Cindy Houlihan and Anna Tally

According to Webster, the word stuff means: matter, materials, articles or activities of a specified or indeterminate kind that are being referred to, indicated or implied. It’s a tough little one-syllable noun that can conjure up a limitless amount of images—tons of stuff. It’s also a noun that can be used with just about any adjective in the English language: “That’s some righteous stuff.” “That’s some hellacious stuff.” “Man, that’s some goooood stuff.” “That is awesome stuff.” “This, is irksome stuff.” “Wow, this is useless stuff. Let’s toss it.” Right about now, you’re most assuredly getting my drift about this loaded little word. An element of being human that we all share, and can either celebrate or commiserate about, is the wealth or lack of, said stuff.

A long time ago, somewhere in our DNA there was a paradigm shift. In the early days of man’s ascent to greatness, man was a rover who had to travel light while hunting and foraging for foodstuff. Having plenty to eat was a good thing. Good stuff. As mankind developed better hunting skills, and learned some farming skills, he was able to stay in one place. Then, rather than needing to travel light out of necessity, mankind was able to stay in one place and not only sustain himself with food, but he could start the grand old tradition of collecting, stuff. Once mankind found a place to settle down and hang his hat, spear, sling, and axe, his family could begin to collect more stuff. Ahem, the collecting tradition continues today.