road into my house, a fact that became a curiosity as time passed. Finally, toward noon the ladies and the horses reappeared, and I realized they had been off with the trailer, riding on a different part of the island.
The trees are in fuller leaf, I hadn’t noticed the rather unmistakable bright red trailer was missing. Trees are an ongoing theme this spring.
Today I made one of my trips to the airport to collect a prescription and noticed the grand horse chestnut at Old Town Inn in full leaf, covered with the creamy candles that make it look like some kind of out-of-season Christmas tree. There were not a lot of grand trees when I was growing up, a concept that stayed with me long after that one on the corner and another on the West Side had been joined by many more. There were the trees at Payne Farm that stood on the crest of the land, visible from my kitchen window as long as I can remember, only one since Hurricane Bob.
My mother liked to point out others that would someday be large, some I notice most days coming down the Neck. There are tunnels I find magical, the trees meeting over a part of Center Road and by the old Cottage Farm House just north of Mansion Road, and along that far stretch of Payne Road lined with how-did-this happen rows creating a canopy.
I notice the horse chestnuts, especially, this time of year, by their wide leaves, their remarkably even shape despite the winds and, of course, with those candles. We had a single maple in the yard when I was growing up, not the spectacular tree it had been in the rare older photographs, but nice and even, with a straight trunk I now realize was rotting even then. Every morning in the spring I sat and ate my cereal at the kitchen table, watching the bird of the day pecking at the bark, then digging a hole, deeper and deeper. Once there was a downy woodpecker with a slash of red on the back of his head, another time a flicker with another slash of red and a black bib, or perhaps ascot. Swallows nested in whatever rafters they could reach and I just presumed these birds had found a home in the tree. I don’t remember when or how the branches fell but they did until there was only a stump my mother kept for the birds.
One day our neighbor casually leaned against it and down it went. I was an adult by then and never imagined I would live long enough to see anything grow that tall again, but one and then another did.
I love the trees, I remember visiting relatives in Massachusetts and watching blue jays in the trees outside the second-floor bedroom windows. Never one for the nuances of sparrows and warblers, I was and remain taken by the easily identified, with blocks of real color, and glossy wings, reminding me I’ve managed to go a week without a bird in the house.
It is the cooler weather, and the Saturday of pouring rain, that have made me keep the door closed more often than not, keeping the sticks Autumn loves to bring inside to a minimum. Another year, I find sifting through photos, an entire box of them, gnawed to different lengths.
Still, it has been a funny year, spurts of sunny warmth urging the weigela up the road into bloom a week earlier than last year, I realize when I stop to take my photo of May on Mansion Road, aligning the utility poles and the cupola of the house beyond the tower. The shrub, marking a turn off the road, a gray mass of woody vines a month ago, is all pink flowers. Four years ago today, when I took my baseline photo it was just a mass of green leaves. Its progress is interesting but it is the height of the trees that interests me more, the contrast, the growth of another of these common scrub maples, up and reaching out over the road, wanting to be a part of a canopy.
It is dusty, already, despite the substantial rainfall over the weekend and less traffic than there is on a January day. The weather app (listen to me, “the weather app”!) said it was drizzling a few minutes ago and light rain is expected in 37 minutes. The grass is new and green but we still need more rain.