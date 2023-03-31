Joe H on books

In the beginning, there were grunts, harrumphs, yawps, and a mashup of consonants and vowels to help mankind exchange some intel with each other and figure out what the hell was going on in their world. Eventually language evolved and folks started to find some commonality with each other and figure out some innovative things. For example, man invented the wheel, which was pretty heady stuff. He was also able to grasp an object and make a few tools that helped him fend off his adversaries—man and beast. The opposable thumb was a game changer for we upright walkers of the earth. Furthermore, while all of this survival was going on, once in a while mankind found he needed to cut himself some slack from the fight or flight thing, and clutch it back a touch. Man found he needed to somehow entertain himself and escape his worries of the uncertainty of surviving another day. From what I’ve read about the ascent of man, things were hard in those cave-dwelling days; hunting and foraging was a full time and dangerous gig. Just sayin.’ My guess is that the cave dwellers of old probably got a kick out of beating the hell out of each other once in a while to help pass the time and relieve stress, because they had to stay in shape to fend off said adversaries. Plus, this was a cheap form of entertainment, a little brains and brawn could go a long way. (Ahem, today this beating the hell out of each other is big business.)

In addition to the drama of a good old fashioned whuppin,’ man needed more to sustain him as his intellectual capability was expanding and he was inventing better tools for his survival. We can see cave paintings that depict certain narratives for cave dwellers that dealt with certain aspects of the hunt. Naturally, this cave art evolved and the paintings became more dramatic, and entertaining. Subsequently, it was not a big leap for a grunting and harrumphing cave dweller to begin explaining, and acting out a story of the hunt. This particular early storyteller needed a certain amount of hunting cred, and some verbal skill to pull off holding everyone’s attention. These early storytellers also needed some dramatic and comedic skills to hold their audience’s focus in the flickering embers of the communal fire. I’m sure these early stories were embellished somewhat with certain details; however, I’ll bet my nickels that these folks were respected within their ken; because as we all know, knowledge is power. Most importantly, we began to realize that we needed to be entertained as a species.