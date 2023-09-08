Martha's sunset

The weekend was glorious, cool and sunny, a coda to a summer that had never seemed able to get out of its own way.

The weekend was glorious, delightfully cool, the kind of weather, combined with longer nights, that gives the ocean a chance to cool. Even the people I talked to over the weekend were nicer, calmer, first-timers quite a few of them, happy to have finally made this trip from distances so short they would be laughable anywhere but in southern New England.