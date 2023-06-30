Steve Smith and JV Houlihan

Over the past 50 years, if you are a true Rhode Islander, you’ve heard of the following uttered names: Del’s Lemonade, Haven Brothers, Trinity Square Repertory Theatre, RISD, The Block Island Ferry, The Friars, Benny’s, The Arena, Brown, Lupo’s, The Hill, and Steve Smith and the Nakeds. As sure as the tide comes in and the tide goes out, over the past five decades Steve Smith and his ever-changing band of journeymen working musicians are one of life’s little certainties in the Ocean State and other East Coast, national, and international environs. Over the past four decades of working at the Block Island Ferry, I can’t remember not seeing Smith roll up in a van or a truck, hauling band equipment to play gigs at The Yellow Kittens. In fact, last Friday Steve again rolled up in his truck on his way to the island and we got to talking about general life stuff while some of his band mates were loading up gear into the truck. This has always been the standard working drill, Smith pulls up in the truck and the band loads their gear.

Steve Smith is a steady-Eddie kind of guy who loves the work he does. (I’ve always gotten a sense from Smith that for him the work has been the reward.) When he was a kid staying in a summer shack at Roy Carpenter’s in Matunuck, he and his cousin John Cafferty of the Beaver Brown Band, came of age in the summers of the early 60s. Moreover, while in the ninth grade, he and Cafferty played in a band called The Nightcrawlers where he and his cousin won a Battle of the Bands gig at an American Legion Hall in Smithfield, Rhode Island. This experience resonated with the cousins and the musical narrative of their life’s work was set in motion. Furthermore, as their musical lives spooled out, both guys ended up fronting bands; they were the tip of the arrow for throwing down to make their bones in a very difficult and competitive business. Admirable stuff. Workingman stuff.