Last week the miniature crab apple was in its full springtime dress, a cloud of white in my yard. Yesterday afternoon, when I came home, it was cool and very windy, and petals were filling the air like a flock of tiny albino swallows, snow in May.
Today, the tree is molted, green-speckled with hanger-on white flowers. The big maples behind it, budded last week, are unfurling, the other whatever it is following at a slightly slower pace. The grass is still verdant, new and pliant, waving in the wind that won’t stop blowing.
Yesterday it was warm on the mainland, a source of endless conversation on one of the Providence news stations where the weather guy kept talking of it being 82 in Woonsocket so people must have been wondering why he had his jacket on and zipper up in Newport. It was the lower temperature near the water and the wind, he went on to explain, over and over, as it would be a revelation to people north of the tower on. . .Tower Hill. He may be right.
I love May when everything is new and green and the world is full of hope and promise.
We are still in the time of year it is easier to tell what is what and where. The new maples are in layers of slightly different hues, and we can tell which is which, even if we cannot agree upon their names and which ones are so eager to propagate they are becoming outlawed in some states.
Were it only that easy to outlaw what we do not want to grow in our stubborn, welcoming soil.
In the morning sun, green and gold are vying for control of an odd little tree, a spindly bush grown tall at the edge of the pond.
Robert Frost wrote:
Nature’s first green is gold
Her hardest hue to hold.
It seems no more than a lovely commentary on the very world I am witnessing.
Her early leaf’s a flower;
But only so an hour.
Then leaf subsides to leaf.
We’re still okay, Robert and I are. Then comes the inevitable turn to the Fall of Man.
So Eden sank to grief,
So dawn goes down to day.
Nothing gold can stay.
Gold is precious and everlasting we learn from the earliest Sunday School stories, precious, everlasting and a cause of great difficulty. In a New England spring it is precious but fleeting, and easily forgotten as the lush green that seems to be fading almost as soon as we reach the solstice, overtakes the landscape. It is more the gold of autumn, the last leaves that fall before winter that is frozen in our collective memory.
It needs the sun to shine, this new gold, much as we still, impossibly, seem to need rain across the state. The water willow, the woody vines, rimming the pond, among the very last of the vegetation to green, to tower over the water. They used to be nearly submerged in winter but came nowhere close this year and now they are tall, without yet having drawn water to leaf out.
It is green on the road that seems too dry too soon. It is mid-May when every year everyone seems so surprised that there are people around. I am looking at the tall grass next door, thinking of what that lot has been, a potato field in my earliest memories, and a summer pasture for cows. It was the home of a single haystack, covered with a tarp and fishnet held down by tires, one that a painter with a summer house on Beach Avenue would capture, seemingly every year. It was a near-square lot, sown with timothy, where there was a little barn and horses, then a house, then a big shed and a little shed were built. It is all empty now, only test pipes showing an indication of attention, the gate wide open but oddly uninviting.
Thankfully, I was driving slowly when I pulled over toward the right side of the traveled way to swing into my own road, steering clear of the new utility pole feet away from the old one and whoosh, a little white car coming from the beach zipped through the STOP sign and whipped past me.
Generally, I think the summer traffic is a small price to pay for having the road maintained the year round, graded and plowed if need be, the infrequent washouts fixed. I know virtually everyone on the Mansion Road all summer just wants a nice time at a beautiful beach, something to sustain them through the dark, cold winter, family memories to cherish forever. The time, money and effort that was put into securing that land years ago was not with the intent of closing it to the public.
Then there is the tiny minority of yahoos everyone experiences everywhere, the ones who cannot understand it really is not a two-lane highway and a STOP sign does mean stop. And I am not seeking any special dispensation, I just want people to behave.
Perhaps a big speed bump. . .
It is way too early to be so annoyed over a single incident. Perhaps this will be it for the summer.
We are approaching Memorial Day, come too soon, this holiday that somewhere morphed from a day of first dips in the ocean and picnics only after school exercises, which no one thought of not attending, when we, school children, were sent out, by our teachers or our parents or both, with bunches of paper poppies to sell.
There will be wreaths on the monuments at Bridgegate Square and in Legion Park, new little flags will honor veterans’ graves in the cemeteries, and somewhere we will be reminded that it is a three-day weekend, but one built around a holiday of remembrance.