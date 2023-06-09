Waiting on standby

You have not had the full Monty of the Block Island experience unless you’ve had George Lyons or Corey Johnson send you over to the Stand-By parking lot to speak with me, or Sarah McCandlish about the possibility of getting your car on the boat. You just haven’t lived until you are stuck in the mathematical netherworld of waiting and seeing for whatever amount of time the Fates have decided you must stand-by. You enter a world of having no power whatsoever. You might even be a big shot who gets what he wants when he wants it, or perhaps you are a person who likes to think that you are always lucky and will get on the boat—sometimes this happens. Nevertheless, here you are in the queue and quietly, helplessly, hoping to get on the next ferry to Block Island.

I’ve been working this ferry gig for so long that I now just cut to the chase and simply defer to the math involved in the load of each boat. Albeit there are sighs, cow eyes, harrumphs, and maybe a slight glistening tear. The customer must know that every load is different, and the only guy who really has any juice of said load is the officer of the deck, aka the first mate. He, and he only has the power because he controls the lineal feet of the diamond plate steel deck of the ferry. Right about now you should be connecting the dots of this existential conundrum. Or, you’ve moved on to read something else in the paper because you just don’t want to hear me saying you have no power. I get it, it’s nothing personal, so move on if you feel diminished.