According to Webster, the word stuff means: matter, materials, articles or activities of a specified or indeterminate kind that are being referred to, indicated or implied. It’s a tough little one-syllable noun that can conjure up a limitless amount of images—tons of stuff. It’s also a noun that can be used with just about any adjective in the English language: “That’s some righteous stuff.” “That’s some hellacious stuff.” “Man, that’s some goooood stuff.” “That is awesome stuff.” “This, is irksome stuff.” “Wow, this is useless stuff. Let’s toss it.” Right about now, you’re most assuredly getting my drift about this loaded little word. An element of being human that we all share, and can either celebrate or commiserate about, is the wealth or lack of, said stuff.
A long time ago, somewhere in our DNA there was a paradigm shift. In the early days of man’s ascent to greatness, man was a rover who had to travel light while hunting and foraging for foodstuff. Having plenty to eat was a good thing. Good stuff. As mankind developed better hunting skills, and learned some farming skills, he was able to stay in one place. Then, rather than needing to travel light out of necessity, mankind was able to stay in one place and not only sustain himself with food, but he could start the grand old tradition of collecting, stuff. Once mankind found a place to settle down and hang his hat, spear, sling, and axe, his family could begin to collect more stuff. Ahem, the collecting tradition continues today.
At the ferry docks, all I see every day are people transporting their stuff onto the boat. At the Block Island Ferry it’s what I often refer to as the “grand schlep” of stuff; all day and every day, especially in the summertime. All of the Point Judith freight guys, Tim McCandlish, John Nelson, Pat Frye, et al, help facilitate the grand schlep of stuff that goes to the island. One truck at a time is unloaded and the stuff is quickly dispatched to the island. These guys hustle to expedite the shipping of stuff to people who need their stuff. This ferry business is serious stuff. Everybody shipping stuff to the island looks at their stuff as important stuff. Right at this minute I feel like I’m in a Seinfeld episode. Stuff, stuff, stuff, enough of all of this stuff! (Someone please stop me!)
When I was a young guy I traveled light. I prided myself on being able to carry everything I owned inside, and on top of my car: surfboards, bikes, books, and clothes could all fit in my rolling beater. I guess I was a what we would call a minimalist. Moreover, as a young guy I always had this image in my head of a bunk, a book, a guitar, a notebook, a lamp and some clothes. It was an austere image but it made perfect sense to me. There was no stuff that I didn’t want or need. Of course any guy or gal with that same image I had, came to a rude awakening when they married or partnered up. I mean once you couple up with someone, you pretty much double your stuff automatically. You may pick your partner or spouse, and when you do you, then you get all of them. When we partner up; we’re no longer traveling light. It’s just the way it is.
My wife loves clothing, books, art, knickknacks, gewgaws, baubles, bangles, rings, and other stuff. This list is standard-issues wife stuff. (Guys, I can see your heads bobbing, it’s okay, we’re in this together.) The clothing thing with women has always baffled me. I mean how many dresses, shirts, shoes, scarves, hats and everyday get-ups does a woman need? I’m baffled more by this as I get older. My wife and I are at the age where we can unload stuff. And, we do. We’ve downsized to a very small place; I have my wife pinned down so she can’t possibly collect more stuff. But guess what, she still does. Thanks to eBay and Amazon, every single day I come home from work there are packages at the door. When my wife travels she brings home clothes. I mean she can pull together a cool get-up, but in all seriousness, the woman can’t help herself when she hits a new country. She has prodigious stuff. I on the other hand, have minimal stuff.
On her recent trip to London, she actually didn’t bring anything home. The coronation of King Charles was happening and she had on a get-up for the occasion. But, she didn’t actually buy clothes on that trip. She just bought swag for friends, which ghosted from the kitchen table on the quick. I was impressed. As of this writing, my traveling bride is packing for a trip to Norway with her traveling pal, Betty. My wife actually said the following with a straight face, “On this trip, I will not be buying any clothes.” I looked at her vacuously with my poker face and then scanned the piles of stuff she was organizing and packing for this 10-day trip to the fjords, ocean and mountains. Then she said, with a straight face, “I know that this looks like lots of clothing, but remember, I need to pack for three seasons because in Norway the weather can shift dramatically at any moment.” I mean, how can a guy even begin to argue with this kind of logic? I just nodded like I understood and then took the dog for a walk. I know when I’m outgunned.
There is a young lady from our town who Cindy and I have known since she was a little kid, and her name is Anna Tally. (Her dad John is the Chief Engineer for the fleet of the Block Island ferries.) Anna and Cindy have a shared sensibility for clothing design and styles; they are very like-minded. Anna has been helping Cindy keep our ahem, storage unit—which is full of stuff—organized this past winter. Cindy is also flipping Anna some cool getups for her and her mom and friends. I told her dad, “Tell Anna, the more she takes, the more she makes.” I’m making it worth Anna’s while to help sort, and thin out the piles of stuff in our unit. Finally, one of the caveats of our marriage is that I do not, enter said storage unit unless it is absolutely necessary. As a result, Anna Tally is adding years to my life by organizing the abundance of stuff of the McDonald-Houlihans. ’Nuff said.