“You did what?” said Zane, “You sunk a guy’s boat? Because he insulted you? Yer joking, right?”
“Zane, hold on, I can explain,” said Dodge.
“So you’re not joking,” said Zane, “you really sunk a man’s sailboat because of a hard word?”
The explanation of Dodge’s problem with the skipper of Hellbitch left Zane Wade speechless, but then he became apoplectic and the phone call went sideways. Things had started off cordially and respectful in tone and Zane was very happy to hear Dodge’s voice. However, after the pleasant greetings and salutations and subsequent news about a sunken sailboat, Zane started pacing the parking lot at Fort Adams and tore into whatever dignity Dodge thought he had after telling Zane what he had done to the man’s boat. What Dodge Galbraith did in Zane’s eyes was against the rule of guy; the evisceration began:
“You do not, I repeat not, sink a man’s boat, ever, not in your dreams, not in your waking hours, not in your most demonic or crazed desperation. You can punch a guy and break his jaw or throw a drink in his face, you can even go Jack Nicholson on his shins with a nine-iron if he really pisses you off, but you do not, ever, sink a man’s boat. Do you get this, Dodge?” said Zane.
“Yes, Zane, I do and I’m sorry to have told you this, I’m just in a serious jam, but I’ll figure it out. Hey, I’m really sorry to trouble you with this. I gotta go. Take care.” Dodge sat on a picnic table when the call ended and watched Brixton do a runup and get his airplane ready to taxi onto the runway. Dodge felt like a puppy who just peed on the rug and got checked on the nose. He could barely hold his head up, he felt so bad that he called Zane and told him what he’d done. In his mortification he had an urge to chase after the Stinson and flag Brixton down to abort his flight and take him along. Dodge never felt so alone in his life.
After watching Brixton’s plane leave the runway and head out over Narragansett Bay, Dodge called a cab to head for Newport Harbor because he had no other options. He sat in the terminal and watched a young girl packing parachutes for people who were going skydiving. After about 15 minutes, the Silver Cab picked him up and was soon heading down Broadway toward Thames Street. Dodge’s phone pinged as the cab passed Bannister’s Wharf:
“Where are you?”
“Thames Street.” “Head to Fort Adams. Ithaca is at the Alofsin Pier.”
“Will do, be there ASAP.”
“Okay.”
Fifteen minutes later, Dodge got out of the cab and gave the driver a one-hundred-dollar bill. The cabby tried to give Dodge some change but he waved the guy off and thanked him for the ride. As he walked toward Zane’s 38-foot sailboat Ithaca, Dodge felt run-down and defeated. Out of the stillness of Fort Adams and the noiseless early spring harbor, he heard a voice in back of him say:
“Hey convict, you thirsty?”
Dodge recognized the cadence of the voice. It was Zane, walking toward him with two large yellow cups of frozen lemonade. Zane put the cups down on the dock and the men embraced.
“Hey Zane, good to see you.”
“Same here Dodge, but I’m still pissed off. You’re crazy my friend. C’mon, let’s talk on the boat.”
The men climbed onto the Ericson 38 and sat in the cockpit. Dodge scanned the harbor and Zane sensed a touch of paranoia in his friend’s eyes.
“You hungry?” asked Zane.
“I’m okay for now, maybe later we can go into town,” said Dodge. “You’re buying.”
“Are you broke, too?” asked Zane.
“No, just short is all, but I’m good for it,” said Dodge. “I’ve got some dough stashed.”
Zane was already looking out for Dodge’s wellbeing regardless of the fact he was on the run from the law, and he was now knowingly aiding and abetting a criminal. This courtesy was not lost on Dodge Galbraith.
“So you sunk a J-44 because of an airy word from some rich goober,” said Zane, giggling and shaking his head.
“I just lost it, Zane. He was rude,” he said. “I just couldn’t hold with this guy.”
“Where did you go after this little Hallmark experience?” asked Zane, shaking his yellow cup.
“After I opened the seacock and cut her lines I just started walking toward Old Harbor,” he said, “and then a pretty girl named Shannon gave me a lift and a place to stay.”
“Did you say her name was Shannon?” asked Zane, giving Dodge lasers.
“Yeah, Shannon,” said Dodge, smiling.
“Did she have long red hair? A real looker, with Doyle for a last name?”
“Yeah, Bingo, ding, ding, ding, all of the above,” he said, “Why, do you know her?”
“Sure do, she dated a sailor bud of mine named Sam Gage. I’ll just leave it at that for now,” said Zane, “Answer me this, does she know where you are now?”
“No,” he said.
“Good,” he said. “Hey, how did you get to town this early? The ferries aren’t even running, hey, Dodge, what the hell is goin’ on here?” asked Zane.
Dodge told Zane about the good fortune of meeting the pilot Brixton Phillips, and how now the island authorities are looking for a ghost named Tim Fenton from San Diego, while he, Dodge Galbraith, was one of many sailors in Newport Harbor. Zane listened carefully to the measured words of his friend, and was already devising a plan to buy him some time in the City-By-TheSea. Zane told Dodge to make himself at home while he went to do some errands.
“You can stay in the aft cabin,” said Zane.
“Thanks, Zane,” said Dodge. “Much appreciated.”
Later, the men would move the boat to the pump-out station at the fort to empty her holding tanks and later they would move Ithaca to her mooring in the middle of the harbor. Rather than eating aboard Zane’s boat this evening he suggested that they go to the Black Pearl for steak and potatoes to discuss the dilemma hovering above their heads. Zane never thought twice about helping Dodge work through this mess he’d gotten himself into on Block Island, and he had already worked out a plan for his pal that he would explain at the Black Pearl. Both guys were now in deep and there was no turning back; Zane Wade was only doing what a true friend would do under the present circumstances; however, this was all new to Dodge Galbraith. He had never experienced anything non-conditional like this in his life.
Several hours later, they docked Zane’s Zodiac at Bannister’s Wharf, and headed for the crowded restaurant while nodding at some pretty ladies. It was a mild spring night and the crowd was chatty, flirty and festive. Just another night in Newport. The men ordered at the bar without looking at a menu, clinked their beer bottles, and Zane told Dodge the plan, which involved him going up very close to the Canadian border to a yoga center for two weeks. Dodge could stay aboard Ithaca in Newport or sail to Cuttyhunk to lay low. His choice; just another sailor. Dodge would be invisible. Dodge looked quizzical at Zane:
“You’re going to a yoga retreat?” asked Dodge.
“Yes, I am, and don’t even ask,” said Zane.
To be continued in July ...