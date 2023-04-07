The cut on Corn Neck Rd

The ocean is not stunningly blue today, the horizon is not sharp, the sand isn’t peacefully settled, the sun is not casting a shadow of a utility pole making it a sign of the weekend coming. In a trend of recent years, this past winter, the little bit of it that there was, made a brief appearance, providing a dusting of snow before Christmas, not enough to count down the Neck, more on the south and west sides of the island, a normal pattern, then but for a 36-hour deep freeze and several wind storms, was about it.

The winter may have been by the numbers mild, but it had its usual Velcro hold. Spring has been making cameos since February and the forecast is for better weather but now it feels and looks like March. Last week’s daffodils, out by the wall, seem to have become deer snacks, those in the row at the edge of the yard have yet to bloom, but a very few hiding under the forsythia are grinning widely, protected from the east wind, open to the sun if it decides to come out, which is increasingly unlikely as the afternoon fades.