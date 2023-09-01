One morning in 1957 on Dodge Street, a man clocked out of work for the last time after a 38-year career. The 55-year-old man started in this role as the night phone operator on Block Island at the age of 17. Henry Dodge was not retiring early. Rather, in the age of automation of the 1950s, when some predicted that every American in the not-too-distant future would own a car with automatic windshield wipers and transmission, redundancy was being eliminated. In the case of communication technology, this redundancy included a needed operator manning Block Island’s switchboard day and night. For most of these nights, nearly four decades worth, Henry Dodge’s voice was the first you heard when you picked up a phone. Henry, or other Block Island phone operators such as Gladys Steadman, Edie Blane or Mrs. Edna White, would politely state, “Number, please.”
Context is key to understanding this tale of replacement. There was a time when phones were primarily used for talking. Words such as trending, viral and influencer existed but the modern-day definitions were decades into the future. Some homes on Block Island had a device called a phone, which was connected to the outside world by a string of copper into something called a party line. One line could, depending on the decade and electrical configuration, connect to several different homes. Meaning, you may pick up a phone to call the operator and hear a conversation already taking place. On the mainland, if this took place, you heard strangers talking, which could be of interest. If this happened on Block Island, it was someone you knew, certainly making listening in an entertaining proposition.
If you picked up the phone and the line was clear, you called the operator. “Number, please,” would be heard. In most communities in the United States this was a stranger you had never met and never would. Block Island was not like most communities, and you spoke to someone you knew. “Whenever islanders place a call during the night it is common that they discuss a variety of subjects with their operator,” one reporter wrote on Henry’s last day of work, “anything from the weather to baseball and personal problems. Henry is always a good listener!”
Automation was coming. All old phone systems were being replaced with ones that allowed the user to dial any number of their choosing. While not all operators’ positions were being replaced, the days of the switchboard operator were numbered. Of this development, one reporter wrote, “Despite the obvious improvement that will result in expeditious service with the new dial system, the majority of the natives are going to miss the voices of their favorite operators.”
I find it fascinating how people define and use terms of belonging to Block Island. Terms such as “islander,” “local” and “native” all have different definitions depending on the interpretation of the speaker. The reporter on the story of Henry was Edward C. Hanson, and as Henry spent the first five months of his existence in the far-off location known as Barrington, Rhode Island, Hanson wrote of Dodge, “While not a native of the Island...” With the untimely death of both his parents, Henry’s aunt and uncle, Bessie T. and Henry Dodge, adopted him. Despite going to elementary and high school on the island, and working as a farmer and ice cutter, the adopted Henry, at least in the eyes of this reporter, was not a native of Block Island.
Henry preferred standing, rather than sitting, in front of the workstation of the switchboard. As the days of the switchboard ended at the office along Dodge Street (which is today’s location of the Darius Inn) it was impossible not to reflect on more exciting events of his 38-year career manning this board. This included busy nights during three hurricanes in 1938, 1944, and 1954, and large fires at The Crown Hotel and the Block Island Hotel. Other noted calls included classified military communications to the island during World War II. Henry also recalled calls made by, and made to, visiting government dignitaries and Hollywood actors and actresses, which typically took place in the summer season.
Hanson the reporter was not only noting a technological wave breaking over Block Island, as cities on the mainland would also experience this transition. He also wanted to record how Henry spoke. At least to some, Henry Dodge was not a native, having lived the first five months of his life in the exotic and foreign location known as Barrington, yet the reporter wanted to record his vernacular. The Block Island accent of the 1950s has been described to me as a typical accent of a Swamp Yankee with a few extra layers of sea-salt on it. Hanson closed his article by quoting Henry Dodge on what he would do after taking off his headset for the very last time. “Mebbe” Henry said, “I’ll make myself useful instructing some of the older islanders on the use of the new phones, although, I know right now that they’re agin’ them, but they’ll get used to them.”