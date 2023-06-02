Dean Welshman and J.V. Houhilhan

“Sailing this boat is like sailing a couch,” said Dean Welshman as we sailed my new boat Dispatch out toward the mouth of Narragansett Bay in fifteen knots of southeast breeze. Dean is a local Narragansett sailor who I’d done some racing with on his Point Jude 15 and his Rhodes 19 back in the day. In those early sailing days with Dean, I learned a lot of things about racing and we had lots of laughs. Welshman is a funny guy to sail with; he punctuates everything he says with a chortle. Dean, along with another local sailor named Kurt Bodnar and myself, all ended up buying a boat called a Nonsuch. Dean has a 26, Kurt has a 30, and I have a 22. Moreover, the three of us all owned Ericsons before we bought the Nonsuch design. When I bought my new boat I knew who to call if there were questions I had about the boat’s rigging and sailing capabilities.

When we acquire a new boat there is a learning curve. And, sometimes this curve can be very steep. Sailboats can have a way of humbling a person regardless of their prior experience; therefore, we are forced to pay attention. When I got Dispatch, right from the rip I started researching the boat because it has a wishbone rig, which is unlike the traditional Marconi rig that all of my other sailboats had in the past. The more I read up on the Nonsuch design the more I kept asking questions about sail trim, reefing, and weather helm. Most importantly, I was wondering how to put the sail on the mast, and this is where Dean Welshman came into the picture. We decided on a time to meet to put on the sail, and then go make a few tacks in the bay and see how she sailed.