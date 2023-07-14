Scallops by DOTB

This dish will take your boring meal rotation and turn it upside down. Crunchy, herby, and oh-so-creamy-in-the-center scallops sit on a bed of toasty Israeli couscous mingled with fennel, orange segments, avocado, and pine nuts. A flavor and texture explosion in every bite! “Orange” you glad I gave you this recipe? You can get the Superbly Herby Seasoning and other custom spice blends on island at Dick’s Fish, the Block Island Grocery, or The Block Island Trading Company.

Superbly Herby Crusted Scallops Over Orange Fennel Israeli Couscous With Avocado