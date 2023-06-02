“Sailing this boat is like sailing a couch,” said Dean Welshman as we sailed my new boat Dispatch out toward the mouth of Narragansett Bay in fifteen knots of southeast breeze. Dean is a local Narragansett sailor who I’d done some racing with on his Point Jude 15 and his Rhodes 19 back in the day. In those early sailing days with Dean, I learned a lot of things about racing and we had lots of laughs. Welshman is a funny guy to sail with; he punctuates everything he says with a chortle. Dean, along with another local sailor named Kurt Bodnar and myself, all ended up buying a boat called a Nonsuch. Dean has a 26, Kurt has a 30, and I have a 22. Moreover, the three of us all owned Ericsons before we bought the Nonsuch design. When I bought my new boat I knew who to call if there were questions I had about the boat’s rigging and sailing capabilities.
When we acquire a new boat there is a learning curve. And, sometimes this curve can be very steep. Sailboats can have a way of humbling a person regardless of their prior experience; therefore, we are forced to pay attention. When I got Dispatch, right from the rip I started researching the boat because it has a wishbone rig, which is unlike the traditional Marconi rig that all of my other sailboats had in the past. The more I read up on the Nonsuch design the more I kept asking questions about sail trim, reefing, and weather helm. Most importantly, I was wondering how to put the sail on the mast, and this is where Dean Welshman came into the picture. We decided on a time to meet to put on the sail, and then go make a few tacks in the bay and see how she sailed.
After the launch dropped Dean off on Dispatch, he checked out my new boat and began a show and tell about the lines and how to put the sail on the mast. As I pulled the sail out of the bag I noticed there was some blue fabric folded next to the sail. “You’re gonna love that,” said Dean. He went on to explain that the blue fabric was part of the lazy Jack system that makes for easy reefing— shortening of sail area—and acts as a sail cover as well. After Dean attached the main halyard he went back into the cockpit to get something. He tripped and whacked his hand, which started to bleed. “You got a Band-Aid down below?” he asked, “I don’t want to get blood on the sail.” I went rummaging around the cabin and couldn’t find one. There wasn’t even any duct tape to make a patch to stop the bleeding, but I found a few zip ties, which I figured would work. I flipped Dean a paper towel and the zip ties. Bingo, he made a patch and the bleeding stopped. After the two of us made short work of putting the sail on the mast, we pumped the halyard and motor sailed off the mooring. As we sailed out of Newport Harbor, Dean began to school me on the ways of a Nonsuch.
While sailing past Fort Adams I noticed blood on my shorts and leg. Somehow I had also nicked my hand. I had Dean take the tiller and I went into the cabin and got another paper towel. I also found a sail tie and took a few wraps around my hand. (Bingo, stanched bleeding redux.) Dean and I were laughing while acknowledging our first aid drills as Dispatch was heading out into the bay and finding her stride. The boat handled easily, which surprised me because I thought the size of her sail would cause some weather helm in this fresh breeze. Dean explained a few things about adjusting the sheet and sail as we sailed toward Jamestown. As it turns out this boat is geezer-friendly and is very easy to sail. Dean said, “Okay, when we get to the green can, we’ll tack.” After he said this I was preparing in my mind for what to do. This was my first tack ever in a Nonsuch and I didn’t have a file in my head for what the drill was. “Sounds good, Dean. What should I do?” I asked.
“Just move the tiller and come up into the wind, and then fall off as you normally would,” he said.
“Just move the tiller?” I asked.
“Yup, just push the tiller,” he said.
After I moved the tiller my boat come up into the wind, and then I adjusted the helm as the boat fell off and the tack was completed. I was baffled by the simplicity of this sailboat. My brain was telling me to set up for a tack, grind the winch, and cleat the sheet; however, this boat required none of this. The wishbone boom simply shifted to the other side of the boat and now we were heading toward Castle Hill. “There you go, that’s how you tack a Nonsuch,” said Dean. Indeed, sailing this boat is like sailing a couch and I now had a new file in my head for how this boat goes to windward. Dean and I were now laughing like two kids as we sailed to nowhere in particular. When Mark Ellis designed this boat he must’ve had guys like Dean and me in mind. I couldn’t get over how easily my new boat handled. I bought the right boat.
On a Nonsuch there are four lines: the main halyard, the main sheet, a reef line and a line called a choker. While sailing upwind, Dean showed me the function of the choker. What this line does is adjust the wishbone to manage the shape of the sail for efficiency while going upwind and downwind; there is no heavy lifting adjusting the choker for the sail. After Dean and I sailed Dispatch on every point of sail it became apparent how brilliant this design is. This boat is balanced and sea-kindly, which is a big deal for me at my age. I do not want to get beat up when I go sailing, and neither does Dean Welshman as we are the same age. We’ve both been beaten up enough by sailboats. At the age of 73, we’re both looking at the long game of sailing a boat. Finally, this was a proper first sail and after we sailed the couch back into Newport Harbor and dropped the huge sail it fell right into her blue fabric cradle and I zipped it up—simple, done, and fun. To Windward!