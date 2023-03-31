In the beginning, there were grunts, harrumphs, yawps, and a mashup of consonants and vowels to help mankind exchange some intel with each other and figure out what the hell was going on in their world. Eventually language evolved and folks started to find some commonality with each other and figure out some innovative things. For example, man invented the wheel, which was pretty heady stuff. He was also able to grasp an object and make a few tools that helped him fend off his adversaries—man and beast. The opposable thumb was a game changer for we upright walkers of the earth. Furthermore, while all of this survival was going on, once in a while mankind found he needed to cut himself some slack from the fight or flight thing, and clutch it back a touch. Man found he needed to somehow entertain himself and escape his worries of the uncertainty of surviving another day. From what I’ve read about the ascent of man, things were hard in those cave-dwelling days; hunting and foraging was a full time and dangerous gig. Just sayin.’ My guess is that the cave dwellers of old probably got a kick out of beating the hell out of each other once in a while to help pass the time and relieve stress, because they had to stay in shape to fend off said adversaries. Plus, this was a cheap form of entertainment, a little brains and brawn could go a long way. (Ahem, today this beating the hell out of each other is big business.)
In addition to the drama of a good old fashioned whuppin,’ man needed more to sustain him as his intellectual capability was expanding and he was inventing better tools for his survival. We can see cave paintings that depict certain narratives for cave dwellers that dealt with certain aspects of the hunt. Naturally, this cave art evolved and the paintings became more dramatic, and entertaining. Subsequently, it was not a big leap for a grunting and harrumphing cave dweller to begin explaining, and acting out a story of the hunt. This particular early storyteller needed a certain amount of hunting cred, and some verbal skill to pull off holding everyone’s attention. These early storytellers also needed some dramatic and comedic skills to hold their audience’s focus in the flickering embers of the communal fire. I’m sure these early stories were embellished somewhat with certain details; however, I’ll bet my nickels that these folks were respected within their ken; because as we all know, knowledge is power. Most importantly, we began to realize that we needed to be entertained as a species.
Fast forward several thousand years: Marconi figured out radio waves, Bell Labs developed the telegraph (AT&T) and a few very sharp guys at Bell Labs invented the transistor, NASA needed some computers, and then a few more very high IQ entrepreneurs figured out where to put Xs and Os and kaboom, we went zipping into the digital age and now have the internet. In the past 100 years we have been technologically hurtling heaven only knows where on the quick step. Without question, we have come a long way from the invention of the wheel and the opposable thumb. We have found better digs to live in and have invented some creature comforts. Moreover, we are ensconced in said digs and comforts and are surrounded by technology that can make our heads spin on a moment-to-moment basis. And, all of this wonderful technology that surrounds us is driven by economics. Buy sell, buy sell, buy sell!!! Someone stop me! Again, we are hurtling somewhere whether we like it or not and our current technology is retooling human behavior in a big way.
Like millions, I’ve adapted to the digital age because I kind of had to. But, 15 years ago I truly loathed technology. Hell, I was a literature and theater teacher who loved writing. Computers were a nuisance. I mean, torn and tattered books worked for 2,000 years so why did we need to put Homer and Shakespeare on a Kindle? I was a full-on Luddite and was damn proud of it. However, I eventually merged with this digital world out of necessity. I remember telling my daughter Emily in no uncertain terms, “I’m sending my writing to editors in paper manuscripts. I’m not using a WORD document. No way. I ain’t doing this. Paper works fine.” My daughter would listen to my rant and then would calmly explain to me that, “Dad, the world is changing, and no one will even accept a paper manuscript. It’s all going digital.” Ahem, my computer-savvy daughter was correct.
I finally connected the dots with the adapt-or-perish certainty regarding getting stuff published and got myself all of the digital accoutrements: a flip phone, a ten-pound Dell laptop sans whistles and bells to just use as a typewriter, and a Kindle (I won at a ferry Christmas party). Oh yeah, I became hip to the computer age and now have an iPhone 15 (I think), a real laptop with WIFI and the internet, and I even have a smart watch or Apple watch or whatever they call it. I won that at the ferry Christmas party, too. I know, I’m cool. But get a load of this, Siri actually talked to me the other day when I didn’t even ask her a question. What’s up with that?
When my sailboat got destroyed this winter all of my treasured boat books, notebooks, and journals got destroyed. They were like oatmeal after being submerged in salt water for a few days. Their endgame was that they were carted off with Reverie to the bone yard; as a result, I’m creating a new boat library in our new boat, Dispatch. I plan on sailing her prodigiously this summer, and I also plan on stopping to smell the parchment and read some favorite careworn books. The bedrock of my collection will be Tom McGuane, A. J. Liebling, an Irish writer named James J. Hackett, Pete Hamill, Larry McMurtry, Cormac McCarthy, et al. (By the way, if anybody has a copy of Pete Hamill’s “Forever” or McMurtry’s “Lonesome Dove” collecting dust, well, you know where I am.) I will also have a solid stash of New Yorkers, and Vanity Fairs an island guy saves for me to read while on sailing jags. This summer, I look forward to sailing Dispatch to nowhere in particular, drifting, reading—no audio books allowed— writing and day-dreaming. Finally, I figure between absorbing the parchment of McGuane and Liebling I may have a better shot at twisting out some good sentences as I scribble out some summer columns. To windward!