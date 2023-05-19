Mansion Road

Last week the miniature crab apple was in its full springtime dress, a cloud of white in my yard. Yesterday afternoon, when I came home, it was cool and very windy, and petals were filling the air like a flock of tiny albino swallows, snow in May.

Today, the tree is molted, green-speckled with hanger-on white flowers. The big maples behind it, budded last week, are unfurling, the other whatever it is following at a slightly slower pace. The grass is still verdant, new and pliant, waving in the wind that won’t stop blowing.