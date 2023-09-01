One morning in 1957 on Dodge Street, a man clocked out of work for the last time after a 38-year career. The 55-year-old man started in this role as the night phone operator on Block Island at the age of 17. Henry Dodge was not retiring early. Rather, in the age of automation of the 1950s, when some predicted that every American in the not-too-distant future would own a car with automatic windshield wipers and transmission, redundancy was being eliminated. In the case of communication technology, this redundancy included a needed operator manning Block Island’s switchboard day and night. For most of these nights, nearly four decades worth, Henry Dodge’s voice was the first you heard when you picked up a phone. Henry, or other Block Island phone operators such as Gladys Steadman, Edie Blane or Mrs. Edna White, would politely state, “Number, please.”

Context is key to understanding this tale of replacement. There was a time when phones were primarily used for talking. Words such as trending, viral and influencer existed but the modern-day definitions were decades into the future. Some homes on Block Island had a device called a phone, which was connected to the outside world by a string of copper into something called a party line. One line could, depending on the decade and electrical configuration, connect to several different homes. Meaning, you may pick up a phone to call the operator and hear a conversation already taking place. On the mainland, if this took place, you heard strangers talking, which could be of interest. If this happened on Block Island, it was someone you knew, certainly making listening in an entertaining proposition.