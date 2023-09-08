The weekend was glorious, cool and sunny, a coda to a summer that had never seemed able to get out of its own way.
The weekend was glorious, delightfully cool, the kind of weather, combined with longer nights, that gives the ocean a chance to cool. Even the people I talked to over the weekend were nicer, calmer, first-timers quite a few of them, happy to have finally made this trip from distances so short they would be laughable anywhere but in southern New England.
Now, the heat is back with a vengeance, a storm is brewing down south, and tonight there is virtually no breeze and one of those absurd forecasts of wind gusts “up to 13 mph.” Even the dog is uncomfortable, coming over to pant on my lap. I remind her it is dark outside, where she can lie on the cool grass but she goes out only with a nudge, and then only to bark at whatever it is she barks at before coming back to breathe on me.
It might as well be July. Except for the hurricane threat.
Someone asked over the weekend if Labor Day didn’t used to be more of a thing, a wild, crazy weekend, and I had to stop and wonder and think about how everything has changed. Like everything else it comes back to a simple fact, there were not so many people, be it here, in this country or on the face of the planet.
We would go to the harbor Labor Day night and see the City Drug/Drug Store/ King’s Spa/Rags/Inn at Old Harbor and the Empire Theatre dark, and it did seem dark and empty and sad. My first memories of so long ago, Margie, the Grand Dame everyone remembers. Margie O’Keefe, was married to Larry, a nice man who kept a funky little board, a black cat that seemed to be perched on an eraser, or had an eraser someone incorporated in his cat self, updated with movie times.
I remember my older brother running over to the door and asking when the movie would be out, he was old enough to read but Mr. O’Keefe seemed to like the ritual of the exchange. He — my brother would run back to the truck to tell our parents what time he could be picked up. How I envied people who lived close enough to the harbor to just walk, but we were three miles away on a largely dark road.
Our parents probably liked making the trip, a little summer luxury.
The Sullivans owned the Old Harbor Inn and Drug Store below, mainly an ice cream counter. I think he taught school so they had to leave when summer ended, unlike a handful of business owners who wrapped up after the holiday, their kids coming up the hill to join us for a few weeks in the fall, confusing group photos that never matched those taken later in the year.
Fountain Square was dark and quiet Labor Day night and I never rejoiced in it. The Beach Pavilion, run by the state, closed on the state schedule, probably Labor Day, and shutters went up over the glass doors, but that did not have the same impact as the darkened then-center of town.
And as I have said, I truly do not know what then was boarded up for winter and what was boarded up in anticipation of a hurricane in that echoing-down-the-years fear come from ‘38 and Carol. It is difficult to measure how much more closed up quickly when so much less than today was open in the first place.
This business of history keeps resurfacing. When the R.I. Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission held its annual meeting here a number of years ago, when the Cyrs opened the Surf, then closed and on the market, when my orderly walking tour fell part as soon as participants entered that portal. I remember the organizers saying we had the best inventory of wooden Victorian hotels in the state.
It wasn’t just Block Island that lost so much to fire.
But the Harborside, or at least the core of it, the original Pequot, had stood as the oldest hotel on Front Street since 1902, it held that distinction for 121 years this past July. I know the series of photographs that tell the story, I have for decades, but I never thought of it, the oldest part of the Spring House well predated it, the built-in-a-winter National had drama.
Back to things closing on Labor Day, I don’t think the Ocean Cottage, now the New Shoreham House, was even open as a hotel when I was little. I remember Jack and Esta Gray buying the building — another lesson, but it was Esta’s shop, how could she not own it? — and having to install a septic system. They bought a little piece of land across the road to accommodate it. Jack wanted a parking lot, so the story goes, but Esta insisted on a little park. Esta, the original one-woman Old Harbor Task Force. As much as we need parking, the present use is better.
Some of the greatest gifts I have received for words written in this column have been comments from people older than me sharing a memory, and expanding upon something I had written. They usually filled in a blank, sometimes one I didn’t even realize was there. I’d mentioned the beautiful house on the northeast corner of the awkward crossing of Old Town Road and Connecticut Avenue, and the simple house in its yard, the simplicity explained in an old photo showing it as a barn, the whole of it a beautiful little farm. Barbara Hall called me just to say it had sparked in her memory cows in the field across the road, where I’d never seen cows, only an assortment of smaller houses that seemed a bit scattered for the otherwise orderly neighborhood.
At the time I was touched that she had read it, of course she had, her oldest and I were half of our first-grade class. Now I know she answered a question I didn’t even realize I had. It was a precious gift.