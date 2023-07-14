Over the course of the 20th century, travel writers continually used the metaphor of a time capsule when describing Block Island, Rhode Island. Faded paint on grand Victorian hotels served as a visual reference to the slow, steady decline of tourism on the island where visitation had peaked decades before. The trifecta of the Great Depression, the Hurricane of 1938, and World War II, all greatly reduced the economic role of tourism.
For centuries the eight miles of the Block Island Sound separating the island from the mainland insulated the community from many of the cultural, societal, and consumer transformations taking place on the mainland. This physical separation yielded a mental mindset of separateness that is seen in the local vernacular, where residents still refer to the nearby mainland as “America.” In the postwar period, the New England landscape experienced accelerated transformation with shopping malls, freeway construction, and suburbanization. Block Island, which escaped many of these more powerful transformations, became even more unique.
The same landscape of just ten square miles produced two realities. These divergent perspectives stemmed from the amount of time spent on Block Island by the perceiver. In the 1960s where visitors to Block Island saw no neon signs, yearround residents saw increased summer cottage construction. As the audio environment of New England became evermore hectic, the stillness and quiet of Block Island, which had existed in most New England locations in 1900, turned more appealing. Conversely for the locals, the island was too loud with the opening of the airport (1950) and the introduction of rental mopeds (1970s). Visitors to the island imagined that life-long residents lived in what was perceived as a location where one steps back in time, not only from modern day stressors but also free of the civil discontent of the America of the 1960s and 1970s. However, from the point of view of year-round residents, rapid technological change, increased accessibility to the island and soaring land prices, threatened the very soul of the community.
A travel writer in 1953, after a visit, wrote, “This is what is really unique about Block Island – the small-town life of an easy-going day that has all but vanished.” As America moved into the culture revolving around the automobile after World War II, with franchise restaurants, drive-in movie theaters and construction of the U.S. Interstate System, places like Block Island, which escaped these forces of modernity, began to function as a place apart. Small pockets of America began attracting attention for not fitting in with Anywhere, USA, with the absence of neon signage, fast-food chains, and massive areas devoted to the concept of parking. Tourists sought out these small pockets in America that escaped many of the aspects of modernity; such communities included old western mining towns like Telluride and Aspen. Where suburbia was defined by the soulless nature of the cookie-cutter blandness of American tastes and trends, such places not corresponding with this sameness were perceived to retain a soul in comparison with Anywhere, USA.
Rather than isolation resulting from mountain ranges or deserts, Block Island functioned as a place apart by the eight miles of the Block Island Sound. This barrier allowed the community to escape many aspects of modernity. This uniqueness only increased as the decades passed. In addition, as an island Block Island also represented a true closed system with clear delineations on where its boundaries started and ended. In most locations the legal limits of the community can simply be expanded by annexing more land for additional housing, new schools or the construction of an airport. The finite nature of the island did not allow for Interstate Highways, shopping centers and other places deemed by the French anthropologist Marc Augé’s “non-places.” Block Island escaped the standardized hotel rooms, airports, shopping malls that dominated the homogeneousness of American life.
Block Island, not only began to stand out as unique, but also attracted bohemians and artists. And, like a pattern seen in many other communities, this was soon followed by an influx of wealthier visitors. Land developers and those interested in building more summer cottages soon followed, thus endangering the very quirky factors that attract the bohemians in the first place.
Newspaper articles in these decades on Block Island found in travel sections note the uniqueness of this place in such close proximity to major population centers. A writer in the 1960s described Block Island as, “a faraway place close to Connecticut.” The compactness of Block Island at just ten square miles proved a major asset in the formation of a range of grassroots movements and organizations designed to keep the soul of the island intact.
It is ironic that while mainland visitors felt like they were stepping backwards in time once exiting a ferry, for the residents of Block Island, they in fact were witnessing ever accelerating transformations to their local community. Islanders in 1970 saw increased visitation, more trash on the beaches and more summer cottages that held more “summer colonists.” Visitors saw a small pocket of the former small town American life that was free of the civil unrest and campus protests that defined the era. Those that found Block Island had a hard time reasoning how this place existed so close to the eastern seaboard. This question was quickly followed by the thought that if more people realized this place existed, it would cease to be due to hordes of visitors. One travel writer, in 1971, wrote of this notion, “Those who have discovered paradise still have the lingering hope of keeping it to themselves.”
A glimpse into these differing realities is seen, of all places, in a bumper sticker produced by the Block Island Conservancy, which was founded in 1972. In a 1975 edition of Yankee Magazine, an article on the islanders rallying together to fight overdevelopment, and start saving open space, commenced with orange bumper stickers displaying the letters SOS. These were not designed to be subtle, as they measured four inches high and 15 inches wide sporting in large black letters: “SOS – Save Open Space” against a brilliant hunter’s orange. The Yankee piece began, “Bright fluorescent orange bumper stickers, with bold black print proclaiming SOS – those bumper stickers appeared everywhere on Block Island last summer. I saw them on bumpers, fenders, windows, or in stores and other public places, stacked in neat piles beside cans provided for donations.” In an excellent hook, the author then states, “Bumper stickers mean causes, and causes are what we summer people go to Block Island to get away from for a while.”
It must be remembered that this was the 1975 America, still recovering from the social turmoil of the late 1960s when riots erupted across urban landscapes from Los Angeles to New York City. As a result, the American past took on a more peaceful and nostalgic tone. When visitors came to Block Island and saw the rural landscapes and buildings pointing toward the heyday of tourism of another era, they expected to not only be freed from American modernity but also those social movements that democracies are allowed to produce. Democracy was being practiced by the citizens of Block Island and they were not taking the changes impacting their island community passively.