Over the course of the 20th century, travel writers continually used the metaphor of a time capsule when describing Block Island, Rhode Island. Faded paint on grand Victorian hotels served as a visual reference to the slow, steady decline of tourism on the island where visitation had peaked decades before. The trifecta of the Great Depression, the Hurricane of 1938, and World War II, all greatly reduced the economic role of tourism.

For centuries the eight miles of the Block Island Sound separating the island from the mainland insulated the community from many of the cultural, societal, and consumer transformations taking place on the mainland. This physical separation yielded a mental mindset of separateness that is seen in the local vernacular, where residents still refer to the nearby mainland as “America.” In the postwar period, the New England landscape experienced accelerated transformation with shopping malls, freeway construction, and suburbanization. Block Island, which escaped many of these more powerful transformations, became even more unique.