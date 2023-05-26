Molly O’Neill recently loaned the Historical Society a canvas bag she purchased as a young girl at the Ragged Sailor. Upon personally delivering the bag, which will be highlighted in our summer exhibition titled “Reluctant Paradise: Block Island 1950-1970,” Molly pointed out something I had never considered. On her white canvas bag are multiple stenciled shapes of the view of Block Island from the air. Our discussion then moved to the concept of when this unique shape was first used as a symbol rather than a tool of geography.

If you have no connection to Block Island, the shape of the island may appear as either a pear or a pork chop. The symbol is nearly ubiquitous today, being displayed on a range of apparel, from polo shorts to belts to baseball caps. Tattoos, restaurant menus, jewelry, flags, bumper stickers and T-shirts represent the near-countless locations of this symbol. Off-island, by some unique method, this shape of Block Island functions as a near-membership to a secret society. It reminds me of the inkblot tests developed by Swiss psychiatrist Hermann Rorschach in 1921, who theorized that a subject’s personality could be determined by looking at a series of ink blots. This theory held that whether you saw a bat or a flower with certain inkblots could determine one’s predisposition to low moods or narcissistic patterns.