Last winter, when some of us at the Historical Society started talking about a summer exhibit focusing on the 1950s and 1960s on Block Island, every conversation included some variation of “and then there was. . .” as a line in an old article sparked a memory.
So much of it folded back to state funding of projects, something I grew up taking for granted.
I knew the State Airport had been opened the year before I was born. My parents talked of going up there with other island folk just to watch the huge equipment, better than the television they didn’t yet have for my older brother, then a little boy.
Our airport was still a big deal in the state. My mother often talked of the June fog that did not keep a plane grounded here, rather kept one from flying over from the mainland to fetch her when I was about to be born. The pilot, Colonel Howard, did get over in time and got not one but two mentions in the state-wide newspaper, which then had two editions, the Providence Journal and the Evening Bulletin. The earlier headline read “Block Island Plane Beats Stork in Race to Westerly.”
Among my first memories is the opening of the State Beach Pavilion. Despite passing it almost daily on the way to the post office and store and church on Sunday, I’ve no recollection of the construction, just the building, shiny and new, gleaming redwood that would be painted over months later in the wake of Hurricane Carol. It exists in photographs in the State Archive and in postcards.
The east end of the airport runway was expanded in the early sixties, a great hill was created and paved, again with those huge earth movers that sped up and down, changing the land. We had television by then but we still went up and watched. Every time I go to the cemetery, I think of my dad fuming that while they were on-island they didn’t go to the nearly empty “new” part of the cemetery and push the hill into the hollow.
There was more going on than we realized, until we make lists, but every time I hear about the Neck being cut off from the rest of the island I think of the summer of 1964 when the entirety of Corn Neck Road was torn up, a couple of curves eased, and the stretch from Cozy Cottage to Scotch Beach elevated, the whole of that stretch, in the summertime.
It was the first summer I worked, even with my foggy June birthday, a year too young for working papers, but it was only at a boarding house up the road. It was run by Mrs. Gravel, a lady with a heavy accent who would shake her head and say she was the “only crazy Swede left on the Neck.” She was referring to the Bayside and the Breakers, or the women who ran them who had given up the grueling schedule of three full meals a day for all boarders, all summer long. It was family-style in the old-fashioned sense, you ate what the cook served or you didn’t eat at all.
It was crazy, but I can still see her ladling thin pancake batter onto the grill of her huge stove, always turning out perfectly browned discs, a Sunday morning treat I could never replicate.
It was no small project, that road reconstruction. There were plans to widen it and to ease at least one more curve than happened. Land was condemned, a boon to anyone with a parcel on the highway, my parents among them. It couldn’t have been that much money, but it was the early sixties on Block Island and that older brother of mine was attending Brown and every dollar was important.
There was some concern when people looked at maps, what would become of the stone walls, and at that boarding house, the Cottage Farm, Mrs. Gravel sent her husband out to dig up all the glad bulbs and replant them inside the new boundary line.
We all stood at the fence, guests and help alike, when the machine came through and tore up the surface, macadam, oil-sprayed with gravel that sank in as vehicles passed over, layers of it broken up to reveal uniformly cut stone, the same that lined the road after Sandy, a pyramid left behind by each dump truck.
Years later my neighbor, long head of the local state road crew, said it was the only road with so solid a base on the island.
Yes, the road was ripped up for the summer. More extraordinary, it was elevated, by feet, that near half-mile stretch from just north of Beach Avenue to Scotch. It was done one side at a time while traffic, scant as it was back then, was always on the half not being built up. We still went to town, we hitch-hiked some evenings. I remember going to “West Side Story” at the Empire with the other waitress, a college girl who made the headlines several years later when she and a friend went to Truro on Cape Cod and never returned. Their bodies were found in the woods.
I was in high school by then and had spent a summer going to the beach or town or wherever with someone who had been murdered. Wondering how dead a story that old was, I Googled the town and her not uncommon surname and after scrolling through a spate of real estate ads and transactions came not upon her but a Wikipedia page devoted to the serial killer. Her name had to have been in the text but I didn’t need to read it, the date and place was enough.
So, for as many times as I speak of the raising of the road, I still get “really?” and, yes, really, it is why the sides of the road slope. It was still the time of life in the shadow of the ’38 and ’54-55 hurricanes. The ocean did creep over at Scotch on a few non-storm moon tides. So, they elevated the road. It all seems phenomenally simple.
There are cement markers, many worn by time, outside the edge of the pavement that in the end was not widened north of Scotch. Some are behind the stone walls, some are hidden in hedges, some are mere stubs.
The road boundaries are on a series of maps, last I knew on a wire coat hanger in the Town Hall vault.
And those glads at the Cottage Farm fence were moved for naught.