Molly O’Neill recently loaned the Historical Society a canvas bag she purchased as a young girl at the Ragged Sailor. Upon personally delivering the bag, which will be highlighted in our summer exhibition titled “Reluctant Paradise: Block Island 1950-1970,” Molly pointed out something I had never considered. On her white canvas bag are multiple stenciled shapes of the view of Block Island from the air. Our discussion then moved to the concept of when this unique shape was first used as a symbol rather than a tool of geography.
If you have no connection to Block Island, the shape of the island may appear as either a pear or a pork chop. The symbol is nearly ubiquitous today, being displayed on a range of apparel, from polo shorts to belts to baseball caps. Tattoos, restaurant menus, jewelry, flags, bumper stickers and T-shirts represent the near-countless locations of this symbol. Off-island, by some unique method, this shape of Block Island functions as a near-membership to a secret society. It reminds me of the inkblot tests developed by Swiss psychiatrist Hermann Rorschach in 1921, who theorized that a subject’s personality could be determined by looking at a series of ink blots. This theory held that whether you saw a bat or a flower with certain inkblots could determine one’s predisposition to low moods or narcissistic patterns.
My conversation with Molly got me started thinking about when the shape of Block Island took on this meaning. No human saw the shape of Block Island with their own eyes until the 20th century with the invention of aircraft. It was not until the first European surveys of the island in the 17th century that the first renditions of its shape were beheld. For most of humanity this symbol looks like a random pear/pork chop; to those who visit Block Island, this small symbol can encapsulate a spectrum of thoughts ranging from “home” to “favorite summer beach destination.”
With the economic spark of tourism first igniting on the island in the middle of the 19th century, maps of the island were seen on a range of promotional brochures. But, at the risk of sounding like an overtaxed graduate student in a philosophy program, when did this shape take on meaning outside of the context of a map? When was this shape used as a symbol rather than an aid for differentiating your arrival spot of either Old or New Harbor?
In short, I have no idea, but this notion sparked an investigation on my part in the use of the shape. For thoselovers of Block Island, a parallel, yet I would argue a central question, is the inkblot test of the shape of our community. Do you see a pork chop or a pear? I see a pear. And full disclosure is I am biased as my last name Hruska means “pear” in the Czech language. Either I descended from caretakers of orchids, or from people who are shaped like pears. (I hope it’s the former.)
An old adage states, “All maps are false, however, some are useful.” I interpret this to mean that if a paper map was truly to scale, the sheet of paper would need to be as big as the landscape depicted. This of course is unpractical, if not impossible; however, this random thought is a true representation that all maps are human constructs. Maps are meant as a summary, as a tool, to designate our world into different lenses to see reality around us, which could be political, ecological or highway-based. The first time I saw the island from the air, for some reason, I was truly surprised that the island looked like the symbol on my favorite old belt. Our community is truly unique for multiple reasons. We can add to this list the following question: What other communities are as distinct as ours when viewed from the air?
South Dakota or Rhode Island are just political constructs when viewed from 30,000 ft. The shapes of light red and blue, seen in primary classrooms delineating the 50 different states in the United States, are not reflected when peering down from an airplane window. Most small towns from the air mirror fingerprints. By this I mean these all look the same but on close inspection are truly unique.
But, do the towns of Gettysburg or Dodge City have a physical shape that can serve as a symbol? As someone who can literally and figuratively say, “I got the hell out of Dodge!” most communities without a major coastline or river running alongside of it, look the same from thousands of feet in the air.
The Block Island inkblot test
As to the Block Island inkblot test, over the decades travel writers have produced a range of answers. In September of 1967, the New York Times ran a travel article promoting visitation with, “Block Island, pork chop in shape with Great Salt Pond replacing the center bone and the main bone pointing north, dominated the entrance to Long Island Sound.” The same year, in Holiday magazine, under a section called “Holiday discovery of the month,” a more flowery geographic description read, “a sea-grit slice of well-ordered soil.”
Where travel writers used words in attempting to summarize this place, the Block Island businesses used maps. A recently digitized paper place mat from the Surf Hotel (thanks again for the funding from the Annenberg Foundation) demonstrates the unusual ordination of a map of Block Island with the direction of north pointing to a place other than the top. On this map, the Surf Hotel is the central point on the map. This place mat on tables at the Surf Hotel during breakfast served as a map of course, but also as a day planner and checklist of needed accomplishments on visits to Block Island.
Other sources of Block Island maps are trifold promotional brochures for island businesses. Sam Mott, the proprietor of the Spring House Hotel and the Narragansett Inn, had a graphic designer enlarge the scale of Block Island for his trifold brochure. The exact motivation behind this overstatement of the size of Block Island is not known. However, with Block Island being larger than the rest of the entire state of Rhode Island, a good, educated guess could be this countered the argument that the island was too small.
Further investigation on this subject points to the fact that Sam Mott was not the first to utilize this tactic. In a small brochure from the late 1950s from Bea and Ulric Cyr for their Surf Hotel one sees an island that is bigger than the rest of the Ocean State. Both the Cyrs and Mr. Mott include the location of their respective businesses on the island in relationship to Old and New Harbors.
Expanding the island’s size was not the only thing exaggerated. As seen in a brochure from the Ocean View Hotel in the 1950s, the smallness of Block Island is used as a benefit in promoting the largest hotel on the island. While the Ocean View was certainly the largest structure ever constructed on the island with 200 rooms, the promotional brochure displays a structure, that if built to scale to the island, would be close to a mile in length from north to south.
Manipulation is a requirement in mapmaking. This does not center on malpractice, but rather usefulness. At some point this manipulation transformed our pork chop/pear-shaped home into either an inkblot or a symbol for being in our club. Please reach out if you have any thoughts or theories with regards to this symbology to bhruska@ asu.edu.