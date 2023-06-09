You have not had the full Monty of the Block Island experience unless you’ve had George Lyons or Corey Johnson send you over to the Stand-By parking lot to speak with me, or Sarah McCandlish about the possibility of getting your car on the boat. You just haven’t lived until you are stuck in the mathematical netherworld of waiting and seeing for whatever amount of time the Fates have decided you must stand-by. You enter a world of having no power whatsoever. You might even be a big shot who gets what he wants when he wants it, or perhaps you are a person who likes to think that you are always lucky and will get on the boat—sometimes this happens. Nevertheless, here you are in the queue and quietly, helplessly, hoping to get on the next ferry to Block Island.
I’ve been working this ferry gig for so long that I now just cut to the chase and simply defer to the math involved in the load of each boat. Albeit there are sighs, cow eyes, harrumphs, and maybe a slight glistening tear. The customer must know that every load is different, and the only guy who really has any juice of said load is the officer of the deck, aka the first mate. He, and he only has the power because he controls the lineal feet of the diamond plate steel deck of the ferry. Right about now you should be connecting the dots of this existential conundrum. Or, you’ve moved on to read something else in the paper because you just don’t want to hear me saying you have no power. I get it, it’s nothing personal, so move on if you feel diminished.
People like the trappings of power because it’s a wonderful thing to have dominion over obstacles that can be irksome; however, when folks roll into the Stand-By lot and get a snootful of the math that Sarah and I defer to, they’re quick to see that they are facing the abyss, along with a side order of factual, mathematical indifference. Furthermore, when they grab for a futile pinch of power by asking the odds of getting on the boat, and for example say in a slightly cavalier manner, “Well, do I have a 50-percent chance or a maybe an 80-percent chance? Whatdyathink?” (Sometimes people actually try to grease me; doesn’t work. Just sayin’.) The answer of this percentage question is so vague and non-committal from me or Sarah, it is then that you realize that you are in a state of vagueness that has no immediate answer. Kind of like the Samuel Beckett play “Waiting For Godot.” (Google that one to get my drift if you haven’t read Beckett.) At this point you can now see that you are tangled up in a complex three-dimensional math problem with no conceivable end game. As a result, you will then feel resigned to this reality and might enter a fugue state because you are crushed that your expectations have dissolved. You’ve been thwarted, even though you are maybe an aforementioned big shot and a leader of men in your daily dodge in the big city. Or, maybe you’ll just go get some coffee because you realize it’s not the end of the world. Hey, it’s just the standard issue stand-by drill, and more than likely at the end of the day the queue will resolve itself and you’ll be dancing a jig and maybe even doing a Travolta-like strut as you head to the ticket window to hand in your check-in slip. See, everybody is eventually a winner.
However, sometimes things can go sideways and there is simply no room on the ferry because the supply and demand chain dictates the math down to the inch. This is where it gets interesting in the netherworld of hanging around for a few hours and not seeing even one car get on the ferry. Then, at this point of resignation you may start looking for ways to burn the clock. About ten years ago, before we got recruited into our iPhone screens, Kindles, and computers, people would actually chat with each other and share their commonality of going nowhere, fast. One summer there were ten people who had spent the entire day beginning at 0700 waiting and seeing how things would play out for them. They all had a story of how they ended up watching nothing happen since one car was taken on the first ferry. The entire group was in high spirits after seeing the first car get called, and figured they’d be blowin’ this clambake by one o’clock at the latest. Happy and hopeful stand-by people casually prepared their cars and were all smiles. I went to my shack and grabbed a copy of the New Yorker to read an article by writer Tom McGuane. Everything was just looking ducky for the whole cadre. Ahem, this did not happen, and the one o’clock ferry left without the first mate even asking me how many cars were on standby. The sinking feeling spread through the crowd on the quick and I did my best to become invisible, which did not happen because I was the stand-by guy du jour. I shrugged. The cadre shrugged. The Fates were not in their favor.
At that moment I started suggesting ways to burn up the clock: lunch, long slow drinks, read my tattered shack copy of “War and Peace,” or maybe a jump in the ocean. The next boat was in a few hours and they all listened to my suggestions because they knew this was my gig. This was a pretty cool group of characters: doctors, business folks, teachers, et al. Moreover, these folks all had one thing in common; they were cup-halffull people with a sense of humor. They all giggled when I said, “Hey, at least we ain’t all breaking rocks in the hot sun.” The gang dispersed. I clutched it back and got back to McGuane in the shack. Tick-tock.
As things can arbitrarily happen in the Stand-By parking lot, all of these people were on a boat by the end of my shift at seven. As things were heating up near the departure of the last couple of boats, we all got together and gave homage to the Fates and someone took a snap. We mere mortals wanted to get the hell out here—stat! All of these very good-natured folks bonded over their eight-hour hang at the bottleneck at Paradise Alley and we all had some chortles, snickers, and guffaws after waiting and seeing on a 90-degree day in a dusty parking lot. All of these people were on vacation and I was going sailing for three days. Win, win. Finally, I’m submitting this column, taking the dog for a walk, and then heading over to Paradise Alley for a short five-hour trick on this cool and overcast Monday; it may be quiet, or it may not be.