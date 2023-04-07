The ocean is not stunningly blue today, the horizon is not sharp, the sand isn’t peacefully settled, the sun is not casting a shadow of a utility pole making it a sign of the weekend coming. In a trend of recent years, this past winter, the little bit of it that there was, made a brief appearance, providing a dusting of snow before Christmas, not enough to count down the Neck, more on the south and west sides of the island, a normal pattern, then but for a 36-hour deep freeze and several wind storms, was about it.
The winter may have been by the numbers mild, but it had its usual Velcro hold. Spring has been making cameos since February and the forecast is for better weather but now it feels and looks like March. Last week’s daffodils, out by the wall, seem to have become deer snacks, those in the row at the edge of the yard have yet to bloom, but a very few hiding under the forsythia are grinning widely, protected from the east wind, open to the sun if it decides to come out, which is increasingly unlikely as the afternoon fades.
It is nearly Easter. The Vernal Solstice is behind us, and this will be the first Sunday after the first full moon after the start of spring, this quite literally archaic formula for Easter adopted by the Western Christian Church. Eastern Orthodox is different, later, by a week this year. I’ve always been intrigued by mankind’s attempts at quantifying time, probably sparked by childhood dinner conversations about when George Washington was really born, to the date of Easter in particular – yet I am always surprised to read lines that could have been written by my very Old New England parents: “it can all be attributed to a decision Pope Gregory XIII made in 1582,” which is far more complicated than that but not a bad summary nonetheless.
We did not always go to Sunrise Service on the porch of the Harbor Church, but those times we did I remember being early and cold, but the songs that were sung on Easter Sunday, then and at regular worship, joyful. Christmas music starts right after Thanksgiving and we stretch it out until those wayward Magi drift in for Epiphany.
Easter songs are Easter songs.
Over time the landscape changed and we lost that open vista to the horizon and Sunrise Service was as moveable as the date of Easter, until settling on the lawn of the Spring House — thanks to the DiBiase family — with its great wide view of the Atlantic. Gathering at 6:00 am.
There was a time when this town was a very different place, that there was a Sunset Service on the lawn of the West Side Baptist Church, probably toward the fall when we could look down across the empty land and see the sun sliding into the ocean south of Montauk. There was a tag line of it being the only church on the east coast with such a possibility. Perhaps it was spring, just not summer when the sun is far to the north, or winter when it would be too cold.
Cold is a theme in things we did when I was a child. There were those mornings on the church porch, I may even have been allowed to wear pants, or perhaps that was a classmate I envied. I clearly remember our parents bundling us up to go out and watch for Sputnik to cross the dark night sky. I wonder now if we could even see that pinpoint of light. It would have been early in the fall but my mother and I had on our good winter coats, not matching but a sort of blue fleecy material that was popular, at least among the ladies of shop-by-mail-order catalog rural America. It felt like a luxury, if only in the way out-of-place things do to children, and we were seeing History. I do not remember much of the Space Race, just the marvel of accomplishment. When less than 10 years later American astronauts walked on the surface of the moon, it was the fulfillment of an expectation.
It was a different era, the Space Race was very real, but we had books, children’s books, accessible stories with great illustrations about manned space stations, overnight trips to the moon, all imbued with that hope of a post-war beating swords into plowshares. I wondered who were the people in these pages, the ones that we were supposed to know, and later decided they were in television shows we couldn’t watch on the radio.
We weren’t going beyond our own yard but it was probably the middle of the night. There would not have been any fewer lights in the neighborhood then, in October, than there are now in early April but there was less foliage so I am not sure what we might have seen from how far distant. There is little more than a dim glow off to the north, where in summer there is a wash of pink climbing into the night sky behind the dark Bush Lot Hill, coming from, I presume, the plentitude of ever-larger houses lining the southern Rhode Island coast.
Then there were the Northern Lights we had to bundle up and go out and witness over the barn, or a vague glow I would never have noticed had I been out on my own. I was really little but with a too-grown-up awareness and didn’t have the heart to ask them why they were so excited. For years I carried a misbegotten notion of the cold weather phenomenon.
I flip on the forecast to find a severe weather alert (severity: minor) for fog and a very March-like few days ahead, cloudy with some chance of rain and think of my poor daffodils, which in turn make me think of the late Jean Valentine, a gracious lady, with a natural elegance and an artist’s sensibility. She took a handful of flowers, a sparse bunch I’d grabbed on my way to church one Easter morning and turned them to an arrangement for the coffee table. I remain in awe and grateful for the memory.