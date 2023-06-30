Over the past 50 years, if you are a true Rhode Islander, you’ve heard of the following uttered names: Del’s Lemonade, Haven Brothers, Trinity Square Repertory Theatre, RISD, The Block Island Ferry, The Friars, Benny’s, The Arena, Brown, Lupo’s, The Hill, and Steve Smith and the Nakeds. As sure as the tide comes in and the tide goes out, over the past five decades Steve Smith and his ever-changing band of journeymen working musicians are one of life’s little certainties in the Ocean State and other East Coast, national, and international environs. Over the past four decades of working at the Block Island Ferry, I can’t remember not seeing Smith roll up in a van or a truck, hauling band equipment to play gigs at The Yellow Kittens. In fact, last Friday Steve again rolled up in his truck on his way to the island and we got to talking about general life stuff while some of his band mates were loading up gear into the truck. This has always been the standard working drill, Smith pulls up in the truck and the band loads their gear.
Steve Smith is a steady-Eddie kind of guy who loves the work he does. (I’ve always gotten a sense from Smith that for him the work has been the reward.) When he was a kid staying in a summer shack at Roy Carpenter’s in Matunuck, he and his cousin John Cafferty of the Beaver Brown Band, came of age in the summers of the early 60s. Moreover, while in the ninth grade, he and Cafferty played in a band called The Nightcrawlers where he and his cousin won a Battle of the Bands gig at an American Legion Hall in Smithfield, Rhode Island. This experience resonated with the cousins and the musical narrative of their life’s work was set in motion. Furthermore, as their musical lives spooled out, both guys ended up fronting bands; they were the tip of the arrow for throwing down to make their bones in a very difficult and competitive business. Admirable stuff. Workingman stuff.
When I was a student at Rhode Island College in the early 70s I’d see Smith playing at a bar called The Frat House, which was near the school. Cafferty and his band played there, too. I could see early on in those days that there were some serious logistics to being a saloon band. First and foremost there had to be a guy to take the role as the leader of the band, who would then be tasked with making key decisions about: dates, venues, money, wardrobe, song choices, personnel, and the personalities of the musicians. The business end of fronting a band requires not only talent and a solid work ethic—Smith came up in a working-class family—it also requires some serious business acumen. The decisions a band leader makes impacts many people, and every decision ends up in his in box; it all falls on the leader. This work requires tenacity, forthrightness, consistency and passion. Smith has all of these qualities. (It’s important to note that in addition to fronting a 10-piece band, Steve Smith was a formidable college-aged athlete who learned what it meant to be on a team, and all of that experience is baked into Smith’s backstory as a working musician.)
Rhode Island has about one million people, and it sometimes seems like everybody knows everybody, and people make lifelong connections in their respective fields as they are on their own life’s journeys. While hanging in the car shack at the ferry, Smith told me a story from back in the day when Peter and Bobby Farrelly would come down to Providence from Cumberland and watch the band. Years later, Smith would connect up with the Farrelly Brothers as their filmmaking career kicked into gear and be part of a couple of their movies. In a way, Steve Smith is like Forrest Gump; the guy seems to be everywhere. In addition to all of his Rhode Island connections, Steve Smith’s career, as well as his cousin John’s, eventually took these Rhode Island guys south to the club circuit along the New Jersey shore. Subsequently, they met other like-minded saloon players, i.e., Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Bruce Springsteen, et al. All of the aforementioned have one thing in common besides their musicianship, they all possess a savage work ethic.
Steve Smith fronts a four-piece rhythm section and a five-piece horn section. Over the years there have been several iterations of the band’s personnel, but one of the constants is that basic call and response music form from the old roadhouse days. In 1983 Steve Smith and The Nakeds put a song out there called “I’m Huge, and the Babes go Wild.” It’s a great dance song and a perfect example of a call and response song. As life would have it, Steve Smith’s brother Danny Smith, who is a television writer, ended up working on Seth MacFarlane’s show “Family Guy.” MacFarlane studied animation at RISD, went to L. A., and got to work. Steve’s brother Danny went and auditioned for a cartoon gig set in the town of Quahog, Rhode Island and got hired by MacFarlane. Then, The Naked’s song “I’m Huge, and the Babes go Wild” ends up in an episode of the show. Go figure this stuff. Steve Smith’s career has been a long, fun, and formidable.
One night while I was heading out to my sailboat in Newport Harbor, I ran into a guy named Ed Valle. I knew Eddy from the old saloon days at the Pier where he played guitar in some bands. Ed has serious guitar chops. He had played with Steve and the band but at this time he wasn’t in the lineup. “Joey, lets go see Steve at Christie’s, Clarence Clemons is playing with the band.” Springsteen put his band aside at the time, and Clarence was gigging with Smith and his band. Eddy and I sat there gobsmacked at that performance as Clarence and The Nakeds knocked the audience senseless while making it all look so easy and fun. It was the best set of music I’ve ever witnessed in my life.
After performing music for 50 years, Steve Smith still loves the hustle involved in booking gigs and being a working musician; he’s always looking forward to the next gig. In the ‘80s the economy forced Smith to downsize the band to seven pieces, which compromised the sound. He decided that saving money wasn’t worth not being a better band with a great sound. This was a clever and practical move. When Steve rolled up to the ferry shack on Friday, I saw a boots-on-the-ground guy heading out to do his job. As we waited for the truck to be loaded onto the ferry, Steve told me about his upcoming gigs at The Ocean Mist on 3, July. Moreover, at The Ocean Mist on 29, July, he told me his brother Danny will be in town to see his brother perform. Finally, according to Smith, he’ll be playing music, “Until the phone stops ringing.” To read more about the history of Steve Smith and the Nakeds, hit the Rhode Island Music Hall Of Fame.